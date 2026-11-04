Which Sunscreen Is Best for Dry Skin? What to Look For Before You Buy

Dry skin needs more than sun protection. Discover 5 sunscreens with hydrating ingredients and comfortable textures to keep your skin protected and moisturised throughout the day.

If you have dry skin, you may have noticed that some sunscreens leave your face feeling tight, flaky or uncomfortable. This often happens when the formula focuses more on oil control and a matte finish than hydration. The right sunscreen should protect your skin from UV exposure while keeping it comfortable and moisturised throughout the day.

When choosing a sunscreen for dry skin, look beyond the SPF number. Pay attention to its texture, UV protection and hydrating ingredients. A hydrating sunscreen with a dewy or moisturising finish can be a good option if your skin frequently feels tight or looks flaky.

Here are five sunscreens worth considering, starting with a formula designed specifically for normal-to-dry skin.

5 Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin

1. Foxtale Dewy Finish Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Best for: Dry to normal skin and a dewy finish

Foxtale Dewy Finish Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is formulated for normal-to-dry skin and offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. It uses new-generation UV filters and has an in-vivo-tested SPF 50 formulation.

Its lightweight, non-greasy texture leaves a dewy finish, making it suitable for people who prefer a moisturised-looking complexion instead of a matte appearance. The formula includes niacinamide, Provitamin B5, peptides, glycerin and Vitamin E.

Niacinamide supports the skin barrier and helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, while Provitamin B5 and glycerin help maintain hydration. Vitamin E provides antioxidant support.

Why consider it: A combination of SPF 50 PA++++ protection, a lightweight texture and hydrating ingredients, particularly suited to people with dry or normal skin who prefer a radiant finish.

2. Minimalist Multi-Vitamin SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen

Best for: Everyday sun protection with a skincare-focused formula

Minimalist Multi-Vitamin SPF 50 PA++++ is an option for people looking for daily sun protection alongside additional skincare ingredients. It offers broad-spectrum protection and has a lightweight sunscreen texture.

Its formula includes a blend of vitamins and moisturising ingredients. This can make it worth considering if you want a sunscreen that fits into a simple morning routine without adding too many separate steps.

The finish and comfort level can vary depending on your skin’s moisture levels, so people with very dry skin may prefer applying their regular moisturiser underneath.

Why consider it: An everyday sunscreen option for people who want sun protection with additional skincare benefits.

3. The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

Best for: Dehydrated skin that prefers a lightweight texture

The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ combines sun protection with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its ability to attract and retain water.

Hyaluronic acid helps improve skin hydration and gives the skin a plumper, smoother appearance. Its aqua-gel texture may appeal to people who find traditional thick sunscreen creams uncomfortable.

Although it can suit dehydrated skin, those experiencing significant dryness may need to apply a moisturiser underneath to maintain comfort throughout the day.

Why consider it: A lightweight option for people who want hydration alongside SPF 50 protection.

4. Plum Squalane & Vitamin E Dewy-Bright Sunscreen SPF 50

Best for: Dry skin that prefers a moisturising finish

Plum Squalane & Vitamin E Dewy-Bright Sunscreen is another option to explore if you prefer a sunscreen with a nourishing finish. Squalane is an emollient that helps soften the skin and reduce the feeling of dryness, while Vitamin E provides antioxidant support.

A formula with emollient ingredients can help make sunscreen application more comfortable when your skin feels rough or tight. Its dewy finish may also appeal to people who prefer a natural-looking glow.

Check the UVA protection rating on the latest packaging before purchasing, as this product has been listed with a PA+++ rating.

Why consider it: A moisturising option for people who prefer a dewy finish and additional skin-conditioning benefits.

5. Aqualogica Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This sunscreen is formulated with a 2% Nia-Hyaluron Complex, combining niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to support hydration and skin-barrier care.

It also contains watermelon extract and new-age UV filters. Its lightweight, dewy finish makes it an option for those with dry skin who prefer a radiant finish without a heavy feel. The formula is fragrance-free and is in-vivo tested, with broad-spectrum protection.

What Should You Look for in a Sunscreen for Dry Skin?

The best sunscreen for dry skin should provide reliable UV protection while helping prevent the uncomfortable feeling of dryness. Here are the factors to consider before buying one.

1. Choose SPF 50 with Broad-Spectrum Protection

SPF measures protection against UVB rays, which are primarily responsible for sunburn. UVA rays contribute to tanning, premature skin ageing and long-term skin damage.

For everyday use, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. SPF 50 with a high UVA protection rating, such as PA++++, is a useful choice, particularly when spending time outdoors.

2. Look for Hydrating Ingredients

Dry skin benefits from ingredients that attract water and help maintain moisture levels. Some useful ingredients include:

Glycerin : A humectant that attracts water to the outer layers of the skin.

: A humectant that attracts water to the outer layers of the skin. Hyaluronic Acid : Helps retain moisture and improve the appearance of dehydrated skin.

: Helps retain moisture and improve the appearance of dehydrated skin. Panthenol : Also known as Provitamin B5, it helps condition the skin and support hydration.

