Centre For Sight offers comprehensive, tech-driven eye treatments with a strong focus on long-term care and outcomes.

Surat is getting bigger, denser, and more “metro” in its approach to healthcare. The Surat Municipal Corporation estimates the city’s current population at ~74.90 lakh, with a density of 10,052 persons/sq. km. That scale naturally pushes demand from basic consultations to organised, advanced eye-care that can handle both everyday complaints and surgical needs. (Surat Municipal)

The pressure isn’t just about aging; it’s also a lifestyle-linked disease that quietly drives retinal and glaucoma risk. In Surat district, in 2020, there were ~2,87,131 women (15–49) living with diabetes and ~4,60,471 with hypertension, alongside a high burden of overweight/obesity, which signals that routine eye care increasingly needs strong screening and long-term monitoring, not just “number change”. (NITI Aayog)

Against this backdrop, Centre For Sight’s, which have been named the leading eye care hospital two times in a row by The Week, represent its organised, multi-speciality, and comprehensive eye-care presence in the city since 2022.

Comprehensive Eye Care Services Offered in Surat

Across India, Centre For Sight boasts 95+ eye care centres in 30+ cities, serving 15+ lakh patients a year, a scale that helps maintain standards and follow-up consistently even as the network expands.

Centre For Sight Surat positions itself as an “complete eye care services under one roof”, and is structured to cover both high-volume needs, such as cataract and refractive correction and long-term conditions like retina and glaucoma that require ongoing monitoring.

For advanced cataract eye surgery, Centre For Sight Surat offers modern, precision-led care, so treatment isn’t only about removing the cataract, but also about planning clear, comfortable vision that fits your eye health and daily needs.

Laser-assisted cataract surgery can help add extra precision to key steps like creating the capsulotomy (opening the lens capsule) and softening the cataract, which support better results.

The network also provides premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) options that will be considered for eligible patients to reduce dependence on glasses, including monofocal (distance-focused), toric (for astigmatism), and multifocal / trifocal / EDOF lenses (for a wider range of vision), after suitability checks.

For spectacle-free vision, LASIK eye surgery and other refractive solutions are offered so the procedure can be matched to your corneal parameters, prescription, dryness risk, and lifestyle.

Blade-free Femto LASIK uses a femtosecond laser to create the flap (instead of a blade) and an excimer laser to reshape the cornea. For flap-free, SILK (Elita SILK Surgery) is done through a small incision (no large flap), commonly considered for suitable myopia/astigmatism and active lifestyles.

PRK and TransPRK / SmartSurf (SmartSurfACE) are surface laser options (including “no-touch” variants) chosen when a flap isn’t ideal or corneal thickness is limited.

For higher prescriptions or thinner corneas where the laser may not be suitable, ICL places a lens inside the eye without removing the natural lens, and refractive lens correction (lens exchange) replaces the natural lens with an IOL in selected age/prescription profiles to reduce dependence on glasses.

Centre For Sight Surat also provides retina & uvea care, including retinal lasers, intravitreal injections for conditions like diabetic retinopathy or macular swelling, and vitreoretinal surgery when required. Glaucoma management includes screening, optic nerve testing and pressure control with medicines, laser therapy, or surgery for advanced cases.

It also offers paediatric eye care and squint services such as vision therapy, prism glasses, and alignment surgery. Cornea services include cornea transplant and keratoconus treatment like C3R. Dry eye/digital strain care includes lubricants, medicated drops, punctal plugs, or IPL, supported by preventive, comprehensive eye check-ups.

Reputation Built on Quality, Outcomes, & Specialists

What sets Centre For Sight Surat’s reputation apart is that it isn’t built on a single promise; it’s built on repeatable delivery. The Centre For Sight network has been awarded “the leading eye care hospital” by The Week two years in a row, anchored in patient trust, safety measures, and access to advanced technologies under one roof.

The Centre For Sight Surat centres are NABH-accredited, a trust signal that care is built around defined quality standards rather than ad hoc decision-making.

Specialists are the final trust layer, nationally and locally, supported by 350+ doctors. The network’s refractive programme leadership is closely associated with Prof. Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev (Padma Shri), whose profile credits milestones such as pioneering SMILE in India and performing the first iLASIK in India. Senior leadership also includes AIIMS-trained veterans Dr. Lalit Verma in retina and vitreoretina, and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Harsh Kumar in complex glaucoma surgery, each with 41+ years of experience.

In Surat, that leadership model is reinforced by local specialists who bring the right mix of depth and sub-specialisation. For cataract and refractive care, Dr. Paresh M. Vaidya, Medical Director – Centre for Sight, brings 30+ years of experience, with expertise in complex cataract surgery and advanced vision correction procedures, including PHACO, LASIK, ICL, and SMILE.

Dr. Neha Patel has 14+ years of experience, with specialties in vitreo-retina, uvea services, and cataract eye surgery, and Dr. Anshulee Sood also brings 14+ years of experience, with specialties spanning cataract eye surgery along with paediatric ophthalmology & squint, squint treatment, and oculoplasty.

For advanced refractive options in the city, Dr. Saurabh Nandkishor Shah has 10+ years of experience as a cataract and refractive surgery specialist, with expertise that includes bladeless FEMTO LASIK, Streamlight TransPRK, and ICL (implantable collamer lens).

These centres also help people returning for multiple visits by offering on-site diagnostics and treatment, along with practical conveniences such as an in-house pharmacy, parking, cashless payment options, and insurance assistance, making long-term follow-ups much simpler.

Conclusion

Surat’s growing eye-care demand needs more than stand-alone treatment; it needs organised care built around continuity, outcomes, and patient education.

With its national scale, tech-led care model, and specialist depth across cataract, refractive, retina, glaucoma, and paediatric services, Centre For Sight Surat is being recognised as a leading choice for long-term trust, transparent process, consistent follow-ups, and quality benchmarks across every stage of care.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.