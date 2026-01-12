Mysti’s Adult & Family Services Receives KCRHA Community Leadership Award for Healthcare-Connected Housing Services

Mysti’s Adult & Family Services has received the KCRHA Community Leadership Award for its impactful work in healthcare-connected housing across King County. The recognition highlights its client-centered model that links stable housing.

Mysti’s Adult & Family Services has been recognized by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) with a Community Leadership Award, honoring its collaboration and service delivery for individuals experiencing housing instability across King County.

The award, signed by Dr. Kelly Kinnison, CEO of KCRHA, acknowledges the organization’s leadership in providing coordinated, client-centered services that link housing support with healthcare needs—a model increasingly viewed as essential to achieving stable, lasting improvements in public health outcomes.

Housing as Healthcare in Washington State

Washington State continues to advance the principle that housing stability is a vital part of healthcare. Through initiatives led by the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA)—including Housing is Medicine and Apple Health and Homes—the state invests in strategies that reduce avoidable hospitalizations, emergency department use, and healthcare costs for seniors and medically vulnerable residents.

Mysti’s Adult & Family Services operates within this evolving framework, delivering housing-connected services that are medically informed and designed for long-term outcomes. The organization integrates care coordination, supportive services, and housing navigation to help individuals with complex needs remain stably housed while maintaining consistent access to healthcare.

Medically Informed, Long-Term Support

Unlike traditional housing programs focused on immediate placement, Mysti’s provides continuing support centered on health outcomes. Many clients are seniors or individuals managing chronic conditions, where stable housing directly affects medication schedules, access to care, and overall wellbeing.

One client, formerly unhoused and managing multiple chronic illnesses, regained stability through the joint efforts of Mysti’s housing and healthcare teams. With permanent housing now in place, the client maintains regular medical appointments and medication routines, reducing reliance on emergency services and showing measurable health gains tied to stable housing.

Leadership Rooted in Personal Legacy

Mysti’s Adult & Family Services was founded and is led by Giovanne Schachere, who was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. Inspired by a deep commitment to community and created in honor of their late mother, the organization reflects both personal passion and professional dedication to building pathways of dignity and stability for others.

This personal mission continues to resonate throughout King County and beyond, as Mysti’s blends compassion with innovation to ensure that healthcare and housing are inseparable components of long-term wellbeing.

Recognition of Organizational Excellence

The KCRHA Community Leadership Award recognizes Mysti’s Adult & Family Services as a trusted, values-driven provider meeting both housing and healthcare standards. The award reinforces community trust and validates service models that are collaborative, medically informed, and consistent with Washington’s health priorities.

As healthcare-funded housing networks expand statewide, organizations like Mysti’s turn public initiatives into measurable results, ensuring that housing functions as a foundation for lasting health, dignity, and community resilience.

Continued Growth and Public Engagement

Mysti’s Adult & Family Services remains dedicated to strengthening healthcare-connected housing solutions for seniors and individuals in need of sustained care. The recognition from KCRHA affirms the organization’s direction and underscores Washington’s growing understanding that effective homelessness response must operate hand in hand with healthcare delivery.

Giovanne Schachere also continues to share insights from this pioneering work through The Giovanne Show, discussing the intersection of housing, health, and human services to inspire innovation and collaboration across communities.

Through alignment with state health priorities and evidence-based care models, Mysti’s Adult & Family Services continues to strengthen the link between stable housing, improved health, and community resilience.

Learn more at Mysticares.org

