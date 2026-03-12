6 SPF 50 Sunscreens Under ₹500 in 2026

Your skincare routine is incomplete without daily sunscreen. In fact, it is the most important step. Dermatologists recommend using Sunscreen SPF 50 or Gel sunscreen for the face with broad-spectrum protection to protect your skin from UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays.
One day of skipping sunscreen can result in tanning, pigmentations and premature ageing when you live in India’s high-UV climate. The good news is that you do not need any expensive products for sun protection. Today, many brands have affordable sunscreen formulas with skincare benefits.
Below are six of the best sunscreens under 500 in 2026 that offer reliable SPF 50 protection on a budget.
Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 is the best budget sunscreen with many benefits, along with sun protection. It is also made for everyday wear.
Key Ingredients
Benefits
Features
It is best for oily and acne-prone skin with calming ingredients, along with protection from the sun.
Key Ingredients
Benefits
Features
Minimalist’s sunscreen is best if you want an ultra-light texture that absorbs quickly.
Key Ingredients
Benefits
Features
You get sun protection with barrier-repair ingredients in this sunscreen, so it is great for dehydrated or sensitive skin.
Key Ingredients
Benefits
Features
The brightening ingredients in the sunscreen makes it the best affordable sunscreen option out there.
Key Ingredients
Benefits
Features
It is a hybrid sunscreen that feels like a serum and has many antioxidant benefits for your skin.
Key Ingredients
Benefits
Features
The best sunscreens works only when you use them correctly. Here are some tips to help you apply it the way it is meant to.
In-vivo testing is a measure of SPF performance on human skin under controlled conditions. It provides a more realistic indication of how well a sunscreen protects during everyday use.
Many affordable SPF 50 sunscreen formulas now use new-generation UV filters that provide:
The problem is that most people apply too little. Dermatologist guideline
|Area
|Recommended amount
|Face
|Two finger lengths
|Face and neck
|Two to three finger lengths
Sweat, oil, and sun exposure reduce sunscreen effectiveness. Reapplication is essential, especially if you are outdoors for most of the day.
UVA rays can penetrate windows and clouds, too. Sunscreen use prevents long-term pigmentation problems and premature ageing. So, apply it daily.
Conclusion
Use of sunscreen daily is the best way to prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing. The good part is that the best budget sunscreen options offer high SPF protection with ingredients that support your skin health.
While choosing the best and affordable sunscreen, look for:
Sunscreen is the final step of your morning routine. Apply the correct amount, and reapply every few hours if you are outdoors. You can maintain clear and healthy skin by using sunscreen regularly.
Note to the Reader: This article has been created by HT Brand Studio team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Brand Stories
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.