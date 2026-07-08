How to Get Rid of Clogged Pores in Monsoon?

Learn how to prevent clogged pores during the monsoon with the right skincare routine, pore-clearing ingredients, and simple tips to reduce oil, blackheads, and breakouts.

Monsoon humidity is a double-edged sword for your skin. While the rain brings relief from the heat, the spike in humidity also means your skin produces more sweat and oil than usual, and that combination is exactly what leads to clogged pores on face during the season. If you have noticed more blackheads, bumps, or breakouts once the rains set in, your skin isn’t reacting randomly. It’s responding to a very specific set of seasonal triggers.

The good news is that a few consistent changes to your routine can keep pores clear through the wettest months. Start by swapping your regular cleanser for a salicylic acid face wash, since salicylic acid is oil-soluble and can travel into the pore itself to dissolve trapped sebum and dead skin, something a standard face wash can’t do. Follow it with a niacinamide face serum to regulate oil production before it has a chance to build up again during the day.

Hydration still matters even when your skin feels oilier than usual. A lightweight cica moisturizer keeps the skin barrier calm and hydrated without adding grease, which actually helps control oil production rather than worsen it. Once or twice a week, a detan face pack with clay and gentle exfoliants can deep clean pores, lift out trapped sweat and sunscreen residue, and undo some of the dullness monsoon humidity tends to cause.

Why Does Monsoon Cause Clogged Pores?

A few things happen to skin specifically during the rainy months:

Higher humidity increases oil production. Sebaceous glands respond to moisture in the air by producing more sebum, which mixes with sweat, dirt, and pollution to sit on the skin longer than it would in drier weather.

Sweat and humidity trap bacteria in pores. Damp skin creates a friendlier environment for acne-causing bacteria, which is why breakouts often flare up more in monsoon than in peak summer.

Sunscreen and product buildup linger. Higher humidity slows down how quickly products absorb, so sunscreen, moisturizer, and makeup residue can sit on the surface and contribute to congested pores if cleansing isn’t thorough.

Best Ingredients to Unclog Pores During Monsoon

Ingredient What it Does Best For Salicylic Acid Dissolves oil inside pores Oily skin Niacinamide Controls excess sebum Enlarged pores Clay Absorbs excess oil Congested skin Cica Calms redness Acne-prone skin Ceramides Supports barrier Sensitive skin

How to Get Rid of Clogged Pores in Monsoon

1. Double cleanse if you’re wearing sunscreen or makeup

A single cleanse often isn’t enough to fully remove sunscreen and sweat buildup in humid weather. Start with a gentle oil or micellar cleanser to break down residue, then follow with your salicylic acid face wash to actually clear out what’s sitting inside the pore.

2. Treat with a targeted serum, not just a cleanser

Cleansing removes surface buildup, but a niacinamide face serum works underneath it, regulating oil production throughout the day so pores don’t reclog as quickly. Niacinamide also calms the inflammation that often comes with monsoon breakouts, making it one of the more versatile actives for this season.

3. Don’t skip moisturizer because your skin feels oily

Skipping moisturizer in humid weather is one of the most common mistakes people make, and it usually backfires. When skin is stripped of hydration, it tends to produce even more oil to compensate. A cica moisturizer hydrates without adding heaviness, and cica itself helps calm any redness or irritation that flares up from humidity and sweat.

4. Exfoliate weekly with a clay-based mask

Clay masks are especially useful in the monsoon because they draw out trapped oil, sweat, and impurities that a face wash alone can’t fully remove. A detan face pack with clay and lactic acid does double duty here, unclogging pores while also fading the dullness and light tanning that builds up between rain showers and stray sun exposure.

5. Reapply sunscreen even on cloudy days

UV rays pass through clouds, and skipping sunscreen because it’s raining is a common monsoon mistake. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen, so you’re not adding another layer that can contribute to clogged pores.

What Are Clogged Pores, Exactly?

A pore becomes clogged when a mix of sebum, dead skin cells, sweat, and dirt gets trapped inside the follicle instead of being cleared away. Left alone, this buildup shows up as blackheads, whiteheads, or small bumps under the skin. In the monsoon, the process speeds up simply because more oil and sweat are being produced, and humidity slows down how quickly products and residue evaporate off the skin.

Monsoon Skincare: What to Avoid

Avoid heavy, oil-based creams. They can sit on top of already-oily skin and make clogging worse rather than better.

Don’t over-wash your face. Washing more than twice a day strips the skin barrier and can trigger a rebound in oil production.

Skip harsh physical scrubs. Aggressive scrubbing irritates skin that’s already dealing with humidity-related sensitivity. A clay-based detan face pack is a gentler way to exfoliate.

Conclusion

Clogged pores in the monsoon come down to one core issue: more oil and sweat, combined with slower-drying products, sitting on the skin for longer than usual. The fix isn’t complicated. Cleanse with a salicylic acid face wash, treat with a niacinamide face serum, moisturize with a lightweight cica moisturizer, and use a detan face pack once or twice a week to keep pores genuinely clear rather than just surface-clean. Stay consistent through the season, and don’t let sweaty, humid days talk you out of sunscreen. Clear pores in the monsoon is less about finding one miracle product and more about not skipping the basics when the weather makes it tempting to.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.