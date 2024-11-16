Winter routine for sensitive skin: Top tips to protect your skin from cold weather

Women with sensitive skin may experience more dryness and redness during the cold weather. The solution lies in following a winter routine for sensitive skin.

Sensitive skin is a common problem many people have to deal with all year round. If you have this type of skin, you must have noticed that your skin looks red and feels very itchy, particularly during winter. All these signs mean you have to be careful of the kind of ingredients or skincare products you use, especially during cold weather. Hyaluronic acid, honey, and glycerin are ingredients good for people with sensitive skin that you can include in your winter beauty routine. You should follow a proper winter routine for sensitive skin to keep it healthy even when the weather gets too cold and dry.

What is sensitive skin?

It is a type of skin that easily turns red and prone to irritation. Sensitive skin reacts quickly to products and environmental factors. “It is often due to a compromised skin barrier, making it more prone to irritants. This skin type can be impacted by weather changes, pollution, or unsuitable skincare products,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra. It typically requires special care to avoid discomfort and maintain a healthy appearance. During a 2019 study published in the Frontiers In Medicine journal, about 60 to 70 percent of women in the world reported having some degree of sensitive skin.

In winter, sensitive skin can worsen due to cold, dry air and indoor heating, which strips moisture from the skin. “The lack of humidity during cold weather can make sensitive skin more vulnerable, leading to dryness, flakiness, and redness,” says the expert. This increased dryness can lead to cracking and a weakened skin barrier, making the skin susceptible to irritation and even breakouts. The cold air constricts blood vessels, further decreasing moisture retention and increasing redness.

Try this winter routine for sensitive skin

Morning routine

Gentle cleanser : Start the day with a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to remove overnight oil along with impurities without stripping the skin. “Go for a non-foaming, creamy cleanser that hydrates the skin while cleansing,” suggests the expert.

: Start the day with a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to remove overnight oil along with impurities without stripping the skin. “Go for a non-foaming, creamy cleanser that hydrates the skin while cleansing,” suggests the expert. Hydrating toner : Use a toner with soothing ingredients like rose water, aloe vera or glycerin. This adds a layer of moisture without irritation.

: Use a toner with soothing ingredients like rose water, aloe vera or glycerin. This adds a layer of moisture without irritation. Serum : As part of winter routine for sensitive skin, apply a hydrating serum rich in hyaluronic acid or glycerin to lock in moisture. A hydrating serum is essential in winter to help sensitive skin retain moisture.

: As part of winter routine for sensitive skin, apply a hydrating serum rich in hyaluronic acid or glycerin to lock in moisture. A hydrating serum is essential in winter to help sensitive skin retain moisture. Moisturiser : Opt for a rich, fragrance-free moisturiser containing ceramides, peptides, or colloidal oatmeal to strengthen the skin barrier and protect against moisture loss.

: Opt for a rich, fragrance-free moisturiser containing ceramides, peptides, or colloidal oatmeal to strengthen the skin barrier and protect against moisture loss. Sunscreen: To shield from the harsh sun’s rays, apply a mineral-based sunscreen (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) with at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30.

Evening routine

Gentle cleanser : Wash off the day’s impurities with the same mild cleanser you used in the morning, ensuring your skin is clean but not stripped.

: Wash off the day’s impurities with the same mild cleanser you used in the morning, ensuring your skin is clean but not stripped. Light exfoliation (use it once in a week) : Sensitive skin benefits from gentle exfoliation. Use a mild chemical exfoliant like lactic acid once a week to remove dead skin cells without irritation but avoid harsh scrubs.

: Sensitive skin benefits from gentle exfoliation. Use a mild chemical exfoliant like lactic acid once a week to remove dead skin cells without irritation but avoid harsh scrubs. Hydrating serum : Reapply a hyaluronic acid serum as part of your daily winter routine for sensitive skin. This is to attract moisture to the skin and keep it hydrated through the night.

: Reapply a hyaluronic acid serum as part of your daily winter routine for sensitive skin. This is to attract moisture to the skin and keep it hydrated through the night. Moisturiser or overnight mask : Use a richer, deeply hydrating moisturiser or a gentle overnight mask to help the skin repair itself while you sleep. “Choose products with calming ingredients such as shea butter,” suggests the expert.

: Use a richer, deeply hydrating moisturiser or a gentle overnight mask to help the skin repair itself while you sleep. “Choose products with calming ingredients such as shea butter,” suggests the expert. Eye cream (optional): If your eye area feels dry, make eye cream part of your winter routine for sensitive skin. Apply the soothing cream with ingredients like ceramides or chamomile.

Winter routine for sensitive skin: 7 best ingredients you must try

When you build a winter routine for sensitive skin, make sure to include products with hydrating and soothing ingredients:

1. Hyaluronic acid

“It is a humectant that draws moisture from the environment into the skin, helping to do away with dryness and keep it hydrated,” explains Dr Mishra. It is beneficial for sensitive skin in winter because it provides deep hydration without being heavy or irritating. Using products with hyaluronic acid keeps the skin plump and moisturised without clogging pores.

2. Ceramides

Ceramides are naturally occurring lipids in the skin barrier that help lock in moisture. Ceramide-enriched products, whether in creams or serums, help reinforce the skin barrier, making sensitive skin more resilient to dryness and irritation. Regularly applying sunscreen with ceramide can increase skin hydration and enhance the function of the skin barrier, as per research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2023.

3. Glycerin

It is a gentle, natural humectant that draws moisture to the skin’s surface. During a 2016 study published in the Indian Journal Of Dermatology, it was dubbed as the most effective humectant that can provide hydration to the skin. “It hydrates and prevents water loss, so it suits sensitive skin without causing irritation,” says the expert.

4. Oatmeal

Colloidal oatmeal is a soothing ingredient that helps reduce redness, irritation, and itching. That’s why oatmeal for skin is beneficial. “It has anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties, making it an ideal ingredient for calming sensitive skin. You can find it in commercial creams, or you can use finely ground oats mixed with water as a gentle, hydrating mask at home,” suggests the expert.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera should be part of winter routine for sensitive skin, as it is soothing and hydrating, and so, can provide relief to sensitive skin without clogging pores. “It has anti-inflammatory properties that help with redness and irritation, and its natural hydration aids in keeping skin soft in winter,” says the expert.

6. Shea butter

It is a rich, nourishing ingredient that provides long-lasting hydration and helps repair the skin barrier. It’s especially useful in winter, as it locks in moisture and softens dry, sensitive skin. It not only deeply moisturises skin without being heavy, but helps shield sensitive skin from the cold air.

7. Honey

It is another natural humectant that can hydrate and protect your skin. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties, as per research published in the International Journal of Dermatology in 2023. Applying raw honey as a 10-minute DIY face mask can be a great way to soothe and hydrate sensitive skin in winter.

Winter routine for sensitive skin: Ingredients to avoid

If you have sensitive skin, use only gentle skin care products with no fragrance. Some of the skin care products like antibacterial or scented soaps can be very harsh for dry, sensitive skin, according to the American Academy Of Dermatology Association. “Sensitive skin can also react to ingredients like alcohol, and sulfates. Avoid ingredients that strip the skin’s natural oils, especially in winter,” says the expert. These can cause irritation and worsen dryness.

Winter can make sensitive more dry, flaky, and irritated. This calls for a well-planned winter routine for sensitive skin. Make sure to follow the routine after waking up and before sleeping to keep your sensitive skin healthy.