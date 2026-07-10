Turkey has become a leading destination for dental tourism, offering a wide range of treatments from implants to smile makeovers. Here you will find 10 popular dental clinics based on their publicly available services, technologies, and patient information.

Turkey now ranks among the most sought after countries for dental care worldwide, and Istanbul in particular has grown into the hub of a rapidly expanding health tourism industry. For patients travelling from abroad, the real difficulty is rarely finding a provider; it is choosing between them, since hundreds of clinics now compete over implants, veneers, smile design and full mouth reconstruction. The guide that follows gathers publicly available details on ten well known Turkish dental clinics, so readers can weigh their options and confirm the specifics for themselves.

Every clinic here is described using openly published facts: where it is based, what it treats, the technology it relies on and the standards it states. A ranking of this kind is inevitably a general reference rather than a final verdict, so patients are always advised to check accreditations, clinical qualifications and reviews on their own before deciding. The list opens with the provider that makes the largest amount of independently verifiable information available among the Turkish clinics examined here.

Ahead of the individual write ups, the table below gives a quick overview of the dental implant brands each clinic is publicly linked to, drawn from information anyone can access. Clinics that do not openly state their implant brands are marked accordingly.

Clinic Implant brands used (publicly listed) International Plus, Istanbul Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Megagen, Bego (German implant), Nucleoss WestDent Clinic, Izmir Straumann, Nobel Biocare, MODE, NTA, Bicon, Osstem, Medentika DentSpa, Istanbul Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Medigma, BEGO Dentavrasya, Istanbul Premium systems (brand not publicly named) Citydent, Istanbul Not publicly published Dentakay, Istanbul Not publicly published Istanbul Dental Center, Istanbul Not publicly published Omer Istanbul, Istanbul Not publicly published Vera Smile, Istanbul Hiossen IMP, NDI Medical, Straumann, J Dental Care, Neodent Attelia Oral and Dental Health Center, Antalya Not publicly published

Bottom line: across these Turkish dental clinics, International Plus is one of the few to publicly name a complete set of premium implant systems, something patients can confirm directly with the clinic.

1. International Plus Clinic

International Plus is a dental clinic in Küçükçekmece, on the European side of Istanbul, running as an approved healthcare facility under the authorization of the Turkish Ministry of Health. Of the Turkish clinics covered here, it makes one of the most thorough and independently checkable records available, which is why it opens this overview. Public figures put its history at more than 200,000 patients from over 140 countries since 2014, together with a 4.8 out of 5 score from over 5,504 verified Google reviews, among the highest verified review counts of any dental clinic in the country.

Detail International Plus Location Küçükçekmece, Istanbul (European side) Official authorization Turkish Ministry of Health, USHAS, Health Türkiye Quality certifications ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 10002 Dental credentials ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO, TAOMS, plus Bego, Megagen, Nucleoss and Straumann implant certificates Patients treated 200,000+ from 140+ countries since 2014 Verified rating 4.8 out of 5 from 5,504+ Google reviews Laboratory In-house digital laboratory Patient languages 27 International support VIP airport transfer, 5-star accommodation, warranty certificates

Its published accreditation is unusually broad, and it is matched by an equally digital way of working. Beyond Ministry of Health authorization, the clinic lists health tourism certification through Health Türkiye and the state authority USHAS, together with ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and ISO 10002 standards, while its team holds credentials through the ADA, AACD, ITI and EAO plus manufacturer certificates for the implant systems it places, among them Straumann, Bego, Megagen and Nucleoss. Underpinning all of this is a fully digital workflow with an in house laboratory, so restorations are designed and produced under one roof.

On the technology itself, the listed equipment includes 3D CBCT tomography for diagnosis, intraoral and facial scanning, guided surgery for accurate placement, and platelet rich fibrin prepared from the patient’s own blood to support healing. Every case is reviewed jointly by a multidisciplinary Diagnostic Council, in which surgical, prosthetic and restorative specialists assess each plan together rather than relying on a single opinion. The clinic also notes that it is the only one in Turkey to apply 3D facial scanning in smile design, letting patients preview and select their result in advance.

These tools shape how individual treatments are delivered. For implants, the documented protocol relies on atraumatic extraction to protect bone, precise placement and, where stability allows, same day fixed temporaries before the final restoration. Patients with severe upper jaw bone loss are offered zygomatic implants fixed in the cheekbone as a graftless alternative, alongside full arch options such as All on Four, while cosmetic cases like the Hollywood Smile are planned through digital smile design and a trial smile the patient approves before the zirconia work is milled in house. Routine care, from endodontics to air polishing and ultrasonic cleaning, is documented as well.

For patients travelling from abroad, the described process is built around ease and personal support. It usually begins remotely with a free assessment from photographs and any recent imaging, followed by a plan tailored to the individual; on arrival, each patient receives a VIP airport transfer, 5 star accommodation and a dedicated coordinator working in their own language across 27 languages. Most treatment is organized within a single trip, with international warranty certificates and remote follow up once the patient returns home.

Behind the process is a multidisciplinary clinical team, led by a Head of Cosmetic Dentistry focused on digital smile design and veneers, a Head of Oral Surgery specializing in All on 4, All on 6 and zygomatic implants, and maxillofacial surgeons with PhD level training and more than 20 years of experience. Further detail on the people and the treatments is published on the clinic’s own website, International Plus.

