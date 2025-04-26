Here’s what makes whipped sunscreen a summer skincare essential

While following your summer skincare routine, don't forget to add whipped sunscreen. The product with a "whipped cream” texture is great for your skin.

Slathering on the sunscreen can prevent sunburn, premature aging and improve your skin texture. That’s why it is a skincare product that needs to be used every season. However, during summer, you may want to apply less products to your face. After all, you would like to avoid mixing up your sweat and dirt with cosmetics. But what if you could get your hands on a lightweight, creamy, and soft sunscreen? Meet whipped sunscreen, which will remind you of the light, fluffy, and delicious whipped cream. Wondering if it will spread like the dessert topping on your skin? Let’s find out.

What is whipped sunscreen?

Whipped sunscreen, also referred to as mousse sunscreen, is essentially a chemical sunscreen presented in a unique aerosol format. “When dispensed, air gets mixed with the sunscreen formula, creating a foam-like or ‘whipped cream’ texture—hence the name,” explains dermatologist Dr Geetika Srivastava. It uses a bottle with an inbuilt tilt valve and a propellant that aerates the sunscreen as it’s dispensed. This transforms the typical cream or lotion into a whipped, mousse-like texture, making application feel lighter and more luxurious.

This innovative format first gained popularity when the brand Vacation launched it, quickly going viral on social media with influencers raving about its fun, lightweight application. Since then, other global brands like Supergoop and EVY have followed suit, and now even Indian brands such as Grass and Play Dirty have introduced whipped sunscreen to the market.

The active ingredients of whipped sunscreen are:

Homosalate (7.5%)

Octocrylene (5%)

Octisalate (5%)

Avobenzone (3%)

Inactive Ingredients include:

Aloe vera leaf juice

Aminomethyl propanol

Butyloctyl salicylate

Coconut oil

Dimethicone

Ethylhexylglycerin

Fragrance

Glycerin

Microcrystalline cellulose

Banana fruit extract

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3)

Sodium hyaluronate

Stearic acid

“These ingredients combine to offer hydration, skin barrier support, and protection from ultraviolet rays with a pleasant sensorial experience,” says Dr Srivastava.

Is whipped sunscreen good?

While whipped sunscreen is essentially a chemical sunscreen with a different delivery system, it does offer a few unique benefits. “I do have some reservations about the amount of actual sunscreen dispensed per application since much of the product is air,” says the expert. But here are some of the benefits of whipped sunscreen:

1. Lightweight texture

During the summer season, many people avoid using sunscreen due to its typically heavy or greasy feel. Whipped sunscreen is airy, your skin absorbs it quickly, and some variants even offer a subtle shimmer, making it ideal for a radiant beach look.

2. Innovative appeal

The concept of this type of sunscreen is genuinely refreshing. We have used mousses in haircare and shaving foams for years, but incorporating it into skincare makes sunscreen application more enjoyable. Imagine relaxing on a beach and applying a fluffy foam sunscreen.

3. Effective protection

“Despite the novelty, whipped sunscreen contains standard chemical filters like UVA and UVB (ultraviolet radiation) blockers,” says the expert. Most offer high protection – SPF (sun protection factor) 50+ with PA (Protection Grade of UVA) ++++ ratings. PA ++++ means high protection level, as per research published in The Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology. This means you are not compromising on efficacy. So, like any other sunscreen, it can help prevent premature skin aging caused by too much unprotected UV exposure, as per research published by the American Academy of Dermatology.

4. Habit-forming fun

For those who skip sunscreen, particularly teenagers or children, this product adds a playful element to a mundane skincare routine. It turns sun protection into a fun experience, which may encourage regular use.

5. Pleasant fragrance

“While as a dermatologist I typically advise against fragranced skincare due to the risk of contact dermatitis, the scents in these sunscreens are crafted by premium fragrance houses known for their expertise,” says the expert. They offer a sensory experience that can enhance your mood and elevate your skincare ritual.

What are the side effects of whipped sunscreen?

As with any skincare product, there are a few side effects:

Since whipped sunscreen contains a high proportion of air, it’s hard to gauge how much actual sunscreen you are applying, which could result in inadequate sun protection.

The added fragrances, while pleasant, can potentially trigger allergic reactions or irritation, especially in those with sensitive skin. A 2019 study, published in JAMA Network, showed that active-ingredient chemicals in sunscreens may get absorbed into the bloodstream and lead to rashes.

Some of the ingredients in this skincare product may not be suitable for people prone to acne, potentially causing acneiform eruptions.

Whipped sunscreen is a relatively new skincare product that can protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. It is not as thick as the cream or lotion with SPF you probably use. It is not greasy and can be easily absorbed. However, those with known fragrance allergies or very sensitive, acne-prone skin may want to go for a patch test or opt for a fragrance-free traditional sunscreen instead.