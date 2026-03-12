6 SPF 50 Sunscreens Under ₹500 in 2026

Daily sunscreen is essential to protect your skin from tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing, especially in India’s high-UV climate. Here are six of the best SPF 50 sunscreens under ₹500 in 2026 that offer effective broad-spectrum protection without stretching your budget.

Your skincare routine is incomplete without daily sunscreen. In fact, it is the most important step. Dermatologists recommend using Sunscreen SPF 50 or Gel sunscreen for the face with broad-spectrum protection to protect your skin from UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays.

One day of skipping sunscreen can result in tanning, pigmentations and premature ageing when you live in India’s high-UV climate. The good news is that you do not need any expensive products for sun protection. Today, many brands have affordable sunscreen formulas with skincare benefits.

Below are six of the best sunscreens under 500 in 2026 that offer reliable SPF 50 protection on a budget.

1. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 with PA++++

Price: ₹349 (50 ml)

Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 is the best budget sunscreen with many benefits, along with sun protection. It is also made for everyday wear.

Key Ingredients

Vitamin C

Niacinamide

New-generation UV filters

Benefits

Prevent tanning and sun damage

Improves skin glow and radiance

Reduces pigmentation and uneven tone

Protects against UVA and UVB rays

Features

In-vivo tested SPF 50 sunscreen for face

Photostable protection for up to 8+ hours

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

No white cast

Suitable for oily, dry, combination, acne-prone, and sensitive skin

2. Dot & Key Cica Calming Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50

Price: ₹490

It is best for oily and acne-prone skin with calming ingredients, along with protection from the sun.

Key Ingredients

Cica (Centella Asiatica)

Niacinamide

Botanical soothing extracts

Benefits

Calms redness and irritation

Controls excess oil and gives a matte finish

Fades dark spots and acne marks

Protects against tanning and UV damage

Features

SPF 50+ PA++++ broad-spectrum protection

Lightweight, oil-free formula

Sweat and water-resistant

Layers well under makeup

3. Minimalist Light Fluid SPF 50 Sunscreen

Price: ₹474

Minimalist’s sunscreen is best if you want an ultra-light texture that absorbs quickly.

Key Ingredients

Modern UV filters

Vitamin E

Antioxidants

Benefits

Prevents tanning and sunburn

Protects against UVA and UVB radiation

Reduces premature ageing from sun exposure

Supports protection from environmental stressors

Features

Ultra-light fluid consistency

Fast-absorbing and non-greasy

Leaves minimal residue

Suitable for daily use with skincare layers

4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50

Price: ₹499

You get sun protection with barrier-repair ingredients in this sunscreen, so it is great for dehydrated or sensitive skin.

Key Ingredients

Ceramides

Vitamin C

Hyaluronic acid

Benefits

Strengthens the skin barrier

Supports brighter and more even skin tone

Prevents tanning and UV damage

Provides hydration and smoother skin

Features

Broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection

Creamy yet lightweight texture

Suitable for dry, normal and sensitive skin

5. Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water SPF 50 Sunscreen

Price: ~₹347

The brightening ingredients in the sunscreen makes it the best affordable sunscreen option out there.

Key Ingredients

2% Niacinamide

Rice water

Hybrid UV filters

Benefits

Reduces blemishes and dark spots

Improves skin brightness

Helps prevent tanning and sun damage

Supports smoother skin texture

Features

SPF 50 PA+++ protection

Lightweight gel sunscreen texture

Vegan and fragrance-free

Suitable for all skin types

6. Pilgrim 5% Vitamin C Complex Brightening Serum Sunscreen SPF 50

Price: ₹366

It is a hybrid sunscreen that feels like a serum and has many antioxidant benefits for your skin.

Key Ingredients

5% Vitamin C complex

Antioxidants

UV filters

Benefits

Brightens dull skin

Supports the reduction of pigmentation and sun spots

Protects against UVA and UVB rays

Helps maintain skin clarity

Features

Serum texture

Fast-absorbing and non-sticky.

Suitable for a daily sunscreen and skincare routine

Sunscreen Tips Everyone Should Know

The best sunscreens works only when you use them correctly. Here are some tips to help you apply it the way it is meant to.

1. Look for in-vivo tested sunscreens

In-vivo testing is a measure of SPF performance on human skin under controlled conditions. It provides a more realistic indication of how well a sunscreen protects during everyday use.

2. Choose formulas with modern UV filters

Many affordable SPF 50 sunscreen formulas now use new-generation UV filters that provide:

Better UVA protection

Improved photostability

Lighter textures with minimal white cast

3. Apply enough sunscreen

The problem is that most people apply too little. Dermatologist guideline

Area Recommended amount Face Two finger lengths Face and neck Two to three finger lengths

4. Reapply every 2–3 hours

Sweat, oil, and sun exposure reduce sunscreen effectiveness. Reapplication is essential, especially if you are outdoors for most of the day.

5. Sunscreen is necessary even indoors

UVA rays can penetrate windows and clouds, too. Sunscreen use prevents long-term pigmentation problems and premature ageing. So, apply it daily.

Conclusion

Use of sunscreen daily is the best way to prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing. The good part is that the best budget sunscreen options offer high SPF protection with ingredients that support your skin health.

While choosing the best and affordable sunscreen, look for:

SPF 50 with broad-spectrum protection

Light textures for India’s humid climate

Ingredients that match your skin type

Sunscreen is the final step of your morning routine. Apply the correct amount, and reapply every few hours if you are outdoors. You can maintain clear and healthy skin by using sunscreen regularly.

Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.