Why Workplace Environment Plays a Bigger Role in Employee Wellbeing

A positive workplace environment plays a crucial role in employee wellbeing, influencing physical health, mental safety, and productivity.

How do you feel when you enter your workspace? Do you get a burst of energy, feel more motivated, or experience a sense of accomplishment? Or maybe you immediately feel stressed, anxious, and worried about what your professional future may hold. Some of those thoughts and feelings may be directly related to your workplace environment.

Your environment at work directly impacts your job performance, psychological safety, and overall health. A negative environment can contribute to anxiety, depression, chronic stress, and burnout. It can also lead to physical symptoms like headaches and frequent illness. On the other hand, a positive and supportive workplace environment can reduce stress, boost morale, and improve productivity. Here’s why the workplace environment plays a bigger role than most people realize in employee wellbeing.

What Is the Workplace Environment?

Before diving into the power of the office atmosphere on employee wellness, it’s important to understand what the workplace environment is. It includes:

Physical environment: This refers to anything that contributes to the tangible workspace, from the desk layout to the office water cooler and break room.

This refers to anything that contributes to the tangible workspace, from the desk layout to the office water cooler and break room. Working conditions: An employee’s working conditions refer to the structural elements of their job, including workload, compensation, scheduling, benefits, and health policies.

An employee’s working conditions refer to the structural elements of their job, including workload, compensation, scheduling, benefits, and health policies. Team and leadership dynamics: Your relationship between coworkers and leadership can reveal a lot about the team and leadership dynamics at work.

Your relationship between coworkers and leadership can reveal a lot about the team and leadership dynamics at work. Organizational culture: The shared beliefs, values, and attitudes of management and employees at your company make up the organizational culture. The organizational culture includes company politics and is often set by leadership.

How Workplace Environment Impacts Employee Wellbeing

The workplace environment can have a significant impact on employee wellbeing. It can directly influence workers’ physical, emotional, and mental states. Here are just a few of the top ways the office atmosphere can either support or harm worker wellness:

1. Physical Health and Comfort

It’s crucial for managers and business owners to prioritize the physical health and comfort of their employees. Failure to do so could lead to increased absenteeism, a higher employee turnover rate, and decreased productivity. Here are a few simple ways to make the physical environment at work more comfortable and health-forward:

Improve workspace ergonomics

You can improve workspace ergonomics by investing in ergonomic equipment and furniture. Popular options include chairs, keyboards, and mice that support more natural body positions.

Encourage frequent breaks

Instead of expecting your employees to stay seated at their desks or stations all day, encourage them to take frequent breaks. Regular physical movement can support optimal health and reduce the risk of back injuries or other repetitive workplace injuries.

Offer healthy breakroom snacks and filtered water

When workers have easy access to healthy food and clean water, they’re more likely to maintain optimal physical health. This directly benefits your organization in the form of decreased absenteeism and increased productivity.

Ensure optimal lighting

Proper workplace lighting can reduce headaches, eye strain, and fatigue. It can also boost energy and productivity and contribute to a more positive environment.

2. Emotional and Psychological Safety

When the workplace feels safe both psychologically and emotionally, employees tend to experience less anxiety and fear. They also tend to feel more emotionally invested in their workplace relationships and responsibilities. An emotionally supportive work environment can significantly contribute to the mental wellbeing of employees. Here are a few great ideas for enhancing emotional and psychological safety at work:

Encourage open communication

Open communication often starts with leadership. When your employees feel safe and supported in their ideas, they’re more likely to communicate more effectively.

Welcome honesty and candor

Workers won’t feel emotionally safe if they can’t tell each other or management how they really feel. Invite employees to give feedback regarding management techniques, workload, and workplace morale. Doing so will empower them to drive positive change.

Replace blame with understanding and curiosity

Addressing honest employee errors with understanding and curiosity instead of anger and blame is a powerful way to improve emotional and psychological safety at work. When workers know they’ll be treated fairly after making mistakes, they’ll be less likely to point fingers and more likely to accept responsibility for their own actions.

Promote healthy work-life boundaries

Commit to helping your employees establish healthy work-life boundaries by modeling those boundaries yourself. You should also avoid sending emails or calling employees outside of work hours. A healthy vacation package or paid time off policy can further support optimal emotional and psychological well-being in the workplace.

3. Social Connectivity and Belonging

Social connectivity and belonging are important aspects of employee wellbeing. Professional teams that feel connected to each other tend to work well together. If your workplace environment doesn’t currently foster positive social interactions, it’s time to make a change. Here are some simple ways to encourage greater trust and collaboration among teams and individuals in the workplace:

Encourage social connections

This can occur both inside and outside of work. For example, you might organize weekly casual team lunches or birthday celebrations at the office. You could also utilize digital platforms to connect regularly with employees who work remotely.

Boost belonging through recognition

Recognizing individual employees and teams that perform well is a great way to boost belonging. It gives management an opportunity to highlight and show appreciation for employees and encourages workers to cheer each other on.

Support personal development

Consider offering mentoring programs and other opportunities for employees to develop their professional skills. Doing so will help them feel more connected to their workplace. It will also help them build self-confidence, which is an important component of psychological wellness.

Investing in employee wellness is one of the most important things you can do as an employer. When workers feel like their leaders are invested in their comfort and well-being, they’re more likely to feel loyalty and motivation to succeed. Increased employee loyalty can reduce worker turnover rates, improve productivity, and lead to greater profits for your organization.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.