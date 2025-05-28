Outdoor Playgrounds and Mental Health: Why Every School Needs One

Outdoor playgrounds are more than just a place for fun—they play a vital role in supporting children's mental health. This article explores why every school should prioritize access to outdoor play spaces.

School playgrounds are considered institutions in many primary schools across the country. A recess break is a commonality in many schools with children ranging from kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade. These breaks from academic work give children the mental space to step away from their desks and just be kids!

That said, school playgrounds are often utilized outside of recess hours as well. Many after-school programs also include some outdoor play time as well. Physical education, or P.E., is another time when playgrounds may be utilized. P.E. teachers may use a rope swing or monkey bar for a competitive game between different teams. Some schools even allow for public use of the playground outside of school hours, including the summertime.

School playgrounds are more than just a common ground for kids. They have mental health benefits as well. Here are four reasons why school outdoor playgrounds can benefit children from a mental health perspective.

1. Serve as a Safe, Positive Play Area

First off, playgrounds are considered a “third space,” or rather a place outside of home, work, and the classroom where children can safely gather. They serve a communal purpose, providing an area for teachers of all grade levels to meet and kids to play. Through these interactions, a sense of community and shared experiences are traded among the school administrators and students.

As a neutral gathering place, school playgrounds are a welcome space for anyone regardless of race, gender, or other demographic bias. Children from different grade levels will interact with each other during the recess hour. Friends in different classes will have a chance to play together and talk about their day. And teachers will get a reprieve from disciplining children in the classroom and allowing them to exert some much-needed energy during the afternoon!

In terms of safety, school playgrounds are designed to help keep all children protected. Gates or fences are typically used to corral little ones from leaving. Safe surfacing materials such as rubber mats and mulch help brace accidental falls. Watchful teachers and attendants keep an eye on their students as well as others from other classes and come to their rescue when assistance is needed.

2. Foster Social Interaction

When the weather is beautiful, there’s a good chance that lots of families are headed to the local school playground! School playground equipment provides a space for children to engage in different forms of play with those similarly aged to them. Since there’s no guarantee that their best school friend will have the same recess time as them, playgrounds give children the opportunity to engage with new peers.

In these moments, children are learning and practicing needed social skills. They are problem-solving as they figure out how many of them can easily fit on the merry-go-round. They are communicating as they ask for a turn on the swings. They are collaborating as they play with the musical instrument wall.

Of course, sharing and cooperation are two major life skills that are taught on the playground. A child can’t spend the entire time on the solo pogo stick if others are waiting in line. They must learn that everyone needs a chance to play for it to be fair. Children also learn how to work together to achieve a common goal, such as racing to get across a challenging rope obstacle course.

3. Boost Physical Activity

The average 8 to 12-year-old in the United States spends anywhere from four to six hours per day watching or using a screen. Television, mobile apps, and video games are all popular ways to pass the time while also distracting themselves for a few hours. However, starting at a screen means that children are also sedentary. A school playground is one way to entice children to put down their devices, go outside, and be physically active.

Physical activity and mental health go hand-in-hand. Movement of any kind can increase self-esteem and confidence, lessen stress, reduce depressive thoughts, and improve overall mood. Swinging, jumping, and climbing in particular are great ways for little ones to test their limitations safely. They’ll get an endorphin rush by climbing to new heights as they surpass their expectations and achieve a new obstacle.

Of course, physical activity is important for all children regardless of their age. With obesity levels in kids rising, getting them to exert some energy and be active every day should be a priority. Outdoor playgrounds and parks have the added benefit of allowing children to run around, playing tag with one another, or making up an imaginative game with other kids.

4. Help Relieve Stress and Anxiety

Yes, children can get stressed too! While they may not be worrying about an email their boss sent or a huge deliverable at work, other stressors can impact their well-being. A child who feels left out of a friend group or who doesn’t have a friend to sit with at lunch can easily become stressed. A change in home life, such as a sibling going away to college or a parent moving out due to a separation can also be anxiety-ridden.

While playgrounds aren’t meant to cure stress and anxiety, they can help kids conquer these feelings. By engaging with others and focusing on physical activities, kids will release some of these feelings from their bodies. On a chemical level, movement can help release endorphins within the body which promotes a “feel good” effect. When endorphins are released, the stress hormone cortisol naturally decreases. Similar to adults, children will also feel less stressed when in nature as opposed to cooped up indoors.

