8 water-resistant sunscreens to stay protected in rain and humidity

Sun protection is paramount! If you think sunscreen is not required on cloudy days or monsoon season, you are leaving your skin exposed. UV rays can easily penetrate cloud cover and reflect off rain-soaked roads, which can increase your chances of sun damage even on dull days. And with the constant humidity, sweat, and surprise rain showers, your regular sunscreen may not stand a chance. That is why water-resistant sunscreens are essential during the monsoon. These formulations stay put through sweat and rain by offering consistent protection without frequent reapplication. Ideal for outdoor walks, commutes, or daily errands, they help maintain skin health even in unpredictable weather. Check out this list of the top-rated water-resistant sunscreen options that can handle the monsoon while keeping your skin safe and protected.

Water-resistant sunscreen picks for you

Water-resistant sunscreens generally hold up well in bulk water. However, their performance may drop at the air-water interface, like when swimming, as per a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

1. Brinton Healthcare UVDoux Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++

Are you struggling with greasy sunscreens? UVDoux’s lightweight gel offers broad-spectrum protection without the shine. This water-resistant sunscreen is silicone-based and doubles as a smooth primer under makeup. Packed with octyl methoxycinnamate and titanium dioxide, which ensure effective UVA/UVB defense, while the matte finish keeps oil at bay.

Why choose:

Great for oily skin

Water-resistant

Non-comedogenic

Matte-finish

Oil-free

Why avoid:

Some find the price high for the quantity

2. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

If you are tired of sunscreens that leave a white cast, try this gel-based formula from Deconstruct. It absorbs instantly with zero residue. Powered by effective UV filters, this water-resistant sunscreen protects against tanning and photoageing while feeling feather-light. Moreover, the Deconstruct sunscreen is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which makes it suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Why choose:

No white cast

Non-sticky

Ideal for oily skin

Lightweight

Why avoid:

Some users feel it doesn’t hydrate enough for dry skin.

3. Dr Sheth’s Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

If your sunscreen clogs pores or worsens acne, this water-resistant sunscreen is built differently. With niacinamide to control oil and centella to calm redness, Dr Sheth’s sunscreen is ideal for acne-prone skin. The ultra-matte, silicone base feels dry to the touch and resists sweat in humid weather.

Why choose:

Acne-safe

Controls oil

Sweat-resistant finish

Why avoid:

Texture may feel too matte or dry for some.

4. RE’ EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Do you need a sunscreen that suits sensitive skin without irritation? This 100% mineral-based formula from RE’EQUIL uses 25% zinc oxide and offers broad-spectrum defense with a universal tint. Its mousse texture blends well and adds a soft glow while resisting water and sweat.

Why choose:

Mineral formula

No white cast

Safe for sensitive skin

Water-resistant sunscreen

Why avoid:

Tint may be too dark for fair skin tones.

5. Cetaphil Sun SPF 30 Gel Sunscreen

Are you looking for a gentle and dermatologist-trusted sunscreen? Cetaphil’s gel formula offers SPF 30 protection while hydrating with vitamin E. This water-resistant sunscreen is great for sensitive, acne-prone skin and leaves no white cast. Moreover, it is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, which makes it suitable for everyday use.

Why choose:

Safe for sensitive skin

Lightweight

Non-irritating

Non-comedogenic

Fragrance-free

Why avoid:

SPF 30 may be too low for intense sun exposure.

6. Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

If your sunscreen feels too greasy, you may try this one from Minimalist. It uses clinically tested UV filters to give SPF 56 protection in a super-light formula. Suitable for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin, this water-resistant sunscreen doesn’t clog pores and leaves a fresh, glowy finish.

Why choose:

High protection

No white cast

Good for oily/sensitive skin.

Why avoid:

May feel greasy in hot or humid weather.

7. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Forget constant reapplication. This long-lasting and water-resistant sunscreen from The Derma Co might be your go-to option. It comes with Heat Shield Technology that stays effective for up to 6 hours even in humidity. This sunscreen for women contains hyaluronic acid that can keep your skin hydrated, while the light formula blends easily without stickiness or white cast.

Why choose:

Long-lasting

Hydrating

No reapplication needed

Water-resistant

Sweat-resistant

Why avoid:

Can feel heavy on very oily skin

8. Dot & Key Lime Rush Swim + Sports Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Are you planning a beach or pool day? This water-resistant sunscreen is made for movement. It protects against tanning, sunburn, and chlorine damage. Infused with lime and vitamins, the Dot and Key sunscreen energises your skin while shielding it for up to 180 minutes.

Why choose:

Great for swimmers and outdoor workouts

No white cast

Sweat-resistant

Why avoid:

Some users report stinging, greasiness, or inconsistent water resistance.

Are water-resistant sunscreens beneficial for your skin?

1. Effective during sweating: Regular use of the best sunscreen may stay put even when you are perspiring. This makes them ideal for outdoor activities, workouts or humid climates.

2. Protects while swimming: A good-quality water-resistant sunscreen can provide continued protection even when you are immersed in water for short periods.

3. Reduces the risk of UV damage: The best sunscreen remains effective even when exposed to moisture. They help lower the risk of UV-induced issues like sunburn, tanning and premature ageing, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

4. Lowers skin cancer risk: Consistent use of the best sunscreen brands reduces exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays. It can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

5. Maintains even skin tone: By shielding the skin from sun damage, the right sunscreen for oily skin helps maintain a smoother and more even complexion.

How to pick the right water-resistant sunscreen?

When choosing the best sunscreens in India, look for broad-spectrum protection, SPF 30 or higher and a water-resistant formula, as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Consider your skin type and choose accordingly, like gel-based for oily skin and cream for dry skin. Look for non-comedogenic sunscreen to prevent breakouts. Make sure to check for dermatological testing and avoid harsh ingredients, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Opt for the right water-resistant sunscreen options and keep your skin healthy!

