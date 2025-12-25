How winter pollution accelerates skin ageing and what dermatologist recommends?

How winter pollution affects skin ageing and discover tips from a dermatologist to keep your skin healthy and glowing during the cold months.

As winter approaches with warm cups of cocoa and festive lights, many of us enjoy the season. However, pollution is a significant problem during this period, particularly in Indian cities. This pollution affects the air we breathe and harms our skin. It can accelerate ageing, leading to duller, more sensitive skin and the appearance of early fine lines. How winter pollution affects the skin and what experts recommend to maintain skin glow.

Does winter cause skin problems?

Winter can be beautiful, but it also presents risks. When temperatures drop, the cold air holds more tiny particles that can come into contact with our skin. “Our skin acts as a barrier, but harsh winter conditions and toxins can weaken it”, Dermatologist Dr Shail Gupta tells Health Shots. As the temperature falls and the air gets drier, our skin loses its protective oils. This increases skin sensitivity, leading to dryness.

This chemical exposure is more than just a small problem. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences reports that environmental pollutants, such as PM2.5, can penetrate the skin more readily when the skin barrier is compromised. “This exposure causes free radical damage, which leads to oxidative stress”, says the dermat. Over time, this affects the skin’s structure, resulting in sagging, fine lines, uneven skin tone, and a dull appearance. The dermatologist has reported “an increase in melasma and dark spots, especially on days with high pollution levels.”

Why does my breathing get worse in winter?

Winter can be harsh for individuals with skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or rosacea. Cold air and pollution can exacerbate these problems. “When your skin is exposed to both pollutants and UV rays, which can still affect you in winter, it can become more inflamed”, says Dr Gupta. This double challenge can lead to tighter, more uncomfortable skin, and many people report worsening symptoms.

People living in cities often face problems associated with urban environments. “Heavy traffic exposes their skin to more dirt and pollutants,” says the expert. Long commutes, fluctuating temperatures, and persistent pollution can make them appear older and more fatigued.

What is a dermatologist-recommended skin care routine?

To reduce the impact of winter pollution on your skin, the dermatologist recommends a simple skincare routine. “First, it’s important to thoroughly cleanse your skin with gentle, sulphate-free cleansers that remove dirt and pollution without stripping your skin’s natural oils”, says the doctor. Cleansing at night is especially important because pollutants adhere to sunscreen, makeup, and skin oils, and thorough removal is key to maintaining skin health.

Staying hydrated is essential for the skin, especially in winter. Using appropriate moisturisers can help protect the skin from dry air. “Humectants like hyaluronic acid pull moisture into your skin, while ceramides strengthen your skin’s barrier, making it a more nourishing moisturiser during winter to help combat damage from environmental toxins”, shares the expert.

Don’t forget the benefits of antioxidant ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, and resveratrol, which help fight free radicals produced by pollution and support healthy collagen levels. “Even if the sun feels less intense, keep using sunscreen”, shares the dermatologist. UV radiation continues to damage collagen and increase pigmentation; therefore, daily application of broad-spectrum sunscreen is important.

What are the best treatments for rejuvenating skin?

A daily skincare routine is important, but the dermatologist recommends incorporating professional treatments for improved outcomes. Advanced tools, such as light treatments from the Harmony XL Pro range, can refresh your skin without lengthy recovery periods. “These treatments can reduce dark spots, boost collagen production, and improve skin texture, which is especially helpful during winter”, says Dr Gupta. When coupled with daily protective routines, these clinical interventions can promote a healthier, more radiant complexion throughout the cold season.

Does what you eat actually affect your skin?

“You are what you eat, and this is especially true for healthy skin in winter: eat foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, like berries, walnuts, and fatty fish, to help reduce inflammation”, says the expert. Drinking sufficient water is also important for a youthful appearance, as adequate hydration can reduce inflammation and protect the skin from external damage. Winter can make the air inside your home feel dry, so adding moisture back into the air can reduce dryness. “Using air purifiers can also help remove harmful particles from the air, supporting your skin’s healing while you sleep”, says Dr Gupta.