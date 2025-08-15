Search HealthShots…
Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Skin Care

The two melons you need for skin that shines from within!

The potent combination of vitamins A and C, along with powerful antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene, found in watermelon and muskmelon can significantly boost skin health.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 15 Aug 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Neelima Bisht
Nutrition
Watermelon and muskmelon are both hydrating fruits for summer. Image courtesy: Freepik

We all dream of having that perfect glow—skin that looks healthy, hydrated, and radiant. While we often turn to expensive serums and creams, the true secret to beautiful skin may be hiding in your fruit bowl. Watermelon and muskmelon are more than just refreshing treats; they are packed with skin-loving nutrients that can protect, repair, and rejuvenate your skin.

How does watermelon protect your skin from damage?

Watermelon’s vibrant red hue is attributed to a powerful antioxidant called lycopene. This compound is a skincare hero, known for its ability to neutralise free radicals and protect the skin from sun damage. “While it’s not a replacement for sunscreen, a diet rich in lycopene can provide an additional layer of protection”, says dietician Neelam Bhist.

A comprehensive review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlights that lycopene helps protect against UV-induced skin damage. By combating oxidative stress, the health benefits of watermelon can lead to healthier, more resilient skin over time. Watermelon is also rich in Vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production, the protein that keeps your skin firm and youthful.

What makes muskmelon a fountain of youth for your skin?

Muskmelon is rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A. This vitamin is crucial for skin health, as it stimulates the growth of new skin cells and helps repair damaged tissue. A deficiency in Vitamin A can lead to dry, flaky skin, so getting enough is key to a smooth, hydrated complexion.

The humble kharbuja is healthier for your skin than you think. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

The high Vitamin C content in muskmelon also contributes to its skin-boosting powers. As a potent antioxidant, Vitamin C not only supports collagen synthesis but also helps to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Which melon is better for an immunity boost that shows on your skin?

Healthy skin is often a reflection of a strong immune system. Both melons offer fantastic immune-boosting properties that contribute to a clearer, healthier complexion.

  • Watermelon: Rich in Vitamins A and C, it provides a solid foundation for immune support.
  • Muskmelon: “Also packed with Vitamins A and C, muskmelon gives your immune system a powerful boost, which can help your skin fight off bacteria and inflammation”, says the expert.

Both fruits are so rich in these essential vitamins, choosing between watermelon and muskmelon for an immunity boost is a win-win situation. By adding both watermelon and muskmelon to your diet, you’re not just enjoying a delicious snack; you’re feeding your skin with the vitamins and antioxidants it craves. This inside-out approach is one of the most effective ways to achieve that naturally radiant and healthy look.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

Related Stories

View all

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best deals on skincare products; sunscreens, serums and more at up to 30% off

Skin Care

8 foods to avoid if you have fatty liver disease

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

Japanese walking and 4 other walking rituals you may have never tried

7 healthy breakfast ideas for a happy gut

7 drinks to cleanse the colon and improve digestion

9 iron-rich foods to beat anemia without supplements

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES