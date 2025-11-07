Top 6 Vitamin C Serums That Work Well For Oily Skin In India

Finding a serum for oily skin can be tricky, but the vitamin C one can brighten, balance, and protect without the greasy feel. Here are 6 lightweight serums that actually work for oily skin in India.

If you’ve ever tried finding a serum for oily skin, you probably know the frustration. Some feel too heavy, some sting, and others promise “instant glow” but leave you with an oily film. After a few misses, it’s easy to think serums just aren’t meant for you.

But Vitamin C serum changes that story. It’s one of those ingredients that can actually help oily skin when used the right way. It brightens dullness, helps fade old marks, and protects your skin from the daily mess of sun and pollution. The trick is picking one that’s light, non-sticky, and balanced—so your skin feels fresh, not suffocated.

Here are six Vitamin C serums that people with oily skin in India keep going back to—not because of hype, but because they genuinely work.

1. Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Daily Brightness

The Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C serum is made for people who want quick results but still need something gentle. It has 10% 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, a stable form of Vitamin C, paired with 5% Niacinamide to even out tone and control oil. What makes it different is the texture. It’s smooth and weightless, no greasy layer, no shine.

With soothing ingredients like Korean Cica and Kakadu Plum, it helps calm the skin while fading dullness. The best part? The Melanin Blocking Technology helps fade pigmentation and prevent new spots from forming.

After a few days, you’ll notice your skin looking a little fresher, less uneven. It’s beginner-friendly and won’t sting, a great pick if you’re just getting started with Vitamin C.

2. Plum 15% Vitamin C Serum with Mandarin

Plum’s Vitamin C serum has quietly become a favourite among people with oily and combination skin. The reason? It delivers results without drama. It uses a stable Vitamin C derivative that brightens the skin and softens the pigmentation while the formula is feather-light.

You won’t find any synthetic fragrance or sticky residue here, just a clean finish and a mild citrus lift that fades quickly. After a couple of weeks, skin starts looking clearer, smoother, and more even. If your skin tends to act up with heavier actives, this one keeps things balanced.

3. Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid Serum

The Deconstruct Vitamin C serum formulation is simple, and at times, what is simple works the best. The serum has 10% Vitamin C with 0.5% of Ferulic Acid – not much, but that counts. The Ferulic Acid keeps the Vitamin C stable while adding a protective boost against the sun and pollution.

Why it’s beginner-friendly:

10% Vitamin C is strong enough to work, but gentle enough not to sting

Ferulic Acid stabilises Vitamin C for long-lasting results.

The amber bottle packaging keeps the serum active and fresh.

Consistent use can remove spots, refine texture, as well as smooth your skin. It is a simple thing to add to the morning routine. Layer it under your sunscreen, and you are set.

4. Minimalist Vitamin C + E + Ferulic 16% Face Serum

This one’s a little stronger. This is a good step up to Vitamin C in case you have used it before and are interested in having something stronger. It combines 15% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin E, and Ferulic Acid – a powerful trio of brightening up and protecting against the sun and pollution.

Despite the strength, the finish stays smooth, not sticky. You’ll start seeing results faster, clearer tone, softer texture, and fewer uneven patches.

A few other highlights include:

High 16% concentration for fast results

Scientifically advanced antioxidants for better protection

Evens tone, brightens, and smooths the skin over time

If you’ve used Vitamin C before and want to level up, this one’s worth trying.

5. The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid

Here’s the thing about oily skin—it can still be dehydrated. This serum gets that. The Derma Co’s Vitamin C serum is a crowd favourite for being effective and hydrating. It features 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid along with Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid, so it doesn’t just brighten your skin; it also keeps it balanced and plump.

What’s interesting here is the Deep Penetration Formula, which helps the actives absorb better, so you see results faster. It’s also lightweight enough to layer under makeup or sunscreen without slipping. Regular use helps fade acne marks and smooth out uneven tone. The glow it gives isn’t glossy—it’s that soft, healthy kind that makes your skin look well-rested. It’s one of those serums that quietly earns your trust.

6. Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide

The Dot and Key Vitamin C serum is also one of the most balanced formulas available on the market, brightening and hydrating and soft at the same time. It contains 10% Vitamin C, Vitamin E and 5% Niacinamide, which visibly lighten dullness, eliminate dark spots, and bring a glow to your skin.

It is a combination of three forms of Vitamin C with Sicilian Blood Orange extract, which helps to boost collagen and offer protection against free radical damage. No strong fragrance, no stickiness. That smooth, easy finish makes you want to use it every morning.

Final Thoughts

Finding the right Vitamin C serum is not about chasing trends. Instead, it is about choosing the one that suits your skin. Each of these six serums brings a little something different. Some are quick performers, some focus on comfort. All of them share one thing: they help your skin look like itself, just calmer and more awake.

No matter which one you pick, consistency is key. Always follow it with sunscreen. The two are a team. Vitamin C repairs, sunscreen protects. Miss one, and the other can’t do its job properly. Together, they create a strong shield against dullness, tanning, and damage.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio on behalf of Pilgrim. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.