Winter rash or eczema? A dermatologist explains the difference and when to seek help

How to tell the difference between winter rash and eczema? Identify the symptoms and find treatments to keep your skin healthy during winter.

Many of us enjoy warm drinks, cosy blankets, and beautiful snowy scenes as winter arrives and temperatures drop. However, this season can also bring a common problem: winter rash. This rash appears as red, flaky patches on your skin that may be itchy and irritated. It’s important to know whether you have winter rash or a more serious condition, such as eczema. Understanding the difference can help you avoid unnecessary worry and take the proper steps for your skin health.

What is a winter rash?

When you go outside in the cold, you may notice that your skin feels tight and uncomfortable. This happens because the dry winter air dehydrates your skin. “The lack of humidity causes the outer layer of your skin to lose moisture quickly”, Dermatologist Dr Khushboo Jha tells Health Shots. As a result, you may experience symptoms such as redness, flakiness, and tightness in the skin. Winter rashes often appear on exposed areas of your skin, such as your hands, face, and forearms. These rashes usually don’t last long. “When humidity rises, and your skin gets enough moisture, the symptoms often improve”, says the doctor. To help with winter rash, use thick moisturisers, gentle face washes, and avoid long, hot showers. They may feel nice, but they can make your skin drier.

What is eczema?

Unlike a winter rash, eczema is a chronic skin condition characterised by inflammation. “It occurs when the skin barrier does not function properly”, says the doctor. As a result, people with eczema can easily experience irritation and inflammation, even in mild weather. Eczema can occur year-round, not just in winter. It often flares up in colder, drier weather. People with eczema usually experience intense itching and may have red, scaly patches on their skin. These patches can become thick from scratching.

“Familiar places for rashes include the inside of the elbows and knees, the neck, eyelids, hands, and sometimes the chest”, says the dermatologist. If you have a family history of allergies or asthma, you may be at increased risk of developing eczema, which distinguishes it from a typical winter rash.

{{{htmlData}}}

How to tell if it’s eczema or a rash?

Recognising different types of rashes is important for proper treatment. Please note the duration of the rash and its response to treatment. If your skin improves after a week of regular moisturising and avoiding irritants, you likely have a winter rash. “If your rash continues or gets worse despite treatment, and it becomes painful or starts to crack and bleed, you might be dealing with eczema”, says the dermatologist. Ongoing itching is another vital sign that something more serious may be happening.

When to seek help from a dermatologist?

If you find yourself in this situation, consult a dermatologist and consider seeking help if over-the-counter creams don’t work after 1 to 2 weeks. “Ignoring the issue can make symptoms worse and lead to more complicated skin problems later”, says Dr Jha. Dermatologists can provide custom solutions, including stronger topical treatments to help restore your skin barrier and reduce discomfort.

It’s important to get treatment quickly. “Using prescription creams alongside moisturisers that strengthen the skin barrier can help prevent eczema from worsening and keep your skin healthy in winter”, says the doctor. Also, identifying triggers, such as certain fabrics or environmental allergens, is key to managing this condition effectively.

What is the best skin care routine for winter?

It is important to distinguish between winter rashes and eczema. However, it is also crucial to take steps to maintain skin health during the cold months. Here are some tips: