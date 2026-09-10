India’s hidden calcium crisis: Why bone health needs your attention

SPONSORED - Calcium plays a significantly larger role in our health than most people realise. Shelcal Calcium Calculator helps to evaluate one's diet and identify any gaps in the calcium intake.

Despite being the most abundant mineral in the human body, calcium’s importance is often understated. It is not only crucial for building and maintaining strong bones, but also for keeping joints resilient and muscles functioning smoothly. Calcium supports everyday mobility by supporting muscle movement, transmitting signals between nerves, and protecting joint health, helping us stay active. This process depends primarily on Vitamin D, which enables calcium absorption and ensures it reaches bones and joints where it’s needed most. Unfortunately, many of us only start paying attention to calcium when something goes wrong, such as a fragility fracture, nagging joint pain, or a deficiency discovered during a health check-up. The truth is, calcium deserves our attention long before these warning signs appear.

A silent epidemic

India is quietly grappling with a widespread calcium deficiency. Studies show that Indians consume an average of only 300 mg of calcium daily, compared to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of 1000 mg for adults. That’s less than a third of what the body actually needs¹.

The consequences are showing up earlier than ever. Osteoporosis, a condition where bones become weak and brittle, is occurring 10–20 years earlier in India than in Western countries².

Nearly 1 in 4 adults in India is estimated to have osteoporosis, and almost 1 in 2 has low bone density, with women disproportionately affected³.

Bone loss doesn’t wait until old age. It begins silently around the age of 30–40, when peak bone mass starts to decline. After that, bones can lose about 1% of their density each year.⁴

Why we’re falling short

Several factors contribute to India’s calcium gap:

Dietary patterns that are low in dairy or fortified foods

that are low in dairy or fortified foods Busy urban lifestyles that skip balanced meals

that skip balanced meals Lack of awareness about calcium-rich sources

about calcium-rich sources Low sun exposure, leading to vitamin D deficiency (which impairs calcium absorption)

While calcium-rich foods like milk, yoghurt, paneer, ragi, sesame seeds, and green leafy vegetables are valuable sources, they are often not consumed in adequate quantities. Even those trying to eat healthily may not meet their daily calcium requirement.

How supplements can help

Calcium supplements with Vitamin D3 can help bridge the gap. These are especially useful for:

Adults over 30

Women

People with low dairy intake

Individuals recovering from illness or injury

Urban professionals with limited sun exposure

Supplements can help to achieve daily required intake thereby supporting in maintain bone density, support muscle function, and reduce the future risk of osteoporosis when used alongside a balanced diet and regular weight-bearing exercise.

What the data says

The Office of Dietary Supplements (NIH) reports average daily calcium intakes for adults can be suboptimal, particularly for women, with notable risk for inadequacy by sex, region, and socio-economic status.⁵

Tips to strengthen your bone health

Prioritise calcium-rich foods daily dairy, millets, nuts, seeds, greens.

daily dairy, millets, nuts, seeds, greens. Get regular sunlight exposure (15–30 mins a day) for Vitamin D.

(15–30 mins a day) for Vitamin D. Include weight-bearing exercises like walking, jogging, or yoga.

like walking, jogging, or yoga. Track your calcium intake , many online calcium calculators can help.

, many online calcium calculators can help. Talk to a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen.

Your bones deserve a long-term plan

Bone health isn’t just a concern for the elderly. It’s a lifelong investment. Whether you’re in your 20s building peak bone mass, in your 40s trying to preserve it, or beyond that managing bone loss, it’s never too early or too late to act.

If your diet doesn’t meet your daily calcium needs, calcium supplements (ideally combined with Vitamin D3) can be a smart addition, especially when chosen in consultation with a doctor. Remember: strong bones are built quietly, over time, through daily habits. Don’t wait for a problem to show up before you start caring for them.

Shelcal Calcium Calculator

India’s rising calcium deficit isn’t just a number; it’s a growing concern for our health and well-being. We often think of strong bones as a result of quick fixes, but in reality, they’re built through our daily habits. Being aware of this is the first step toward prevention.

That’s where the Shelcal Calcium Calculator comes into play. This tool designed to give you an estimate of your daily calcium intake based on your food habits, helping you understand whether you are meeting your Calcium goals. Rather than feeling overwhelmed by complex nutritional data, this tool makes it straightforward and actionable. Simply enter your credentials and dietary details to receive detailed insights into your calcium intake.

Taking timely action today can help you support your bone health for the future .

References:

Front Endocrinol, 12:583–654 – Indians consume ~300 mg calcium vs 1000 mg RDA Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2022 Mar;19(5):2999) (Babhulkar S, Seth S. Int J Res Orthop. 2021 Mar;7(2):362-8) Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism 22(1):67–73) https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Calcium-HealthProfessional/

The information shared in this article and through the Shelcal Calcium Calculator is intended solely for general educational and awareness purposes. The views and opinions expressed are those of independent medical experts and do not necessarily reflect the views of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited. The content and calculator are not a substitute for professional medical advice. While due care has been taken to ensure accuracy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited does not assume responsibility for any errors or omissions or for any decisions made based on this information. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized medical guidance.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.