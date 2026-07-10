Calorie Deficit but Not Losing Weight: Why It Happens and How to Fix It

A calorie deficit does not always guarantee weight loss. Inaccurate calorie tracking, lower daily activity, metabolic adaptation, and certain medical conditions can all contribute to a weight loss plateau, making it important to identify the underlying cause before making further changes.

You have been eating less for six weeks. The scale has not moved a gram, and you are somewhere between confused and quietly furious.

This is one of the most common frustrations in weight loss, and it arrives wrapped in a specific belief: I am in a calorie deficit but not losing weight, so something must be broken. A slow metabolism, maybe. A thyroid problem. A body simply built to hold on.

Usually it is none of those. The deficit you are so sure about is probably not there.

That sounds harsh, so let me back it up. A calorie deficit means you eat less than your body burns in a day. To know you have one, you need two honest numbers – what you burn and what you eat. Most people get both wrong, in the same direction, and the two errors quietly cancel the deficit out.

Start with the number you’re guessing at

Before you cut a single further calorie, it helps to know your maintenance calories using a TDEE Calculator – the total your body burns in a day before any deliberate exercise, from breathing and digestion to walking to the fridge. This is the line you are trying to eat under. Guess it, and everything downstream is a guess too.

A free TDEE calculator sorts this in about thirty seconds. TDEE.is is one, built on the Mifflin-St Jeor equation that registered dietitians tend to favour. You enter your age, height, weight, sex and rough activity level, and it estimates your maintenance number. That number is where a real deficit begins.

But – and this matters – the number is an estimate, not a promise. Hold that thought.

The calories you genuinely cannot see

One study should be laminated onto the back of every food diary. A paper in the New England Journal of Medicine took people who swore they could not lose weight on under 1,200 calories a day and measured everything – metabolism, body composition, real intake, two weeks straight.

The metabolisms were normal. The reporting was not. On average these people were eating about 47 percent more than they believed, and moving about half as much as they thought. Their bodies were fine. Their maths was fiction.

You are not immune to this, and neither am I. It is not lying – it is the teaspoon of ghee in the dal that never got counted, the sugar in three cups of chai, the fistful of namkeen at 5pm, the “just a bite” of your child’s paratha that adds up to a whole paratha by Sunday. Indian cooking is generous by design, and generosity does not fit neatly into a tracking app. Restaurant portions, oil poured by eye, the biscuit with tea you have stopped noticing – these are where deficits go to die.

Before deciding your body is the problem, it can be worth spending two weeks weighing cooking oil and logging every chai. Most people who do this find the deficit was never real. That is not a failure. It is the most fixable problem you could possibly have.

Your calculator was never a contract

Say you have tracked honestly and you genuinely are eating under your maintenance number. The scale still lags. Now the estimate comes back to haunt you.

The Mifflin-St Jeor equation is the most reliable of the common formulas – a review in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found it landed within 10 percent of people’s measured metabolic rate more often than any rival, for about 82 percent of non-obese adults. Read that again, though. Within 10 percent. For 82 percent of people. Which means for nearly one in five, the estimate is off by more than a tenth – and for a woman whose true maintenance is 1,800 calories, a 10 percent miss is 180 calories, roughly the entire deficit she thought she was running.

The calculator gives you a starting point, not a verdict. The old rule of thumb that cutting 500 calories a day might take off roughly half a kilo a week is simple arithmetic, and even Mayo Clinic, which cites it, notes it does not hold for everyone. Your body is not a spreadsheet. Treat the number as a hypothesis and let the scale grade it.

The body adjusts – but less than you want to blame it for

Yes, metabolism adapts. Eat less for a while and your body becomes a little more economical. This is real. It is also, for most people, smaller than the story built around it.

The bigger, sneakier adjustment is the movement you stop doing. When you eat less, you unconsciously fidget less, take the lift instead of the stairs, sink into the sofa a little sooner. The calories you burn through everyday movement have a name – non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT – and it is the least appreciated lever you have. Research from the Mayo Clinic found NEAT can vary by as much as 2,000 calories a day between two people of similar size. Two thousand. That is the gap between losing and stalling, and it lives in whether you move through your day or sit still through it.

So when you cut food, your body often claws some of it back by making you sit more. You did not choose it. But you can override it – by walking.

What to do instead of eating even less

The instinct when the scale stalls is to eat even less. Wrong lever, for most people. The order that tends to work runs the other way.

Two weeks of honest tracking first – oil weighed, chai counted, nothing rounded down. Then recalculate the maintenance estimate at your current weight; a lighter body burns less than it did ten kilos ago, and the deficit that worked in January may have quietly closed by March. The four-week trend is what matters, not the daily number – that one swings with water, salt and last night’s dinner and tells you almost nothing. Movement before more restriction. A walk, more steps, more time on your feet – raising output beats cutting intake, and it holds up longer. An honest change deserves three or four weeks before you call it.

One hard line: eating too little tends to backfire. Intakes far below roughly 1,200 calories a day are associated with the exact problems people fear – deeper metabolic adaptation, muscle loss, fatigue, and a plan few can sustain – and are not something to attempt without guidance from a qualified healthcare professional. Under-eating is not a faster route to the same place. It is usually a slower one, in worse company.

When it is genuinely not the maths

Sometimes it really is medical. Hypothyroidism and PCOS are common, particularly among Indian women, and both can make weight loss harder even when everything you are doing is right. If you have tracked honestly for several weeks, kept a real deficit, added movement, and the scale still will not shift at all, that may be the point to see a doctor and ask about relevant tests – rather than cutting intake further and hoping.

The point is sequence. Rule out the measurement problem first, because it is the likeliest and the most fixable. Then, if the numbers are truly clean and nothing moves, get help. Do not skip the honest audit to reach for a diagnosis, and do not ignore a real one because you would rather not look.

The scale isn’t the one lying

A stalled scale almost never means your metabolism is broken. It means the numbers you are working from are not the numbers your body is actually living by.

Your body is doing precisely what your real intake and your real movement tell it to. The only question worth asking is whether you have been honest about what those numbers are.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.