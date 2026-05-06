PanTerra Networks enhances Microsoft Teams with a backup system that keeps healthcare communication running during outages. Its 60-second failover ensures calls, messages, and workflows continue without disrupting patient care.

PanTerra Networks is highlighting the business continuity advantages of Streams. AI for Microsoft Teams at a time when more health care organizations are consolidating collaboration and enterprise communications within a single digital environment and business continuity communications platform. The platform extends Microsoft Teams with enterprise voice, SMS, MMS, fax, voicemail, contacts, and call history, and automatically reroutes communications within 60 seconds if Teams becomes unavailable.

The timing is significant for health care providers facing growing operational risk from communications outages. Hospitals, specialty practices, urgent care centers, surgery groups, and multistate provider networks depend on uninterrupted access to calls, messages, and fax workflows to support scheduling, referrals, prescription coordination, and patient follow-up. When a single platform goes down, the impact can quickly extend beyond staff communication and into patient access and care coordination.

Why the Market Matters Now

Microsoft Teams has become a central communications hub for many organizations, including those in health care. That shift has increased demand for solutions that preserve continuity without requiring users to abandon the systems they already know. For provider organizations managing high call volumes and time-sensitive administrative exchanges, resilience is no longer a secondary feature. It is a core requirement.

Streams.AI for Microsoft Teams addresses that need by adding enterprise-grade communications and failover protection within Teams. Instead of treating collaboration and continuity as separate functions, the platform brings them together into a single experience that keeps communications active during an outage. That positioning gives PanTerra a clearer role in a market where organizations want both convenience and operational protection.

Built for Critical Communication

The platform supports communication workflows that are especially important in health care, where voice, messaging, and fax often work in parallel. Front-desk staff may be confirming appointments while billing teams handle follow-up questions, pharmacies send documentation, and care teams coordinate patient updates. A disruption in any part of that chain can create delays that affect both operations and responsiveness.

PanTerra’s continuity model is built to reduce that exposure. During normal operations, users can work within Microsoft Teams while accessing enterprise telephony and messaging features through Streams.AI. If Teams becomes unavailable, communications automatically shift to Streams desktop apps, mobile apps, and IP desk phones, then return to Teams once service is restored. That approach allows health care organizations to maintain access to essential communications channels without relying on a single point of failure.

Leadership and Product Positioning

PanTerra developed this offering to address a clear business need: organizations want Microsoft Teams to remain central to daily collaboration, while ensuring their communications infrastructure stays available during service interruptions. This need is especially critical in healthcare, where missed calls, delayed messages, and disrupted fax workflows can have significant operational consequences.

“Organizations that standardize on Microsoft Teams need more than collaboration. They need confidence that essential communications will remain available when disruptions occur,” said Arthur Chang, president and CEO of PanTerra Networks. “Streams.AI for Microsoft Teams extends the Teams experience with enterprise-grade calling, messaging, fax, and rapid failover, helping health care organizations strengthen continuity without changing the way their teams work.”

PanTerra also supports the platform with administrative controls through its management portal and broader artificial intelligence communications capabilities, including Luna AI. The central value proposition, however, remains focused and clear: a Microsoft Teams communications experience supported by rapid failover and enterprise continuity designed for environments where downtime carries real operational risk.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.