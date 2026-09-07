The Clean-Air Paradox: A Bhubaneswar Fertility Specialist on the Myths the City Lives By

Cleaner air does not eliminate other fertility concerns. Learn how water quality, tobacco, diet, age and timely evaluation can affect reproductive health.

Questions about air quality, drinking water, tobacco, food, and age often come up alongside questions about fertility and reproductive health. In Bhubaneswar, these conversations can take a local turn, with couples wondering whether the city’s environment gives them an advantage or whether less visible factors could still affect their chances of conception.

Dr Satpathy is an IVF specialist in Bhubaneswar, trained in obstetrics and gynaecology at Banaras Hindu University, holds the Medical Council’s recognised fellowship in reproductive medicine, and added a minimal-access surgery fellowship at Apollo. She consults in Odia, Hindi and English, helping couples understand which concerns deserve attention and which common fertility beliefs need a closer look.

Q. Bhubaneswar’s air is cleaner than the cities up north. Does that mean couples here are in the clear?

Good air quality is beneficial for overall health, but it does not remove every environmental concern related to fertility. Research has linked exposure to air pollution with changes in semen quality, including sperm concentration and motility. Studies have also reported possible effects on female reproductive outcomes, although the evidence is not uniform across all pollutants and outcomes.

Q. If it isn’t the air, then what is the real environmental risk here?

The water. A 2023 study of Bhubaneswar’s groundwater judged the health risk from fluoride and nitrate to be high in most samples, about 94% for children and 95% for adults. Research has also proven that excess fluoride and nitrate can disturb thyroid function, and an underactive thyroid is a common, treatable cause of trouble conceiving. A water test, a treated source for drinking, and a thyroid check cover most of that risk.

Q. So is the local water safe for a couple planning a baby?

There is no single answer for every household because groundwater quality can vary by location and source.

A household that relies on borewell water can consider testing the water for relevant contaminants. Couples can then use the results to decide whether a treated or alternative drinking-water source is appropriate. Testing is more useful than assuming that groundwater is safe or unsafe based only on where a person lives.

Q. Does tobacco really affect fertility, and can the damage be undone?

Tobacco smoking can affect semen quality and male fertility. A 2025 study on the impact of cigarette smoking found that smokers had lower semen volume and total sperm count than non-smokers. Smokers also had higher sperm DNA fragmentation, which can affect sperm DNA integrity. The study found that even occasional or moderate smoking was associated with poorer semen parameters.

Quitting tobacco is therefore an important step for men who are trying to conceive. Changes in semen quality may take time because sperm production is a continuous process, so stopping smoking well before attempting conception may be beneficial.

Q. Do certain “hot” or “cold” foods make or break conception?

There is no good evidence that a particular food category determines whether conception will occur.

Diet can still matter to overall health and fertility. ASRM notes that evidence for specific diets improving natural fertility is limited, although maintaining a healthy lifestyle and addressing factors such as being underweight or having obesity can be relevant to reproductive health.

Couples should therefore focus on a balanced diet rather than avoiding individual foods because they are considered “hot” or “cold”.

Q. When a couple can’t conceive, is it usually the woman’s problem?

One assumption Dr Satpathy is firm about correcting is that difficulty conceiving is a woman’s issue by default. According to the World Health Organization, a male factor contributes to roughly half of all infertility cases, frequently with no outward sign. A semen analysis is quick, private, and painless, and testing both partners at the outset spares couples months of treating the wrong person.

Q. So when should a couple actually see a fertility doctor?

The practical line is clear: seek help after a year of trying, or six months if the woman is over thirty-five, and sooner when periods are irregular or a known condition is present. Too often, couples exploring fertility treatment in Bhubaneswar arrive after years of waiting rather than weeks, when earlier evaluation would have widened their options.

The takeaway Dr Satpathy leaves with couples reframes the city’s good fortune. Clean air is a real advantage, and it turns into a liability only when it distracts from the water in the tank, the tobacco in the house, and the calendar on the wall. The message is not anxiety. It is timing, and the simple value of asking sooner.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.