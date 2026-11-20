Discover how precision dry-milling affects khapli wheat flour, from starch damage and water absorption to dough texture, and the science behind making softer, tastier rotis.

I have worked in food and nutrition for years, and the part that still thrills me is the science hiding in everyday food. Not the exotic superfoods, but the staples: a pot of dal thickening on the stove, a bowl of curd setting overnight, a ball of dough resting under a damp cloth. Each one is a quiet chain of cause and effect, where one small change sets off the next. Following that chain from start to finish can be genuinely exhilarating.

Most of us never see the chain. We see the result: the dal that thickens, the curd that sets, the roti that puffs (or doesn’t). But behind each one is a sequence of decisions and reactions that began long before the food reached our kitchens.

The story I have been following most closely lately begins with one of the oldest grains we eat: khapli, or emmer wheat (Triticum dicoccum). More specifically, it’s the story of Aashirvaad Chakki 100% Khapli Atta, a whole-grain emmer flour. Its nutrition panel lists 11.4 g of dietary fibre and 14.3 g of protein per 100 g of flour. The brand describes it as precisely dry-milled for a softer, tastier roti. Read as a food scientist, that line is a chain of cause and effect, and I wanted to follow it link by link: from the field, to the mill, to the pack, to the plate.

In the field

Khapli is emmer wheat, one of the oldest grains in human agriculture. Aashirvaad describes the grain it uses as longer than regular wheat, with a thicker, harder outer bran layer.

That bran is where the story really starts. Flour is made by breaking a grain apart, and a grain with a tougher coat responds to milling differently. Mill khapli without accounting for its bran, and the roti tells you: a little chewy, never as soft as you hoped. Many khapli eaters assume that is simply what the grain is like. In fact, milling is part of the answer.

So the first link in the chain is the grain itself. Aashirvaad says it begins with high-quality khapli wheat, sourced and verified from trusted farmers. Not all khapli grain is equal, so grain quality, size and bran thickness are evaluated before milling begins, and the origin and quality of every batch can be traced.

At the mill

Aashirvaad has spent more than 20 years understanding the Indian roti, and its approach to khapli starts from a principle any food scientist would recognise: every grain is different, and needs to be treated differently to give its best. At the mill, that principle plays out in four linked steps.

Milled dry. In conventional roller milling, wheat is usually conditioned with moisture before milling. That is standard practice. Aashirvaad says it mills its khapli dry to suit the grain’s harder outer bran. It is the least visible link in the chain, and everything after it depends on it.

A 0.3 mm grinding gap. According to Aashirvaad, its stone chakki mills for khapli are calibrated to an exact 0.3 mm gap between the grinding surfaces, roughly the thickness of three sheets of printer paper. The brand says the gap was determined specifically for khapli’s grain structure, with the aim of breaking down its bran while controlling starch damage.

Fractured starch. This, to me, is an intriguing link in the chain. During milling, some of the starch granules inside the grain are fractured, making them more accessible to water. This is called damaged starch. The name sounds like a flaw, but here it is part of the intended result of milling.

Picture an intact starch granule as a tightly packed, partly crystalline bead, and a fractured one as that bead split open. Mechanical disruption can make more of its hydroxyl (–OH) groups accessible to water, allowing hydrogen bonds to form. Consequently, fractured granules can absorb more water during kneading. Research on damaged wheat starch helps explain that change in hydration. Studies of whole-wheat chapati flour also link starch damage with water absorption, dough pliability and chapati texture. The amount of damage matters: more is not automatically better. Hold on to that thought, because it turns up again in your kitchen.

Bran, broken down. The same precision dry-milling also breaks down khapli’s hard outer bran. The brand says this helps bring out the grain’s natural nutty sweetness. This one turns up in your kitchen too.

On the pack

In most food stories, the chain goes quiet once the flour is packed. You see the name and the nutrition panel, and the rest you take on trust. This is where the current story diverges: according to Aashirvaad, each pack of its Khapli Atta carries a QR code that gives you four things for the batch in your hand:

Grain origin : the source and traceability of the khapli wheat used in that pack

: the source and traceability of the khapli wheat used in that pack Damaged starch ratio : the measured level of starch fracture achieved through precision milling

: the measured level of starch fracture achieved through precision milling Water absorption ratio : the measured water absorption of the flour in that batch

: the measured water absorption of the flour in that batch Nutrition profile: the full nutritional values per 100g for that batch

Read them as a chain, not a checklist. Grain origin takes you back to the field. The damaged starch ratio shows what the milling achieved, and the water absorption ratio shows how that flour takes up water. Starch damage is one factor behind that uptake. Dry milling has no number of its own, but its work shows in those two results. The nutrition profile tells you what that batch carries through to your plate.

I spend a good deal of time with food claims, so I don’t say this lightly: being able to verify the process behind your atta, batch by batch, is a new standard of transparency for an ancient grain atta.

On your plate

The last links in the chain happen in your kitchen. The fractured starch you could never see at the mill contributes to what you feel in the dough. Greater water uptake can help it come together softer and more pliable, roll out without cracking and puff on the tawa. Water quantity, kneading and cooking still play their part.

The broken-down bran is part of the taste story, too: the natural nutty sweetness the milling is designed to bring out.

Follow the whole chain, and the aim is a khapli roti that is genuinely softer and genuinely tastier, while the whole-grain flour contributes dietary fibre and protein. The pack lists 11.4 g of fibre and 14.3 g of protein per 100 g of flour; the amount in a roti depends on how much flour you use.

Beyond taste and texture, whole-grain wheat contributes fibres such as arabinoxylans, which can provide fuel for colonic microbiota—the microbes in the large intestine. A laboratory study of wheat arabinoxylan fractions found that fermentation by human gut microbes produced short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These were isolated fibres studied outside the body; the results do not establish a targeted prebiotic or metabolic benefit from this particular atta or its milling method.

This is the science that unlocks khapli’s natural softness and taste—turning an ancient grain into a perfect roti.

By Poulomi Mukherjee

Poulomi Mukherjee holds an M.Sc. in Food & Nutrition and works in academia.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.