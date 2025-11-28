10 yoga poses to brighten your dull skin in winter

Winter may feel cosy, but it often brings dry, dull, and rough skin. While we usually rush toward moisturizers and treatments, one of the simplest ways to support healthier, glowing skin may be yoga. Yoga boosts blood flow, improves oxygen supply, reduces stress, and stimulates the body’s natural detox process, all of which can brighten your skin and reduce dullness. By practicing certain yoga poses for glowing skin regularly, you may notice better blood circulation, fewer breakouts, and a brighter skin tone this winter.
Here are 10 yoga poses that can brighten your skin and protect against the harsh weather in winter:
Fish pose expands the chest, boosts lung capacity, and increases blood flow to the face, which can help brighten dull skin. Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, a yoga educator, recommends it for its calming and rejuvenating effect. Here’s how to perform it:
This pose improves circulation to the head and face, helping the skin look fresh and energised. It also reduces puffiness by encouraging lymphatic drainage. Here’s how to perform it:
Bow pose stimulates the digestive system, which can reduce skin dullness caused by poor gut health. It also strengthens the back and improves posture. Here’s how to perform it:
“Cobra pose enhances blood flow to the face and stretches chest muscles, improving breathing and reducing stress, a common trigger for breakouts and dullness,” says Dr Vishvketu. Here’s how to perform it:
This inversion helps purify the body by stimulating the thyroid and calming the mind. Improved circulation toward the face can give an instant glow. Here’s how to perform it:
A grounding, calming pose, it reduces stress—a major reason skin looks tired and lifeless. It also increases blood flow to the head. Here’s how to perform it:
Dr Vishvketu explains that this inversion increases blood flow to the face, helping brighten skin and improve texture. It also boosts focus and relieves tension. Here’s how to perform it:
(Beginners should practise under supervision.)
Camel pose stretches the front body and improves breathing, helping oxygen reach skin cells more effectively for a natural glow. Here’s how to perform it:
This pose helps calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and support better digestion—all of which reflect positively on the skin. Here’s how to perform it:
Triangle pose enhances blood circulation and stretches chest muscles, helping oxygen flow better through the body. It also supports hormonal balance, which can improve skin clarity. Here’s how to perform it:
As always, listen to your body. If a pose feels uncomfortable, ease out and avoid it. Give yourself time to learn each posture. With consistent practice, your skin will start noticing changes.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.