Beyond the Numbers: Understanding the Long-Term Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes often develops silently, but over time it can seriously damage the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves, and brain. Therefore, regular testing with accurate, ISO-certified devices is key to spotting the disease early and preventing long-term effects.

Type 2 diabetes isn’t just a condition, it’s a long-term health risk that evolves silently. Timely testing, accurate readings, and consistent monitoring are essential to managing the future.

Management begins with measurement. This simple truth lies at the heart of Type 2 diabetes care. India is home to over 100 million people with diabetes¹, and many more with undiagnosed or prediabetic conditions.² While daily life with diabetes may seem manageable at first, the long-term risks associated with poorly managed type 2 diabetes are far-reaching and often irreversible.

The complications don’t appear overnight. Instead, they develop gradually, fuelled by persistent fluctuations in blood sugar, delayed diagnosis, and inconsistent monitoring. That’s why the right tests, taken at the right time, using devices that follow ISO standards, are critical to prevent lasting damage.³ ⁴ ⁵

The Silent Progression of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes develops gradually. People usually do not have any observable signs in the beginning, and that is why it goes unnoticed for years. In the meantime, vital organs could already be incurring damage.

{{{htmlData}}}

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), long-term high blood glucose can lead to a range of serious complications, including cardiovascular disease (heart attack, stroke, atherosclerosis), neuropathy (nerve damage, especially in the limbs), nephropathy (kidney damage leading to kidney failure), retinopathy (vision loss and blindness), foot complications (ulcers, infections, potential amputations), cognitive decline (linked to Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia). ⁶ ⁷ ⁸ ⁹

Many of these complications are progressive and permanent, and they are often diagnosed when the damage is already extensive.

Why Testing Matters: Measurement as Prevention

Monitoring on a regular basis (if recommended by your healthcare provider) could delay or prevent these complications. ¹⁰ ¹¹

HbA1c Test: Provides a mean of your blood glucose for the last 2–3 months.¹² It’s best used for tracking trends over the long term.

Provides a mean of your blood glucose for the last 2–3 months.¹² It’s best used for tracking trends over the long term. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG): With the glucometer, measuring actual values, usually before/after meals or as symptomatic.

They are both required but for distinct reasons. Periodic HbA1c measurement (every 3–6 months) and SMBG on a daily basis enable patients to grasp both the general trend and daily variations of their blood glucose, to make informed decisions about medication, food, and lifestyle.

Without timely data, managing the disease becomes reactive rather than proactive, often after irreversible harm has occurred.

The Role of Accurate Devices: Choose Wisely

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is responsible for establishing precision standards for glucometer accuracy in order to ensure that patients can obtain the correct results. According to ISO 15197:2013, when your meter reads:

Less than 100 mg/dL (for example, 80 mg/dL): the true blood-sugar value could be within ± 15 mg/dL. So if your glucometer shows 80 mg/dL, the actual sugar could be anywhere from 68 mg/dL to 92 mg/dL (80 ± 15).

100 mg/dL or higher (for example, 200 mg/dL): the true value could be within ± 15 percent. So if your meter reads 200 mg/dL, the real value could be between 170 mg/dL and 230 mg/dL (200 ± 15 percent). You’ll often see similar “acceptable ranges” on lab reports as well.

It’s not just about being compliant when you use ISO-certified equipment, it’s being safe.

Using glucometers that do not meet international standards can lead to inaccurate blood sugar readings, which pose serious health risks. Patients might unintentionally underdose or overdose medications, increasing the chances of hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia. Additionally, it is important to correlate SMBG results with HbA1c levels to ensure consistency between short and long-term blood glucose trends.

Test timely. Choose wisely. Use standards-compliant devices. These three steps help prevent misdiagnosis and missed intervention opportunities.

Hidden Risks: A Detailed Look ⁶ ⁷ ⁸ ⁹

Even moderate blood sugar elevations over time can result in long-term harm. Here’s how diabetes can impact different systems:

1. The heart and blood vessels

People with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). High glucose levels damage blood vessel linings and promote plaque build-up, leading to atherosclerosis.

2. The kidneys

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and kidney failure worldwide. Damaged blood vessels in the kidneys impair filtration, causing protein to leak into urine—a sign that nephropathy is progressing.

3. The eyes

Long-standing and uncontrolled diabetes can lead to diabetic retinopathy, characterised by leaking or blocked blood vessels in the retina. If untreated, it may cause blindness. The ADA recommends annual dilated eye exams for all diabetics.

4. Nerves and limbs

Neuropathy can cause pain, numbness, and poor healing in the feet and legs. Combined with poor circulation, this raises the risk of non-healing ulcers and amputations.

5. The brain

Uncontrolled type 2 diabetes has been linked to a 60% increased risk of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Insulin resistance and vascular damage are thought to accelerate cognitive decline.

Long-Term Outlook: How Measurement Changes the Future

Managing diabetes is not only about controlling blood sugar for today—it’s about preventing the damage of tomorrow. Multiple long-term studies (such as the UKPDS and DCCT trials) have proven that consistent blood sugar control significantly reduces the risk of complications.

When testing is infrequent or inaccurate, spikes and dips in blood sugar can go unnoticed, and these fluctuations contribute to something called glycemic variability. High variability has been linked to increased risk of complications like the ones mentioned above.

By measuring regularly and acting promptly on readings, patients and caregivers can prevent or delay these outcomes.

The Indian Reality: Low Awareness, High Risk

Despite rising numbers, many Indians are still under monitoring their condition. Inadequate access to testing tools, misconceptions about the necessity of SMBG, and a general “if I feel fine, I must be fine” attitude lead to late detection of complications.

Public health experts emphasise that symptom-free does not mean risk-free. Damage to nerves, eyes, kidneys, and the heart can occur silently over the years. That’s why it is even more important to perform regular and timely blood sugar testing using reliable, standards-compliant devices.

Don’t Wait for Symptoms, Act Early

Type 2 diabetes is a manageable disease, but its long-term risks demand vigilance. Effective management starts with regular, structured, and accurate measurement—and continues with lifestyle interventions, medication adherence, and periodic professional guidance.

Test timely. Choose wisely. Readings that match ISO standards. This approach is not just good practice—it’s life-saving.

References:

(Note to the reader: The above article is created by our branded content team in partnership with the brand. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Health Shots does not endorse or assume responsibility for the product, service, or information presented. Readers are encouraged to consult their healthcare professional for medical advice.)