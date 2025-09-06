How to keep your skin smooth after waxing for hair removal

Get tips for smooth skin with waxing. Learn how to prepare your skin before waxing and how to take care of it afterwards for the best results.

Hair removal is an important part of personal grooming for many women, and waxing is one of the most popular choices. Waxing pulls hair out from the roots, leaving your skin smooth for a longer time compared to other methods. But it is essential to take care of your skin before and after waxing to get the best results. If you skip this critical step, you might experience discomfort, skin irritation, or a higher risk of infection, which can reduce the benefits of waxing. Let us look closely at the steps you should take for skincare before and after hair removal, focusing on waxing. This way, you can achieve smooth skin while keeping it healthy.

What is waxing?

Waxing is a technique that removes hair from the root using hot or cold wax. A warm wax is applied to the area, then covered with a cloth or paper strip. When the strip is pulled away, it removes the hair along with some of the dead skin cells, leaving you with smooth skin. “The results can last anywhere from three to six weeks, depending on individual hair growth rates and the area being waxed”, cosmetic dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad tells Healthshots.

Are there any benefits to waxing?

Waxing has several benefits. It keeps your skin smooth by removing dead skin cells. The results last longer than shaving. “Hair grows back finer, which feels better”, says the expert. Waxing also lowers the chance of ingrown hairs and cuts. Additionally, it can help reduce body odour.

Effective hair removal: Waxing removes hair from the root, leading to a longer delay before regrowth.

Softer regrowth: “Hair that grows back after waxing often has a softer texture compared to shaving”, shares the expert.

Exfoliation: Waxing removes dead skin cells, promoting smoother skin.

Does waxing have negative effects?

Waxing can cause side effects, including skin irritation, redness, pain, and ingrown hairs.

Pain factor: The process can be painful, particularly for individuals with coarse or long hair.

Skin reactions: “Waxing may cause irritation, burns, or allergic reactions in some people”, explains Dr Sharad.

Temporary solution: Hair will eventually grow back, requiring ongoing maintenance.

How do you prep your skin before waxing?

Preparation is key to ensuring a successful waxing experience. Here are essential tips to follow before your appointment:

Cleanse your skin: Shower and cleanse the area to remove sweat and dirt. This helps the wax adhere better. Don’t shave or trim: Let your hair grow to about the length of a rice grain (around 1/4 inch). Trimming or shaving may hinder the waxing process. Check for skin conditions: “Avoid waxing if you have any rashes, cuts, or skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Always consult with a dermatologist if unsure,” shares the dermatologist. Exfoliate: Gently exfoliate the skin 1-2 days before waxing to clear dead cells and ensure a smoother wax. Moisturise, but not on wax day: Keep your skin hydrated leading up to your appointment, but avoid applying any lotions or creams on the day of waxing. Ensure clean tools: If waxing at a salon, ensure they are using sterile tools to minimise infection risk, as per Infection and Drug Resistance guidelines.

What is best to put on skin after waxing?

Aftercare is just as important as preparation. Follow these tips to ensure your skin remains smooth and irritation-free post-waxing:

Apply ice or hydrocortisone cream: If you experience redness or swelling, applying ice or a soothing cream can help reduce discomfort. Moisturise: After the initial 24 hours, resume moisturising your skin to maintain hydration and prevent dryness. Keep the area dry: For the first 24 hours, avoid showering or bathing as per the Journal of Global Health . Water can irritate open hair follicles. Wear loose clothing: Opt for breathable, loose-fitting clothes to avoid friction and irritation on waxed areas. Avoid scented products: “Stay away from deodorants, perfumes, and lotions right after waxing. These can irritate”, warns Dr Sharad. Stay out of the sun: Direct sunlight can irritate freshly waxed skin. Avoid sun exposure and tanning beds for at least 48 hours, as per the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal. Avoid touching: Resist the urge to touch the waxed area, as this can lead to bacterial transfer and clogged pores. Skip strenuous activities: “Heavy workouts can lead to sweating and friction. Opt for light activities for a couple of days post-wax”, explains the cosmetic dermatologist.

How to get the best results from waxing?

To get the best results from waxing, prepare by:

Choose the right time: Avoid scheduling waxing appointments during your menstrual cycle. Skin is usually more sensitive during this time.

Communicate with your aesthetician: If you’re getting waxed at a salon, let your technician know if it’s your first time or if you’ve had reactions in the past.

Hydrate yourself: Drink plenty of water leading up to your appointment. Well-hydrated skin is more elastic and can handle waxing better.

Know your hair growth cycle: Understanding your hair growth cycle can help you schedule waxing sessions for optimal results.

Proper skincare, both before and after waxing, plays a crucial role in achieving optimal results while minimising discomfort. By following these pre- and post-waxing tips, you can ensure that your skin stays healthy, smooth, and free from irritation.