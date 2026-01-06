Winter skincare tips: Dermat says avoid long hot showers, apply richer creams

Learn simple winter skin care tips to help restore skin barrier, increase hydration, and protect against seasonal damage for healthier skin.

Winter subjects the skin to cold air, low humidity and dry indoor heating, all of which strip away natural oils and weaken its protective layer. Many routines that work well in warmer months often fail in winter because they do not cater to seasonal changes. Lightweight moisturisers, foaming cleansers and aggressive exfoliation can leave the skin dehydrated, sensitive and prone to irritation. Skipping sunscreen when the sun feels weak and neglecting internal hydration only make matters worse.

How do climatic changes affect skin?

According to research published in the British Journal of Dermatology, climatic changes in summer and winter affect the skin’s barrier at the cellular level, and the outer layers become drier and more textured in cold weather. “This results in conditions such as eczema and dry, flaky skin. Its effects can be seen on the cheeks and hands, highlighting the nature of seasonal skin changes across adults of all ages,” Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Sharma tells Health Shots.

How do you restore your skin barrier?

In light of these changes, it is critical to focus on restoring the skin barrier, enhancing hydration, and protecting the skin from further damage. Gentle, cream- or oil-based cleansers can preserve essential lipids and prevent a tight feeling after washing. “Richer creams and ointments with barrier‑repairing ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin can prove to be much more effective than lightweight lotions”, says the dermatologist. Applying moisturiser to skin when it is slightly damp helps retain moisture, and layering a hydrating serum beneath it adds further resilience. Avoiding long, hot showers also cuts dehydration, allowing the barrier to recover.

Why is sun protection important?

Skin protection is also crucial throughout the season. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher must be applied daily, even on overcast days, because UVA rays penetrate clouds and reflect off surfaces such as snow. “The impact of cold winds on the skin can be further mitigated with scarves and gloves, and by using a humidifier indoors to maintain air moisture”, says Dr Sharma. Sufficient water intake and warm herbal drinks also support internal hydration, which is often overlooked in winter.

Why is skin care necessary in winter?

For persistent or severe winter skin issues, dermatological care may be necessary. “Problems like flaky texture, redness, irritation, eczema flare‑ups and acne breakouts may be aggravated at this time”, says the expert. Treatments in these circumstances are not about trend‑based products; they are about restoring barrier health and reducing inflammation.

Ultimately, winter skincare is not about layering products indiscriminately. “It is about knowing how seasonal conditions affect the skin, adapting routines accordingly and seeking interventions when basic care does not suffice”, says the doctor. Protection, hydration, and barrier‑repair methods can help achieve healthy skin during the harsher months.