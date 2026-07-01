For the Life You Are Chasing, Could Hidden Nutrition Gaps Be Slowing You Down?

Hidden nutrition gaps caused by inadequate protein, fibre, and essential micronutrients may affect energy, muscle health, and overall well-being. Understand the importance of balanced nutrition and how targeted supplements can help bridge these gaps.

In today’s fast-paced routines, meals may sometimes be calorie-rich but not always nutritionally balanced. This phenomenon over time may lead to subclinical nutrient gaps. In the initial phase, the body tries to compensate for these variations, but sustained inadequacy could affect physiological functions.

What is often perceived as routine fatigue may, in fact, reflect underlying nutritional insufficiency. Persistent tiredness, reduced muscle strength, slower recovery, low stamina, and digestive issues are increasingly being associated with inadequate protein intake, low fiber intake, and deficiencies in key micronutrients⁵,⁷. These may be considered as early functional signals rather than isolated lifestyle concerns.

Growing Protein Crises and Poor Muscle Health

One of the key contributors to this gap is suboptimal protein intake. Data from the ICMR1 indicates that a large proportion of the population does not meet recommended protein requirements. According to an Indian survey, 74% of people were unaware of the correct daily recommendation of protein. Traditional diets often include a high quantity of cereals, which may not be a source of high-quality proteins⁶. Addressing this gap may require a dual focus on both protein quantity and quality. High-quality proteins, such as milk protein, provide all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.⁸

Protein plays multiple functions in the body, including supporting muscle protein synthesis, regulating metabolism, and supporting immune function. In short, it is an important building block for your body. Inadequate intake of protein over time may result in loss of lean muscle mass, reduced strength, and even impact metabolism. Evidence further suggests that insufficient protein intake may impact muscle protein synthesis even in otherwise healthy individuals. This could gradually lead to loss of muscle strength and function².

Gut health and nutrient absorption

A 2023 Indian Dietetic Association study highlights that 70% of Indians experience digestive discomfort, with 59% reporting symptoms weekly and 12% daily³. When you have a healthy gut, your gastrointestinal tract has a good balance of gut bacteria and is able to properly digest and absorb nutrients. A healthy gut is also important for several other essential functions, such as immunity and energy metabolism. According to the World Gastroenterology Organisation, disruptions in gut microbiota (gut bacteria) could impair nutrient absorption4. This can contribute to fatigue and reduced physiological efficiency linked to nutrient deficiency⁴. This makes gut health an important interface between diet and body function.

Micronutrient deficiency

Micronutrient deficiencies add another layer to this challenge. Vitamin B12, essential for neurological function and red blood cell formation. Lower vitamin B12 intake has been reported in certain Indian population groups, particularly among those following vegetarian diets, by the National Institute of Nutrition⁹. Magnesium, a cofactor in more than 300 enzymatic reactions, including ATP synthesis (energy), plays a key role in energy production and neuromuscular function, and inadequate intake may contribute to fatigue and impaired muscle function. Vitamin D, while traditionally associated with bone health, also supports muscle and immune function; widespread insufficiency is largely due to lifestyle-related factors.

These insights reinforce that the body does not necessarily require extreme dietary changes, but rather consistent and balanced nutrition. Adequate protein supports muscle health and metabolic activity; a healthy gut enables effective nutrient absorption and immunity; and sufficient micronutrients support health and wellness.

However, given the realities of modern dietary patterns, daily nutrition may not always meet these requirements. In such contexts, targeted nutritional support may play a role in bridging these gaps, complementing the diet rather than replacing it.

Need for nutrition supplements

Shelcal Total is designed with this holistic nutritional approach in mind, offering beyond single nutrient supplementation to support broader needs. Its formula includes approximately 9.35 gm protein per serving, which supports muscle strength and recovery; magnesium to aid energy production and neuromuscular function; and prebiotic fiber (3.3 g per serving) to support gut health and nutrient absorption. It also provides key micronutrients, including Vitamin B12, along with Calcium and Vitamin D, which contribute to bone and muscle health. It comes with unique ingredients like glucosamine and bamboo shoot extracts supporting joint health. Shelcal Total comes with 13 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 4 essential nutrients, making it a great add-on to the nutritional needs.

In essence, nutrition is not occasional; we need the right balance of nutrients daily to sustain energy, strength, and overall well-being. Shelcal Total is designed to support these everyday nutritional needs, helping bridge the gap between routine dietary intake and requirements.

Disclaimer: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The views and opinions expressed in the story are solely for the education/informational/awareness purpose and are not a substitute for any professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please consult your doctor or healthcare professional before taking action on the information provided in the story. Reliance on any or all information provided in the story is solely at your own discretion and responsibility. Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd. shall not be held liable in any circumstances whatsoever.

References

1. Indian Council of Medical Research. Nutrient Requirements for Indians, 2020

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.nin.res.in/nutrition2020/what_india_eats.pdf

2. Deer RR, Volpi E. Protein intake and muscle function in older adults. Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care. 2015 May;18(3):248-53.

3. https://www.expresshealthcare.in/news/over-80-per-cent-urban-indians-see-themselves-vulnerable-to-lifestyle-diseases-survey/438660/ accessed on 21st may

4. Krajmalnik-Brown R, Ilhan ZE, Kang DW, DiBaise JK. Effects of gut microbes on nutrient absorption and energy regulation. Nutr Clin Pract. 2012 Apr;27(2):201-14

5. Tardy AL, Pouteau E, Marquez D, Yilmaz C, Scholey A. Vitamins and Minerals for Energy, Fatigue and Cognition: A Narrative Review of the Biochemical and Clinical Evidence. Nutrients. 2020 Jan 16;12(1):228.; https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/protein-deficiency-symptoms#takeaway;

6. health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/60-of-urban-indians-are-protein-deficient-survey/127987536

7. Alahmari LA. Dietary fiber influence on overall health, with an emphasis on CVD, diabetes, obesity, colon cancer, and inflammation. Front Nutr. 2024 Dec 13;11:1510564.

8. https://nin.res.in/dietaryguidelines/pdfjs/locale/DGI_2024.pdf

9. Singl R, Garg A, Surana V, Aggarwal S, Gupta G, Singla S. Vitamin B12 Deficiency is Endemic in Indian Population: A Perspective from North India. Indian J Endocrinol Metab. 2019 Mar-Apr;23(2):211-214.