India’s hidden health threat: The urgent need to address calcium deficiency

India faces a quiet but significant health challenge: calcium deficiency. Despite calcium’s crucial role in bone health and muscle function, a significant number of Indians fail to meet the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of calcium, leading to alarming consequences such as osteoporosis occurring 10–20 years earlier in India compared to Western countries. Studies have reported that nearly 1 in 4 adults in India has osteoporosis, and almost 1 in 2 has low bone density. Also, there is a higher prevalence of osteoporosis in women than in men. This deficiency can affect all life stages, from peak bone mass development in youth to maintaining bone density in adulthood.

Calcium deficiency

Our daily hustle and lifestyle challenges often make it difficult to meet the required intake. Research shows that Indians consume an average of only 300 mg** of calcium daily, far below the recommended dietary allowance of 1000 mg. Diet plays a vital role, while supplementation is often needed. Below is a list of foods that are rich in calcium.

Shelcal500: Leading the way in strengthening India’s bone health

Over the decades, Shelcal500, one of India’s top doctor-prescribed calcium supplements, has been at the forefront of the fight against calcium deficiency. Enriched with vitamin D3, Shelcal500 ensures essential calcium intake with rigorously tested formulations.

Raising awareness through Shelcal Strong

Over the years, Shelcal500 has been committed to raising awareness about calcium deficiency through multiple initiatives, including:

HCP education programs to spread knowledge about calcium requirements.

Bone Mineral Density (BMD) check-up camps at healthcare centers help individuals screen for calcium deficiency.

Calcium calculator on the Shelcal website, allowing individuals to assess their daily calcium intake.

In-clinic patient education, guiding individuals toward better bone health

The BMD screenings have revealed that 7 out of 10$ individuals tested had brittle bones.

World Health Organization (WHO) quality standards

Shelcal500 is manufactured under World Health Organization (WHO) GMP-certified standards, ensuring quality and safety.

Shelcal500 is verified on 260+ parameters.

Furthermore, to enhance transparency, every original Shelcal500 pack features a QR code, allowing consumers to verify product authenticity with ease.

A calcium sufficient future

Shelcal’s elemental calcium is obtained from nature’s richest source. The natural source, coupled with high elemental calcium per tablet, offers superior absorption efficiency. To further cater to different demographics and provide calcium supplementation in convenient formats, Shelcal500 has expanded its product range. The latest offerings include Shelcal Pro Gummies and Shelcal Pro Kids Gummies, which provide necessary calcium in a sugar-free format while maintaining the same benefits. These innovations ensure seamless integration of calcium requirements into daily routines.

Take charge of your bone health today

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and the right supplementation play a vital role in maintaining long-term bone health. Know your calcium levels! Take the Calcium Calculator Quiz or consult with your healthcare professional today.

Please consult healthcare professionals before starting any supplement regimen. Shelcal is not a substitute for a proper diet or healthy lifestyle. To be consumed as per direction on pack. Consult a doctor if pregnant, have a medical condition, or if symptoms persist.

