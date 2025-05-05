Dos and don’ts of breast self-examination

Breast self-examination (BSE) is an important self-examination practice that assists in the early detection of abnormal breast changes. It encourages timely evaluation and prompt treatment in case breast cancer is diagnosed. Although not a replacement for mammography or clinical breast examination, BSE improves health awareness.
The following are the important breast self-examination steps for you to consider while undergoing self-examination every month.
1. Visual exam
Stand in front of a large mirror, and your room is well-lit. Undress from the waist up for the visual exam. Examine your breasts for how they appear.
2. Physical exam
After the visual exam, you should physically examine your breasts while standing and lying down. Apply shower gel or massage oil on both breasts, as this helps your hands glide easily over the skin to check for abnormalities. Use the pads of your three middle fingers to apply gentle but firm pressure while looking for lumps and swelling.
You should consider the following patterns while performing the physical examination of your breasts:
The following are the signs or abnormalities to look for while undergoing breast self-examination:
Breast self-examination is an important test that assists in the early detection of breast abnormalities. Although BSE does not replace the professional examination, this test improves the chances of early detection of breast cancer and ensures favorable outcomes. Women should be aware of the breast characteristics that are examined during BSE.
