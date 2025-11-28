10 yoga poses to brighten your dull skin in winter

Cold weather can take a toll on your dull skin! Practise these 10 expert-recommended yoga poses to improve blood circulation, calm stress, and promote a natural glow.

Winter may feel cosy, but it often brings dry, dull, and rough skin. While we usually rush toward moisturizers and treatments, one of the simplest ways to support healthier, glowing skin may be yoga. Yoga boosts blood flow, improves oxygen supply, reduces stress, and stimulates the body’s natural detox process, all of which can brighten your skin and reduce dullness. By practicing certain yoga poses for glowing skin regularly, you may notice better blood circulation, fewer breakouts, and a brighter skin tone this winter.

Yoga poses for glowing skin

Here are 10 yoga poses that can brighten your skin and protect against the harsh weather in winter:

1. Fish pose (Matsyasana)

Fish pose expands the chest, boosts lung capacity, and increases blood flow to the face, which can help brighten dull skin. Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, a yoga educator, recommends it for its calming and rejuvenating effect. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your back with legs extended.

Place your hands under your hips, palms facing down.

Lift your chest upward, arching your back.

Rest the crown of your head lightly on the floor.

Hold for a few breaths and release gently.

2. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose improves circulation to the head and face, helping the skin look fresh and energised. It also reduces puffiness by encouraging lymphatic drainage. Here’s how to perform it:

Start in a plank position.

Lift your hips to form an inverted V shape.

Keep your spine long and heels reaching toward the floor.

Relax your head and breathe deeply.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

3. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

Bow pose stimulates the digestive system, which can reduce skin dullness caused by poor gut health. It also strengthens the back and improves posture. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your stomach.

Bend your knees and hold your ankles.

Inhale and lift your chest and legs upward.

Pull your legs gently to open the chest.

Hold and release slowly.

4. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

“Cobra pose enhances blood flow to the face and stretches chest muscles, improving breathing and reducing stress, a common trigger for breakouts and dullness,” says Dr Vishvketu. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Keep your elbows close to your body.

Press into your hands and lift your chest.

Keep shoulders relaxed.

Hold for a few breaths.

5. Plough pose (Halasana)

This inversion helps purify the body by stimulating the thyroid and calming the mind. Improved circulation toward the face can give an instant glow. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie on your back.

Lift your legs overhead.

Bring your toes toward the floor behind your head.

Support your back with your hands if needed.

Hold gently and release slowly.

6. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A grounding, calming pose, it reduces stress—a major reason skin looks tired and lifeless. It also increases blood flow to the head. Here’s how to perform it:

Kneel on your mat.

Sit back on your heels.

Lower your torso forward and stretch your arms.

Rest your forehead on the mat.

Take slow, deep breaths.

7. Headstand pose (Sirsasana)

Dr Vishvketu explains that this inversion increases blood flow to the face, helping brighten skin and improve texture. It also boosts focus and relieves tension. Here’s how to perform it:

Start by kneeling and interlocking your fingers.

Place the crown of your head on the floor.

Slowly lift your legs upward.

Keep your core engaged.

Come down gently.

(Beginners should practise under supervision.)

8. Camel pose (Ustrasana)

Camel pose stretches the front body and improves breathing, helping oxygen reach skin cells more effectively for a natural glow. Here’s how to perform it:

Kneel upright.

Place your hands on your heels.

Push your hips forward and open your chest.

Drop your head back slightly.

Hold and release slowly.

9. Seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana)

This pose helps calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and support better digestion—all of which reflect positively on the skin. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit with legs extended.

Reach forward toward your feet.

Lengthen your spine as you fold.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Rise slowly.

10. Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

Triangle pose enhances blood circulation and stretches chest muscles, helping oxygen flow better through the body. It also supports hormonal balance, which can improve skin clarity. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with legs wide apart.

Extend your arms sideways.

Reach your right hand to your shin or floor.

Lift your left arm upward.

Repeat on the other side.

As always, listen to your body. If a pose feels uncomfortable, ease out and avoid it. Give yourself time to learn each posture. With consistent practice, your skin will start noticing changes.