Struggling with uneven skin tone and dark spots? Here are the top dermatologist-backed face serums in India that target pigmentation, melanin buildup, and stubborn patches for clearer, brighter skin.

Uneven skin tones and dark spots are something that most Indians can relate to – all thanks to melanin. It is the pigment that gives your skin and hair their natural colour. But, sometimes it can be the reason behind stubborn patches that can dull not only your skin but also your everyday confidence. And, if you are someone who can’t get rid of these patchy spots, the right face serum for pigmentation is waiting to solve all your concerns.

With the rise in popularity and hyperpigmentation concerns, the Indian market is filled with high-quality and effective face serums. But testing and assessing all the serums will take ages before you can stumble upon the ideal pick. To help cut down your time and research, we have jotted down a list of the top 4 face serums for pigmentation in India.

1. PHD 2% Alpha Arbutin Depigmentation Serum

Short for “Proven Honest Derma”, PHD Beauty has been a go-to choice for women searching for reliable and scientifically-backed skincare solutions. This potent PHD Beauty face serum for pigmentation also tackles acne marks and age spots. It is designed by expert dermatologists and clinically tested to reduce pigmentation in just 8 weeks.

2% Alpha Arbutin

It helps in reducing melanin production and promotes depigmentation. It also fades dark spots caused by UV damage.

2% Tyrobright

Often called a “melanin vacuum”, Tyrobright targets and removes excess melanin to ensure even skin tone.

Tripeptide – I

The molecular size of Tripeptide allows it to go deep into your skin and help reduce the signs of ageing. From skin tightening to fading fine lines, this chain of amino acids does it all.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid plays a vital role in hydrating your skin and keeping it nourished for a long time. It locks in the moisture and creates a skin barrier that protects it from external pollutants.

Fun Fact: PHD Beauty face serum for pigmentation is designed free of animal cruelty and any artificial fragrances.

2. Foxtale 3% Tranexamic Acid and Niacinamide

This revolutionary formula from Foxtale offers visible results in just 4 weeks. It helps maintain the skin’s natural tone and fades away dark or acne spots.

3% Tranexamic Acid

Tranexamic acid adds a newfound glow to your skin by inhibiting melanin production. It also takes care of any inflammation or redness.

Peptides

Just like PHD Beauty, this Foxtale serum features peptides that work on your dark spots or acne scars from deep within your skin.

Niacinamide

A key ingredient in anti-ageing face serums, Niacinamide helps fade away wrinkles and fine lines to make your skin look plump. This results in even skin tone and softer skin texture.

Fun Fact: This serum features a lightweight formula that leaves your skin hydrating and glowing.

3. Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum

Affordable and effective, this Derma Co face serum for pigmentation offers the perfect everyday care for your skin. It is powered by the Deep Penetration Formula that tackles your pigmentation concern from the source. This also improves the absorption of active ingredients by 70% for effective and fast results.

2% Kojic Acid

The potent Kojic acid helps treat melasma and reduce the appearance of scars. A popular anti-ageing ingredient, it also reduces dark spots and fine lines.

1% Alpha Arbutin

Similar to the PHD Beauty face serum for pigmentation, this serum uses Alpha Arbutin to reduce signs of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tones.

Interesting Fact: It features a non-sticky and water-like formula that is easy to apply and absorb. Plus, the compact and travel-friendly packaging comes with a dropper for precise usage.

4. Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Serum

Meet your skin’s new BFF – Mamaearth face serum for pigmentation infused with natural ingredients. It reduces dark spots, blemishes and pigmentation to unlock flawless skin at home. This face serum is Made Safe Certified, meaning it is formulated without any harmful chemicals or ingredients.

Mulberry

Mulberry is a natural ingredient that is rich in antioxidants. When formulated with other potent ingredients, it helps in fading blemishes and ensuring an even skin tone.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a popular choice for skin brightening and even skin tone. Plus, it fights free radicals that can cause skin dullness and irritation.

Glycolic Acid

Want gentle yet effective exfoliation at home? Glycolic acid is your answer. It removes dead skin cells and helps reduce pigmentation.

Interesting Fact: This non-sticky formula is also packed with effective ingredients such as Lactic acid and Alpha Arbutin. They make your skin flawless and even-toned. Plus, this face serum for pigmentation is made cruelty-free for a conscious skincare choice.

Face Serum For Pigmentation: Common Mistakes to Avoid

Having the best face serum for pigmentation is just the beginning. You need to use it the right way to get optimal results. Some common mistakes you must avoid when using your favourite face serum are:

Technique Matters: Always put your serum on clean and slightly damp skin. This ensures that the serum is absorbed quickly and deep within your skin. Also, opt for a patting technique rather than a rub for even application.

Always put your serum on clean and slightly damp skin. This ensures that the serum is absorbed quickly and deep within your skin. Also, opt for a patting technique rather than a rub for even application. Discipline is Key: We all know skincare is all about consistency. Make sure you use your face serum as recommended on the pack or by your dermatologist. As a general rule, using face serum two to three times a week is the perfect routine.

We all know skincare is all about consistency. Make sure you use your face serum as recommended on the pack or by your dermatologist. As a general rule, using face serum two to three times a week is the perfect routine. Don’t Forget SPF: UV damage can really hamper your skincare routine. After your face serum and skincare, always apply a minimum SPF 30+ sunscreen for ultimate protection.

Key Takeaways

Special skin concerns require special care. With the right face serum for pigmentation and a consistent skincare routine, you can enjoy flawless skin in just a few weeks. Be it the no-chemical care of PHD Beauty or the gentle care of Mamaearth, you need a trusted face serum for your skin.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio on behalf of Proven Honest Derma. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.