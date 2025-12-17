Between Feasts and Fasts: Finding Balance for Blood Sugar During Weddings and Festivals

Between Feasts and Fasts: Finding balance between faith and health can turn festivals into moments of both celebration and self-care.

Festivals bring a kind of joy that’s hard to match. Homes fill up with laughter, family gatherings stretch late into the night, and favourite dishes make a comeback on every table. Yet for people living with diabetes, these same moments of happiness can sometimes carry a small undercurrent of worry. Balancing the warmth of celebration with the practicalities of health isn’t always easy.

Doctors often point out that the issue isn’t the festival itself, it’s everything that surrounds it. Eating at odd hours, skipping workouts, staying up late, or simply giving in to the sight of syrupy sweets can throw the body off its usual rhythm. The result? Blood sugar readings that may rise and fall unpredictably.

Still, that doesn’t mean festivals have to be approached with fear or restraint. With a little preparation and awareness, most people may find ways to enjoy the full spirit of the season, just with a touch more mindfulness.

When Rituals Meet Reality

For many communities, fasting is deeply woven into faith. From Ramadan’s sunrise-to-sunset abstinence to single-day observances such as Karva Chauth or Ekadashi, or even the reflective weeks of Lent, fasting takes many forms. It might mean avoiding all food, eating only fruit, or skipping certain ingredients for a period of time.

These practices hold emotional and spiritual meaning. But when diabetes enters the picture, fasting may come with a few extra considerations. Going long hours without food could bring blood sugar down too low, while a heavy meal after breaking the fast might push it sharply in the other direction. Add dehydration or missed sleep, and the body may need extra care to find its balance again.

That’s where prefast counselling comes in. Doctors and dietitians often suggest planning a few weeks in advance (specifically 6-8 weeks), talking through how fasting could affect someone depending on their medication, daily routine, and overall health. It’s also when they may suggest meal timing tweaks, insulin adjustments, or help identify the warning signs that it may be time to break the fast.

Knowing When to Stop

Faith and fasting often go hand in hand, but continuing a fast when the body is under stress rarely serves the purpose. Experts note that people might consider ending their fast if readings fall below 70 mg/dL or rise above 300 mg/dL, or if symptoms such as dizziness, sweating, or unusual tiredness appear. ¹

Even mild dehydration may make blood sugar harder to manage, especially in warm weather or during dry fasts. Keeping a glucose meter nearby and checking regularly may help catch changes early. If readings or symptoms seem off, breaking the fast, rehydrating, and speaking with a doctor could help prevent complications.

Fasting Isn’t the Same for Everyone

Just as fasting traditions differ, so do individual health needs. The International Diabetes Federation and Diabetes and Ramadan Alliance (IDF-DAR) has designed a simple risk scoring system to help people gauge how fasting might affect them.

Those in the low-risk range (score 0–3), usually people with Type 2 diabetes controlled through diet or mild medication, may fast safely under guidance.

The moderate-risk category (3.5–6) could include older adults or those on certain oral drugs; they’re generally advised to proceed cautiously, ideally with close monitoring.

Anyone in the high-risk group (above 6), for instance, those with Type 1 diabetes, kidney issues, or unstable blood sugar, may be advised to avoid fasting altogether.¹

These are not hard rules but general frameworks meant to help people make informed, personal choices. Since health conditions evolve, experts often suggest revisiting one’s risk category each year before starting a fast.

Managing Fasting Safely

If someone chooses to fast, preparation can make all the difference. Health professionals usually highlight a few practical steps that might make the experience smoother:

Talk to your doctor early. They can guide medication changes or insulin dose adjustments.

Learn the body’s warning signals. Knowing what low or high sugar feels like may help prevent emergencies.

Check regularly. Whether through simple self-monitoring or continuous glucose monitoring, keeping an eye on patterns matters.

Be flexible. Ending or modifying a fast if things don’t feel right is an act of self-care, not failure.

For people with Type 1 diabetes, fasting tends to be trickier but not always impossible. Some continue with close supervision and use basal–bolus insulin routines that offer flexibility in timing. For those with Type 2 diabetes, oral medications may continue as usual, though others that can lower sugar too much, might need a review. Every decision, from food to dosage, is best taken with medical advice.

Feasting Without Overdoing It

If fasting tests restraint, feasting tests balance. In India, festivals are incomplete without celebratory spreads, sweet, savoury, rich, and comforting. From Eid’s biryani to Diwali’s laddoos, these dishes carry deep cultural meaning. For many, skipping them feels like skipping the joy itself.

Still, eating a heavy meal right after fasting may cause sugar levels to surge. Traditional fare, packed with ghee, oil, and sugar, can make the body work harder. Some mindful habits may help keep things steady:

Take your time and enjoy each bite, it helps prevent overeating.

Begin with smaller portions, especially of sweets or fried foods.

Include fibre-rich foods such as vegetables or lentils to slow absorption.

Stay hydrated and return to balanced meals soon after.

Those using insulin can discuss adjusting doses with their doctor for larger meals. Others may simply need to stay consistent with medication and check sugar levels post-feast. A few small tweaks may make all the difference.

Everyday Habits That Support Celebration

From what doctors and dietitians share, a few steady habits may help keep festive highs and lows under control:

Challenge: Sugar swings or dehydration

What May Help: Plan early, recognise symptoms, and follow medication timing.

Challenge: Overeating after fasting

What May Help: Follow dietitian-approved plans, eat slowly, and track small changes.

Challenge: Skipping glucose checks

What May Help: Keep blood glucose monitoring devices such as glucometers and test strips handy, and use them regularly.

Challenge: Less movement

What May Help: Try gentle walks or stretches, it all helps stability.

These steps may not eliminate all risks, but they could make the difference between feeling uneasy and feeling in charge of one’s health.

Blending Tradition with Technology

Technology now quietly supports many fasting journeys – Teleconsultations allow people to share glucose readings with their doctors in real time, even from afar. Continuous glucose monitors, phone apps, or simple reminders can help people stay on track without interrupting rituals.

These tools don’t replace medical advice, but they can bridge small gaps, especially for those managing diabetes independently during busy or sacred times.

When Food Is More Than Just Food

Festivals aren’t only about rituals; they’re about belonging. The aroma of home-cooked sweets, the laughter around shared meals, the sense of continuity, these are emotional anchors. Saying no to a favourite dish can sometimes feel like saying no to family.

That’s why many experts talk about inclusion, not restriction. Awareness can often replace abstinence. Families, too, can help by offering smaller portions, balancing menus with lighter options, or just showing understanding when someone needs to pause or test their sugar. A little thoughtfulness can keep joy and health in the same frame.

Reframing the Idea of Control

Managing blood sugar during festivals isn’t about perfection. It’s more like adjusting the rhythm when the tempo changes. Some days may align perfectly; others might surprise you. That’s okay. The key is staying alert and flexible.

Checking sugar a little more often, taking a few extra steps, or being open with your doctor about slips may help avoid serious issues. What matters most is keeping the celebration free of fear and full of ease.

A Season for Mindful Joy

Every festival celebrates the connection between people, faith, and the joy of being together. For someone with diabetes, it can also be a moment to reconnect with their own wellbeing.

Balancing health and happiness doesn’t mean saying no to what you love. It simply means listening to your body, planning ahead, and making room for both celebration and care. With a little awareness and the right support, every sweet, every meal, every moment can still hold its full measure of joy, just with a touch of mindfulness added in.

References:

https://journals.lww.com/ijdt/fulltext/2023/02020/

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hypoglycemia/symptoms-causes/

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio on behalf of Roche Diabetes Care India Pvt. Ltd. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.