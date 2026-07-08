How to Get Rid of Clogged Pores in Monsoon?

Monsoon humidity is a double-edged sword for your skin. While the rain brings relief from the heat, the spike in humidity also means your skin produces more sweat and oil than usual, and that combination is exactly what leads to clogged pores on face during the season. If you have noticed more blackheads, bumps, or breakouts once the rains set in, your skin isn’t reacting randomly. It’s responding to a very specific set of seasonal triggers.
The good news is that a few consistent changes to your routine can keep pores clear through the wettest months. Start by swapping your regular cleanser for a salicylic acid face wash, since salicylic acid is oil-soluble and can travel into the pore itself to dissolve trapped sebum and dead skin, something a standard face wash can’t do. Follow it with a niacinamide face serum to regulate oil production before it has a chance to build up again during the day.
Hydration still matters even when your skin feels oilier than usual. A lightweight cica moisturizer keeps the skin barrier calm and hydrated without adding grease, which actually helps control oil production rather than worsen it. Once or twice a week, a detan face pack with clay and gentle exfoliants can deep clean pores, lift out trapped sweat and sunscreen residue, and undo some of the dullness monsoon humidity tends to cause.
A few things happen to skin specifically during the rainy months:
|Ingredient
|What it Does
|Best For
|Salicylic Acid
|Dissolves oil inside pores
|Oily skin
|Niacinamide
|Controls excess sebum
|Enlarged pores
|Clay
|Absorbs excess oil
|Congested skin
|Cica
|Calms redness
|Acne-prone skin
|Ceramides
|Supports barrier
|Sensitive skin
A single cleanse often isn’t enough to fully remove sunscreen and sweat buildup in humid weather. Start with a gentle oil or micellar cleanser to break down residue, then follow with your salicylic acid face wash to actually clear out what’s sitting inside the pore.
Cleansing removes surface buildup, but a niacinamide face serum works underneath it, regulating oil production throughout the day so pores don’t reclog as quickly. Niacinamide also calms the inflammation that often comes with monsoon breakouts, making it one of the more versatile actives for this season.
Skipping moisturizer in humid weather is one of the most common mistakes people make, and it usually backfires. When skin is stripped of hydration, it tends to produce even more oil to compensate. A cica moisturizer hydrates without adding heaviness, and cica itself helps calm any redness or irritation that flares up from humidity and sweat.
Clay masks are especially useful in the monsoon because they draw out trapped oil, sweat, and impurities that a face wash alone can’t fully remove. A detan face pack with clay and lactic acid does double duty here, unclogging pores while also fading the dullness and light tanning that builds up between rain showers and stray sun exposure.
UV rays pass through clouds, and skipping sunscreen because it’s raining is a common monsoon mistake. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen, so you’re not adding another layer that can contribute to clogged pores.
A pore becomes clogged when a mix of sebum, dead skin cells, sweat, and dirt gets trapped inside the follicle instead of being cleared away. Left alone, this buildup shows up as blackheads, whiteheads, or small bumps under the skin. In the monsoon, the process speeds up simply because more oil and sweat are being produced, and humidity slows down how quickly products and residue evaporate off the skin.
Conclusion
Clogged pores in the monsoon come down to one core issue: more oil and sweat, combined with slower-drying products, sitting on the skin for longer than usual. The fix isn’t complicated. Cleanse with a salicylic acid face wash, treat with a niacinamide face serum, moisturize with a lightweight cica moisturizer, and use a detan face pack once or twice a week to keep pores genuinely clear rather than just surface-clean. Stay consistent through the season, and don’t let sweaty, humid days talk you out of sunscreen. Clear pores in the monsoon is less about finding one miracle product and more about not skipping the basics when the weather makes it tempting to.
Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Brand Stories
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.