How Life Alert Saves Lives of Seniors in US

Life Alert in the US provides a safety net that helps keep seniors secure in their own homes. Know more about it.

It is no secret that getting older comes with many hurdles. Many would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible instead of moving to an expensive, long-term care facility. It can be challenging figuring out how to age-in-place safely, that’s why Life Alert provides an inexpensive safety net that helps keep seniors secure in their own homes.

For almost 40 years, Life Alert has changed the personal emergency response industry, giving countless families across the United States peace of mind. Company records indicate that the company saved 48,269 lives in 2023, which means its medical alert service saves a life every 11 minutes.

This has earned it a reputation as a trusted ally for seniors who want to live safely in their own homes while still maintaining independence.

Emergency Dispatch Center

Life Alert owns and operates its emergency Dispatch Centers in the United States, giving complete control over the quality of its emergency response services. Their dispatchers also undergo an extensive program that covers many aspects of the personal emergency response industry.

Its training includes a Care and Concern course, which equips dispatchers with the skills to identify and address the emotional needs of members and their families during stressful situations. This can give seniors and their loved ones peace of mind when they are undergoing a tough time.

Moreover, Life Alert is a HIPAA compliant company, which can help responders during an emergency.

How Life Alert’s Devices Work

Life Alert’s flagship product, the Micro Voice Pendant System, is a small, wearable device that serves as a lifeline for users. With the press of a button, users can access help immediately via this lightweight 2-way communication medical alert. The device has a waterproof design and a long-lasting battery life that does not need charging so a subscriber stays protected 24/7.

The HELP Button, which complements the Micro Voice Pendant, offers additional protection within the home. The waterproof, two-way device can also be placed in high-risk areas like showers or baths.

Recognizing that emergencies can happen anywhere, the brand has expanded its services beyond the home with Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled solutions, which are mobile devices giving users protection wherever they go.

Like Life Alert’s other devices, it allows help to be dispatched to the location of the emergency. This has been particularly valuable for active seniors who wish to remain independent while still safe outside their homes.

The functionality of these devices epitomises effectiveness. When a user activates their device, it immediately calls the emergency Dispatch Center. Within seconds, a trained professional communicates with the user through the device’s two-way speaker system, assessing the situation and determining the best response. Life Alert’s dispatchers will remain on the line with the user until help arrives, granting reassurance and relaying information to responders.

Impact Over Nearly Four Decades

The medical alert company has saved over 750,000 lives just since 2008 when they started counting. Life Alert’s impact is not just limited to immediate emergencies. An ACNielsen survey revealed that 87% of users cited the service as the main or important factor in their decision to continue living at home, proving how it enhances the quality of life for seniors by supporting their desire for autonomy.

The demand for emergency alert services will only grow in the next few years, and Life Alert is ready to meet this challenge. It continuously improves its technology and services to provide the best possible protection for its users.

The magic of Life Alert is that every 11 minutes, it turns a potential crisis into a reminder that help is always within reach.