2. WestDent Clinic

WestDent Clinic is a Turkish dental provider based in Izmir whose published services reach across several fields, from digital smile design and orthodontics to gum treatment and implant dentistry. Its materials point to CAD/CAM fabrication as a way of improving accuracy in both restorative and cosmetic work, and it publishes treatments together with indicative pricing on its site. The clinic is oriented toward an international audience, presenting its information in English and offering the coordination that is typical of Turkish dental tourism. Descriptions of its treatments and patient information are available for visitors to study beforehand, though, as with any provider, its credentials, materials and independent reviews are worth verifying first.

3. DentSpa

DentSpa is an Istanbul based practice offering implant, cosmetic and general dentistry, with its services aimed largely at patients from abroad. The published range takes in dental implants, veneers, crowns and smile makeovers, positioned within the city’s medical tourism scene. The clinic appears on several dental tourism platforms and shares details of its treatments, facilities and patient experience online, and it commonly arranges coordination for overseas visitors, including elements such as transfers and accommodation as part of a treatment trip. Prospective patients are advised to confirm its specific accreditations, materials and reviews with the clinic directly before deciding.

4. Dentavrasya

Dentavrasya is an Istanbul clinic that gives oral and maxillofacial surgery a prominent place in its published profile. Its materials describe an emphasis on surgical cases, among them All on 4 and All on 6 implant work, bone grafting and sinus lifting, set alongside general and cosmetic dentistry. This focus on more complex surgery is framed as central to the clinic’s identity and is attributed to its clinical team. The practice treats international patients and communicates details of its treatments and approach through its own channels; as ever, reviewing the team, confirming credentials and reading independent reviews are sensible steps before arranging any treatment.

5. Citydent

Citydent is a licensed dental clinic in central Istanbul, close to Taksim, which states that it has run without interruption since 2006. Its published information describes a substantial team of more than sixty staff and patient coordination in several languages, including German, French, Italian, Arabic and Russian. The central setting is presented as easy to reach by metro, convenient for airport transport and near a range of hotels, all of which the clinic highlights for visitors from overseas. Implant, cosmetic and general treatments are offered, with facility and team information shared online, and prospective patients can review the services and check accreditations and reviews through both the clinic’s own channels and independent platforms.

6. Dentakay

Dentakay is an Istanbul clinic recognized for cosmetic dentistry, smile design and implant treatments directed at international visitors. Its published materials point to a strong emphasis on aesthetic cases, covering veneers, crowns and full mouth restorations as well as implant and surgical options. The practice runs several channels for patients from abroad and features on a number of dental tourism platforms, where it lists treatment information and patient resources. Marketing is aimed heavily at an English speaking, international audience, with online consultation and multilingual communication; its treatment list, team information and contact details can be found on the official site and its credentials verified separately.

7. Istanbul Dental Center

Istanbul Dental Center is an Istanbul provider offering implant, cosmetic and restorative treatments to both local and international patients. Its published materials set out a broad range of services, from implants and crowns to veneers and smile design, placed within the city’s wider dental tourism sector. Information on treatments and patient services is provided through the clinic’s own website as well as dental tourism listings, and, like other providers serving visitors from abroad, it usually offers coordination for travel and accommodation as part of a treatment trip. Confirming its specific accreditations, clinical team and independent reviews directly is recommended before any booking.

8. Omer Istanbul

Omer Istanbul is an Istanbul clinic centred on cosmetic and implant dentistry for international patients. Its published treatment list is comparatively detailed, taking in dental implants, All on 4 and All on 6 treatments, Emax veneers, zirconia crowns, smile design and full mouth restorations. The clinic markets to overseas visitors and keeps an active online presence, including a website and video content that describe its treatments and patient journeys, and, as is common in the sector, it presents packages that combine clinical work with travel coordination. Those considering it can study the published services and patient materials online and confirm accreditations and reviews independently.

9. Vera Smile

Vera Smile is an Istanbul based clinic concentrating on cosmetic and restorative dentistry for an international patient base. Its published treatment range spans porcelain and laminate veneers, zirconia crowns, dental implants and full smile design. In common with many clinics in the city, it showcases its work through before and after galleries and promotes treatment packages for overseas visitors, including help with travel and accommodation. The clinic keeps an active presence across dental tourism directories and social media, where it shares case examples and patient communication; as with any provider, checking its services, confirming its accreditations and reading independent reviews first is advisable.

10. Attelia Oral and Dental Health Center

Attelia Oral and Dental Health Center is a dental clinic in Antalya, often cited as one of the city’s earlier dental tourism providers, with a long record of treating international patients. Its published profile draws attention to several fully equipped operating theatres that allow treatment under general anaesthesia or sedation, which the clinic notes can help patients with dental anxiety or particular medical needs. Its stated services include dental implants, veneers, Hollywood Smile transformations, All on 4 implants and crowns, supported by an onsite laboratory, and it has publicized industry awards linked to dental tourism and smile design. As with every clinic here, confirming credentials, materials and independent reviews directly is encouraged before any decision.

Anyone comparing dental clinics in Turkey is better off treating a list like this as a starting point than as a final answer. The soundest approach is to verify each clinic’s official Ministry of Health authorization, confirm clinical credentials and read independent reviews before booking. Among the Turkish clinics above, the clearest indicator of quality is still the amount of publicly verifiable evidence, from accreditations to documented patient numbers and reviews, that a clinic is prepared to share.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.