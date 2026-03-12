6 SPF 50 Sunscreens Under ₹500 in 2026
Your skincare routine is incomplete without daily sunscreen. In fact, it is the most important step. Dermatologists recommend using Sunscreen SPF 50 or Gel sunscreen for the face with broad-spectrum protection to protect your skin from UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays.
One day of skipping sunscreen can result in tanning, pigmentations and premature ageing when you live in India’s high-UV climate. The good news is that you do not need any expensive products for sun protection. Today, many brands have affordable sunscreen formulas with skincare benefits.
Below are six of the best sunscreens under 500 in 2026 that offer reliable SPF 50 protection on a budget.
1. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 with PA++++
Price: ₹349 (50 ml)
Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 is the best budget sunscreen with many benefits, along with sun protection. It is also made for everyday wear.
Key Ingredients
- Vitamin C
- Niacinamide
- New-generation UV filters
Benefits
- Prevent tanning and sun damage
- Improves skin glow and radiance
- Reduces pigmentation and uneven tone
- Protects against UVA and UVB rays
Features
- In-vivo tested SPF 50 sunscreen for face
- Photostable protection for up to 8+ hours
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- No white cast
- Suitable for oily, dry, combination, acne-prone, and sensitive skin
2. Dot & Key Cica Calming Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50
Price: ₹490
It is best for oily and acne-prone skin with calming ingredients, along with protection from the sun.
Key Ingredients
- Cica (Centella Asiatica)
- Niacinamide
- Botanical soothing extracts
Benefits
- Calms redness and irritation
- Controls excess oil and gives a matte finish
- Fades dark spots and acne marks
- Protects against tanning and UV damage
Features
- SPF 50+ PA++++ broad-spectrum protection
- Lightweight, oil-free formula
- Sweat and water-resistant
- Layers well under makeup
3. Minimalist Light Fluid SPF 50 Sunscreen
Price: ₹474
Minimalist’s sunscreen is best if you want an ultra-light texture that absorbs quickly.
Key Ingredients
- Modern UV filters
- Vitamin E
- Antioxidants
Benefits
- Prevents tanning and sunburn
- Protects against UVA and UVB radiation
- Reduces premature ageing from sun exposure
- Supports protection from environmental stressors
Features
- Ultra-light fluid consistency
- Fast-absorbing and non-greasy
- Leaves minimal residue
- Suitable for daily use with skincare layers
4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50
Price: ₹499
You get sun protection with barrier-repair ingredients in this sunscreen, so it is great for dehydrated or sensitive skin.
Key Ingredients
- Ceramides
- Vitamin C
- Hyaluronic acid
Benefits
- Strengthens the skin barrier
- Supports brighter and more even skin tone
- Prevents tanning and UV damage
- Provides hydration and smoother skin
Features
- Broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection
- Creamy yet lightweight texture
- Suitable for dry, normal and sensitive skin
5. Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water SPF 50 Sunscreen
Price: ~₹347
The brightening ingredients in the sunscreen makes it the best affordable sunscreen option out there.
Key Ingredients
- 2% Niacinamide
- Rice water
- Hybrid UV filters
Benefits
- Reduces blemishes and dark spots
- Improves skin brightness
- Helps prevent tanning and sun damage
- Supports smoother skin texture
Features
- SPF 50 PA+++ protection
- Lightweight gel sunscreen texture
- Vegan and fragrance-free
- Suitable for all skin types
6. Pilgrim 5% Vitamin C Complex Brightening Serum Sunscreen SPF 50
Price: ₹366
It is a hybrid sunscreen that feels like a serum and has many antioxidant benefits for your skin.
Key Ingredients
- 5% Vitamin C complex
- Antioxidants
- UV filters
Benefits
- Brightens dull skin
- Supports the reduction of pigmentation and sun spots
- Protects against UVA and UVB rays
- Helps maintain skin clarity
Features
- Serum texture
- Fast-absorbing and non-sticky.
- Suitable for a daily sunscreen and skincare routine
Sunscreen Tips Everyone Should Know
The best sunscreens works only when you use them correctly. Here are some tips to help you apply it the way it is meant to.
1. Look for in-vivo tested sunscreens
In-vivo testing is a measure of SPF performance on human skin under controlled conditions. It provides a more realistic indication of how well a sunscreen protects during everyday use.
2. Choose formulas with modern UV filters
Many affordable SPF 50 sunscreen formulas now use new-generation UV filters that provide:
- Better UVA protection
- Improved photostability
- Lighter textures with minimal white cast
3. Apply enough sunscreen
The problem is that most people apply too little. Dermatologist guideline
|Area
|Recommended amount
|Face
|Two finger lengths
|Face and neck
|Two to three finger lengths
4. Reapply every 2–3 hours
Sweat, oil, and sun exposure reduce sunscreen effectiveness. Reapplication is essential, especially if you are outdoors for most of the day.
5. Sunscreen is necessary even indoors
UVA rays can penetrate windows and clouds, too. Sunscreen use prevents long-term pigmentation problems and premature ageing. So, apply it daily.
Conclusion
Use of sunscreen daily is the best way to prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing. The good part is that the best budget sunscreen options offer high SPF protection with ingredients that support your skin health.
While choosing the best and affordable sunscreen, look for:
- SPF 50 with broad-spectrum protection
- Light textures for India’s humid climate
- Ingredients that match your skin type
Sunscreen is the final step of your morning routine. Apply the correct amount, and reapply every few hours if you are outdoors. You can maintain clear and healthy skin by using sunscreen regularly.