: Also known as Provitamin B5, it helps condition the skin and support hydration. Ceramides : Help maintain the skin barrier and reduce moisture loss.

: Help maintain the skin barrier and reduce moisture loss. Squalane : An emollient that softens the skin and improves its texture.

: An emollient that softens the skin and improves its texture. Vitamin E: An antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress and conditions the skin.

A sunscreen does not need to contain every ingredient listed above. Look for a formula that combines suitable moisturising ingredients with the level of sun protection you need.

3. Pick a Cream, Lotion or Dewy Fluid Texture

The texture of your sunscreen can make a big difference to how comfortable it feels throughout the day.

Cream-based sunscreen : Often suitable for very dry skin because of its richer consistency.

: Often suitable for very dry skin because of its richer consistency. Lotion-based sunscreen : Provides a balance between hydration and spreadability.

: Provides a balance between hydration and spreadability. Dewy fluid sunscreen: Offers a lightweight feel with a moisturised-looking finish.

Very matte or oil-control formulas may feel uncomfortable if your skin is already dry. However, texture preferences vary, so choose one that feels comfortable on your skin.

4. Check Whether It Suits Sensitive Skin

Dry skin can sometimes be sensitive, particularly when the skin barrier is compromised. If your skin reacts easily, look for a formula that suits sensitive skin and avoid ingredients you know trigger irritation.

Fragrance-free products may be a useful starting point if you are sensitive to fragrance. Patch test a new sunscreen before using it across your face.

5. Consider How It Layers With Your Moisturiser

A sunscreen should fit comfortably into your existing routine. If your skin is very dry, you may still need a separate moisturiser underneath.

Choose a formula that spreads evenly without pilling or settling visibly into dry patches. This is particularly important if you wear makeup over sunscreen.

How to Apply Sunscreen on Dry Skin

Choosing the right formula is only one part of sun protection. Correct application is equally important.

Cleanse gently: Use a mild face wash that does not leave your skin feeling tight. Apply moisturiser: If your skin needs additional hydration, apply your regular moisturiser after cleansing. Apply sunscreen generously: Use approximately two finger-lengths of sunscreen for your face and neck as a practical application guide. Apply before sun exposure: Follow the product instructions; applying around 15 minutes before stepping outdoors is a useful routine. Reapply regularly: Reapply approximately every two hours when outdoors, and after swimming, sweating or towel-drying.

Remember that sunscreen should not be applied too sparingly just because the formula feels moisturising. Using an adequate amount is important for achieving the labelled protection.

Common Sunscreen Mistakes to Avoid If You Have Dry Skin

Skipping moisturiser : Even a hydrating sunscreen may not provide enough moisture for very dry skin.

: Even a hydrating sunscreen may not provide enough moisture for very dry skin. Choosing only by SPF : SPF is important, but texture, UVA protection and formulation also matter.

: SPF is important, but texture, UVA protection and formulation also matter. Using too little sunscreen : Applying an insufficient amount can reduce the protection you receive.

: Applying an insufficient amount can reduce the protection you receive. Ignoring reapplication : A morning application alone may not provide adequate protection throughout prolonged outdoor exposure.

: A morning application alone may not provide adequate protection throughout prolonged outdoor exposure. Over-exfoliating: Excessive use of exfoliating acids can leave the skin barrier irritated and make sunscreen application uncomfortable.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which type of sunscreen is best for dry skin?

A hydrating cream, lotion or dewy fluid sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50 and PA++++ protection is a good option. Look for ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, panthenol or ceramides.

2. Can sunscreen replace moisturiser for dry skin?

Some hydrating sunscreens are formulated to provide moisturising benefits, but they may not replace a separate moisturiser for everyone. If your skin feels tight or flaky, apply moisturiser underneath your sunscreen.

3. Is gel sunscreen suitable for dry skin?

It depends on the formulation. Some hydrating gel sunscreens contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, while others focus on oil control. Check the ingredient list and choose a formula that leaves your skin comfortable.

4. Should I use SPF 50 sunscreen every day?

Yes. Daily sun protection is recommended, including on cloudy days. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen helps protect against everyday UV exposure, while SPF 50 offers a higher level of UVB protection when applied correctly.

5. Can people with dry and sensitive skin use chemical sunscreens?

Yes. Chemical sunscreens can be suitable for dry and sensitive skin. The important factors are the overall formulation and your skin’s tolerance. If a sunscreen causes persistent stinging or irritation, discontinue use and consider consulting a dermatologist.

Final Thoughts

The best sunscreen for dry skin is one that provides broad-spectrum UV protection without leaving your face feeling tight, flaky or uncomfortable. Look for SPF 50 PA++++, hydrating ingredients and a texture that suits your skin’s needs.

Foxtale Dewy Finish Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is a suitable option to consider if you prefer a lightweight formula with a moisturised, dewy finish. Pair it with a gentle cleanser and moisturiser when needed, and remember that consistent application and reapplication are just as important as choosing the right product.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.