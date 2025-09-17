5 benefits of tea tree oil for flawless skin and gorgeous hair

Learn about the surprising benefits of tea tree oil for clear skin and beautiful hair. Get tips on how to add it to your daily routine.

Tea tree oil is a natural remedy with a range of benefits. Tea tree oil comes from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia tree, which grows in Australia. What makes tea tree oil special? It has strong antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which help to soothe skin irritation and fight blemishes, while also maintaining hair health.

What is special about tea tree oil?

Tea tree oil is packed with a wealth of benefits that stem from its diverse nutritional profile. According to studies published by the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, tea tree oil boasts anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. These qualities make it a powerhouse in the world of natural remedies for skincare and haircare.

Benefits of tea tree oil for your skin

Tea tree oil is a natural remedy renowned for its skin benefits. Here are some key advantages:

Relief for dry skin

If you’re struggling with dry, itchy skin, tea tree oil can come to your rescue. Research conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information highlights that tea tree oil can effectively relieve irritation compared to traditional creams containing zinc oxide.

How to use: “Add 1 to 2 drops of tea tree oil to your moisturiser and apply it after bathing to help soothe and hydrate your skin”, Ayurvedic expert “Add 1 to 2 drops of tea tree oil to your moisturiser and apply it after bathing to help soothe and hydrate your skin”, Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma tells Health Shots.

2. Combat oily skin

Tea tree oil is a boon for those battling oily skin. Its antiseptic properties can help control excess oil production. A study in the Journal of Dermatology Research and Therapy revealed that participants using sunscreen containing tea tree oil noticed significant improvements in their oily skin after just 30 days.

How to use: “Add 1 to 2 drops of tea tree oil to your toner, sunscreen, or moisturiser. For a fun twist, try mixing it with bentonite clay for a DIY face mask”, says the expert.

3. Treat skin infections

Thanks to tea tree oil’s anti-inflammatory properties, it’s excellent for alleviating allergies and infections. If you’re dealing with long-standing skin infections, this oil may be your new best friend. A study published by Frontiers in Pharmacology showed promising results for eye infections as well. Patients treated with a 5% tea tree oil eye cream experienced significant improvement – in fact, 16 out of 24 participants reported complete recovery!

How to use: “Mix tea tree oil with your favourite moisturiser or serum; this will enhance its potency when applied to the skin”, shares the expert.

Can tea tree oil be applied directly to hair?

Tea tree oil can be applied to hair, but it’s generally recommended to dilute it with a carrier oil, such as coconut or jojoba oil, before applying it to the scalp or hair. “Tea tree oil doesn’t just shine on the skincare front; it’s a fantastic remedy for your hair too!” explains the expert. Thanks to its antifungal and antibacterial properties, it can effectively tackle dandruff and hair fall, especially in an era when most hair products are laden with chemicals.

Dandruff relief

Dandruff often arises from dry skin on the scalp. Tea tree oil can help promote healthy skin, keep your scalp fresh, and reduce flakes. Research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that using a product with 5% tea tree oil helped participants see up to a 41% improvement in dandruff.

How to use: For best results, choose a shampoo containing at least 5% tea tree oil. Gently massage the scalp while washing your hair to stimulate circulation.

Also read: Tea tree oil for dandruff: Top 8 options to reduce itchiness and promote healthy scalp

2. Strengthening your hair

Want strong, soft locks? Mix 5 to 10 drops of tea tree oil into your choice of massage oil, such as almond or amla. This can help strengthen and nourish your hair.

How to use: Massage the oil mixture into your scalp and hair. Aim to do this at least three times a week for optimal results.

How to properly apply tea tree oil?

While tea tree oil is incredibly beneficial, Dr Sharma emphasises it is important to remember a few pointers to ensure safe use: