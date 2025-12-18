Ceramides, squalane and lipids: The winter skincare ingredients your barrier needs most

Learn about winter skincare ingredients such as lipids, which help repair the skin barrier, so skin stays hydrated and protected all winter.

In winter, the skin barrier often becomes weaker. This barrier, also known as the moisture barrier, is composed of lipids such as ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. These critical components help retain moisture and protect against external threats. However, dry winter air increases water loss from the skin, disrupting this lipid balance. As a result, your skin may feel dull, itchy, and rough. That’s why dermatologists recommend using barrier-repair ingredients during winter rather than lightweight moisturisers, which may not be sufficient in the colder months.

Dermatologist Dr Shivani Yadav tells Health Shots that “the combination of cold weather, indoor heating, hot showers, and our skin’s naturally reduced oil production can strip away its essential lipids, weakening its barrier. When the barrier is compromised, the skin loses moisture faster and becomes more prone to irritation.”

What are the benefits of ceramides?

Ceramides are vital to maintaining skin health. They act like the bricks and mortar that hold your skin together. Found in the outer layer of the skin, ceramides account for about 50% of its lipid content. Dr Yadav emphasises their importance: “Ceramides are key for repairing a damaged skin barrier. They help retain moisture, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the skin.”

If you have dry or sensitive skin, using ceramide moisturisers in your winter skincare routine can really help. “These moisturisers strengthen your skin and reduce redness and irritation. For the best results, apply them to slightly damp skin to help retain moisture,” she explains. This easy step can improve your hydration during the winter months.

Is squalane a good moisturiser?

Squalane is a plant-based version of squalene, a substance our skin makes naturally. It stands out for its lightweight design and keeps skin moist without feeling heavy. Dr Yadav explains that “squalane mimics the skin’s natural oils, helping to keep the skin soft and hydrated without blocking pores.”

Squalane is an excellent choice for people who feel uncomfortable with heavy creams but still want an effective moisturiser. “It works well for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin”, says the dermatologist. If you need a nourishing ingredient that isn’t heavy, consider squalane.

Why are lipids important in skincare?

While ceramides and squalane are popular, we should not ignore the critical role of skin-identical lipids in winter skincare. “This includes cholesterol and fatty acids, which work with ceramides to better restore the skin barrier”, shares the dermatologist. When these lipids are correctly balanced, they can reduce sensitivity and help the skin retain moisture. This leads to healthier, firmer skin over time.

Dr Yadav highlights the importance of these lipids: “When these ingredients work together, they can recreate the skin’s natural lipid structure, leading to a calmer complexion.” It’s like fixing a hole in a wall: using strong materials makes the repair more durable.

How to repair the skin barrier in winter?

To keep your skincare routine effective as the seasons change, the dermatologist offers some simple tips. Start by using gentle, non-foaming cleansers. “Many foaming cleansers have sulfates, which can remove natural oils and harm your skin’s protective barrier”, says the doctor. Instead, choose creamy, hydrating cleansers that are gentler on your skin during its most delicate phase.

It’s important to avoid excessive exfoliation, as it can damage your skin barrier. “Instead, use rich moisturisers regularly, and always protect your skin with sunscreen during the day”, shares the doctor. Even in winter, harmful UV rays can get through the clouds and cause skin problems if you don’t protect your skin.

Dr Yadav explains that “winter skincare should focus on protection and repair to achieve this, use products with ceramides, squalane, and other rich ingredients.” These help your skin adapt to cold weather, keeping it comfortable and nourished throughout the season.