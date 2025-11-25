Winter skincare routine: 5 changes worth making, according to a dermat

Prepare skin for winter with skincare tips: learn how to adjust your daily routine to stay hydrated and avoid dryness and irritation.

Does your skin feel more dry and sensitive when the season changes from summer to winter? Just like we change our clothes for warmer ones and enjoy heavier meals, we also need to adjust our winter skincare routine for the season. Our skin needs special care, and this change is important for keeping it healthy and preventing the dryness and irritation winter can bring.

Many of us hold on to our favourite summer skincare products even when we no longer need them in our winter skincare routine. “Foaming cleansers and lightweight moisturisers that worked well in warm weather can harm your skin as the weather gets colder,” Dr Harkanwal Sekhu, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. These products can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness, tightness, and irritation.

Why does skin change in winter?

In summer, heat and humidity increase oil production. So, lighter, oil-free products work well. But in winter, cold air and indoor heating can cause problems. These conditions deplete your skin’s moisture and weaken its natural barrier, which helps protect against dryness and irritation. “When the barrier is compromised, your skin becomes more susceptible to problems like redness, sensitivity, and roughness”, warns Dr Sekhu. You might even notice fine lines and breakouts, due to increased dryness and inflammation.

How to change your skincare routine for winter?

Switching your skincare products with the seasons is important for maintaining healthy skin.

Face wash

To get your skin ready for winter, start with your face wash. Those foaming cleansers that felt great in summer can dry out your skin in winter. “Instead, choose hydrating, sulfate-free cleansers with ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, and aloe vera. These options clean your skin well without removing its natural moisture,” says the dermatologist. It’s important to avoid products that have alcohol or strong scents. These ingredients can worsen dryness and irritation, which you want to avoid during the cold winter months.

2. Moisturiser

When winter comes, your skin needs more hydration. It’s a good time to change your moisturiser. Dr Sekhu recommends “moving from light gel moisturisers to thicker cream-based ones. Look for ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and hyaluronic acid.” These ingredients provide deep hydration, retain moisture, and help soothe inflammation.

Dr Sekhu says, “Your skin needs more support and nourishment in winter.” Cream-based moisturisers help by adding hydration and forming a protective layer against cold weather and dry indoor air. If you have very dry or sensitive skin, try adding a hydrating serum under your moisturiser for extra moisture.

3. Sunscreen

Many people think they don’t need sunscreen when the sun isn’t shining brightly. However, ultraviolet rays can harm us year-round, making it essential to include sunscreen in your winter skincare routine. In fact, UV exposure can increase in winter because the rays bounce off snow and clouds. Dr Sekhu advises, “Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even in winter.” Choose a sunscreen that also provides moisture to protect your skin from the sun and dry winds.

4. Exfoliate

Exfoliation is important for keeping your skin smooth by removing dead skin cells, especially in your winter skincare routine. However, during winter, be careful about overexfoliation. “Over-exfoliating can damage your skin barrier, so limit your exfoliating treatments to once or twice a week. Use gentle exfoliants, such as lactic acid or enzyme-based scrubs,” says the doctor. These will help you achieve glowing skin without the risks posed by harsher scrubs.

5. Don’t forget your lips and hands

Lips and hands often get neglected in a winter skincare routine. Their delicate skin can dry out easily, causing chapping and cracking. “Keep a hydrating lip balm handy to keep lips moisturised. Apply a nourishing hand cream often, especially after washing your hands,” shares the expert. These simple steps can help protect your skin from winter dryness.

Dr Sekhu offers a helpful comparison: “Think of skincare like seasonal eating. Just as our diets change with the seasons, choosing warm soups and healthy nuts in winter, our skincare routines should also change.”