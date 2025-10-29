The Connection Between Anxiety and Addiction: Why Treating Both Is Key to Recovery

Anxiety and addiction are deeply connected, often making recovery harder. Treating both together helps find the root cause, reduce relapses, and support lasting healing.

When it comes to treating a mental illness, you may assume that there is a single treatment path. Even though patients’ needs vary from one person to the next, a combined approach is not only important but necessary for recovery. This is especially the case when it comes to anxiety and addiction.

What’s The Link Between Anxiety and Addiction?

Anxiety and addiction are closely connected to the point where one can trigger the other and vice versa. Someone experiencing anxiety may turn to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism. They may fall into a pattern of abusing these substances to the point where rehab for substance abuse may be necessary. On the other hand, someone who is suffering from addiction may have higher levels of anxiety. Being on these substances can alter the balance of neurotransmitters in the brain, the same ones responsible for mood regulation.

In either scenario, patients can dig themselves into a dangerous hole. Someone may turn to substances as a temporary cure for their anxiety, but quickly becomes addicted to drugs or alcohol. And someone who is facing addiction may have unmanageable anxiety levels, leading to further depression and withdrawal from society. One of these disorders’ effects can worsen the symptoms of the other, leading to more complex treatments.

That’s why an integrated treatment approach of both anxiety and addiction is crucial. Read on to learn more.

Addresses the Root Cause

With a combined treatment approach, health practitioners will be looking to find the root cause of either anxiety or substance abuse. Through cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), group therapy, and/or one-to-one therapy, practitioners will uncover what is really going on. For instance, if someone turned to substances following a traumatic event at home, they may also feel anxiety when being around certain family members. Or if someone was worried and anxious about their professional career, they may have sought out drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Health practitioners and therapists trained in anxiety and substance abuse treatment can find the best path forward once they know the initial triggers. Professionals can work with patients to suggest new coping mechanisms and slowly change behavioral habits to more positive ones. Instead of turning to substances as a means of seeking relief, they can suggest new self-care practices such as going on a nature walk, finding joy in hobbies, and connecting with supportive friends regularly.

Reduces Relapses

Unfortunately, relapse is quite common in both anxiety and substance abuse disorder patients. Many patients dealing with anxiety may feel so good on their medications that they don’t think they need to be on them anymore. However, abruptly stopping medications or other treatments such as therapy can be detrimental to their long-term recovery goals. They may start to spiral, leading to progressively worse symptoms and patterns of behavior.

The same goes for those living with addiction. Alcoholism and substance abuse disorder can be a lifelong battle. A single moment in time, such as a peer asking them to join them at the bar or seeing a beer commercial, can cause them to seek out alcohol and/or drugs. Addiction can cause lasting changes in the brain’s chemistry, which is why environmental triggers can activate intense cravings and eventual relapses.

But by treating anxiety and substance abuse disorder together, the likelihood of relapses occurring in the first place lessens. Treating one condition without the other can lead to further problems. Untreated anxiety can lead someone to drink, while alcoholism or drugs can cause anxiety. Healthcare practitioners who address anxiety and substance abuse disorder will be on high alert for relapse behavior, continually adjusting and optimizing a patient’s treatment protocol to best suit their goals and needs.

Encourages Holistic Healing

Lasting, treating anxiety and substance abuse disorder together encourages holistic healing. This involves treating the entire person — their body, mind, and spirit. Rather than just looking at someone’s mental health and identifying treatment strategies, they’ll also be evaluating how the patient is doing physically and even spiritually.

This methodology will incorporate holistic tips in addition to traditional treatments. For instance, a practitioner may suggest going to a yoga or meditation class to ease their mind and support their body. Or a nutritionist may provide a meal plan recommendation to further support their physical health, which can also contribute to improved mood and well-being. Other holistic therapies may include acupuncture, massage therapy, spiritual services, animal-assisted therapy, breathing exercises, life development courses, and more.

With holistic healing, self-care is top of mind. Patients will find lifelong coping skills that help relieve their symptoms and assist in their recovery today and in the future.

Tips and Takeaways

A combined approach is best when it comes to treating anxiety and addiction. Healthcare practitioners and trained therapists can work with patients to find a path that addresses both while also supporting them to reach their end goals.

If you or a loved one is dealing with anxiety and/or addiction, seek professional help. While certain behaviors may help you feel better in the short term, symptoms can progressively worsen over time. This can lead to an even more complicated treatment protocol. Treatment centers are also available to help, some of which specialize in co-occurring disorders and can help patients break the cycle.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio on behalf of Pathways. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.