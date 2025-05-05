Dos and don’ts of breast self-examination

Breast self-examination is a simple technique that allows you to check for changes in your breasts and detect early signs of breast cancer. Learn the right way to do it.

Breast self-examination (BSE) is an important self-examination practice that assists in the early detection of abnormal breast changes. It encourages timely evaluation and prompt treatment in case breast cancer is diagnosed. Although not a replacement for mammography or clinical breast examination, BSE improves health awareness.

Breast self-examination steps

The following are the important breast self-examination steps for you to consider while undergoing self-examination every month.

1. Visual exam

Stand in front of a large mirror, and your room is well-lit. Undress from the waist up for the visual exam. Examine your breasts for how they appear.

2. Physical exam

After the visual exam, you should physically examine your breasts while standing and lying down. Apply shower gel or massage oil on both breasts, as this helps your hands glide easily over the skin to check for abnormalities. Use the pads of your three middle fingers to apply gentle but firm pressure while looking for lumps and swelling.

You should consider the following patterns while performing the physical examination of your breasts:

Circles: Sliding the fingers in a clockwise direction

Sliding the fingers in a clockwise direction Wedges: Sliding the fingers starting from outside towards the nipple and outwards

Sliding the fingers starting from outside towards the nipple and outwards Up and down pattern: Sliding the fingers up and down the breasts from outside to inside.

The following are the signs or abnormalities to look for while undergoing breast self-examination:

Size, symmetry, and appearance of both breasts

Presence of lumps in both breasts and armpits

Rashes and redness in the breast skin

Swelling or thickness

Changes in the breast skin texture, such as dimpling, scaling, etc.

Changes in nipple appearance

Abnormal nipple discharge

Things to be careful about

Do not skip professional screening: Women should not replace BSE with clinical breast screening or mammography. BSE is not a substitute for professional screening.

Do not perform BSE in a rush: BSE generally takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Rushing during BSE may increase the risk of missing abnormal changes.

Do not miss nipples and arms: Ensure to perform the comprehensive examination. The examination not only involves the breasts but also the nipples and the area under the arms.

Do not ignore the symptoms: Women should not ignore the early symptoms of breast cancer. These symptoms include skin dimpling, nipple inversion, scaling, redness, or unexplained pain.

Do not leave the dense breast tissue: Dense breast tissue is harder to examine, as it is more nodular and lumpy. However, women with dense breast tissue should consistently examine their breasts for any abnormalities.

Conclusion

Breast self-examination is an important test that assists in the early detection of breast abnormalities. Although BSE does not replace the professional examination, this test improves the chances of early detection of breast cancer and ensures favorable outcomes. Women should be aware of the breast characteristics that are examined during BSE.