Vitamin E capsules for face: Benefits and how to use it

Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, which is why it is used in many skincare products. But is it safe to use vitamin E capsules for face?

Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, is beneficial for your health. This fat-soluble vitamin is good for your heart and a strong immune system. It is also a hit in the skincare industry due to its moisturising properties. That’s why you will find this vitamin in skincare products like serums, cleansers, and lotions. You can apply these products directly to your face for better skin health. But can you also use vitamin E capsules for face? These capsules are meant to be taken orally, especially by people who don’t meet the daily requirements of their diet. Let’s find out if using vitamin E capsules for skin is a good idea or not.

What are the benefits of eating vitamin E capsules?

Vitamin E capsules are like tiny health boosters that give you a good dose of antioxidants. “It protects the cells in your body from damage caused by free radicals, the harmful molecules that speed up ageing and cause inflammation and cell damage,” says internal medicine expert Dr Rahul Tambe. Adult women need 15 milligram (mg) of vitamin E every day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health. If they don’t get this vitamin from food sources like seeds and nuts, vitamin E capsules may be prescribed. It offers several health benefits, including:

1. Good for hair health

If you want luscious hair, vitamin E capsules might be the right solution for you. It improves scalp circulation, which strengthens hair and gives it a healthy shine. “It can also reduce hair fall by protecting your scalp and hair from damage,” says Dr Tambe.

2. Helps your heart

You should eat nuts and seeds, which are rich in vitamin E, for your heart. During a 2022 research, published in Advances In Nutrition in 2022, an association was found between eating nuts and seeds, and improved cardiovascular health. “Vitamin E helps your heart by improving blood circulation and reducing the stress caused by harmful molecules in your body,” says Dr Tambe.

3. Boosts immunity

Vitamin E may be good to improve immune function, especially in older adults. During an analysis, published in Advances In Nutrition in 2018, it was found that intake above currently recommended levels of vitamin E may improve immune and inflammatory responses in older adults. It may also help in reducing the risk of infectious disease.

4. May support liver health

Vitamin E may be good for the liver, especially for people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD. During a 2021 research, published in the Journal Of Gastroenterology And Hepatology, supplementing with vitamin E decreased blood lipid levels, and improved liver health in people with NAFLD.

5. May protect eyes

“Vitamin E may help protect against eye issues like cataracts as you age,” says Dr Tambe. Higher dietary levels of antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E may reduce the risk of progression of age-related macular degeneration, as per research published in The Cochrane Database Of Systematic Reviews in 2023.

Are there benefits of using vitamin E capsules for face?

Using vitamin E capsules for face may offer benefits, including:

Strengthens skin barrier : “Vitamin E helps to protect and strengthen the skin barrier,” says dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar. A strong skin barrier means your skin will be able to protect your body from free radicals.

: “Vitamin E helps to protect and strengthen the skin barrier,” says dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar. A strong skin barrier means your skin will be able to protect your body from free radicals. Moisturises it : It has a good moisturising effect, so it can help to reduce dryness and itching. “It can be used in treating conditions like psoriasis, and eczema that lead to itchy and dry skin,” says Dr Nahar.

: It has a good moisturising effect, so it can help to reduce dryness and itching. “It can be used in treating conditions like psoriasis, and eczema that lead to itchy and dry skin,” says Dr Nahar. Reduces pigmentation : Exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause excessive melanin production, leading to dark spots and pigmentations. Vitamin E’s protective later and its antioxidant qualities can prevent the skin from the direct impact of the UV rays. It also facilitates skin repair and promotes skin cell regeneration, helping to address pigmentation problems.

: Exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause excessive melanin production, leading to dark spots and pigmentations. Vitamin E’s protective later and its antioxidant qualities can prevent the skin from the direct impact of the UV rays. It also facilitates skin repair and promotes skin cell regeneration, helping to address pigmentation problems. Promotes clear skin : Using vitamin E for skin unclogs the skin pores and penetrates deeply into the skin to dissolve oil and debris, helping people with acne. Due to the anti-inflammatory nature, it can address existing acne, reduce the redness or itching, offering healthier skin.

: Using vitamin E for skin unclogs the skin pores and penetrates deeply into the skin to dissolve oil and debris, helping people with acne. Due to the anti-inflammatory nature, it can address existing acne, reduce the redness or itching, offering healthier skin. May prevent premature ageing: It’s an antioxidant, so it may help to slow down the ageing process and reduces the visibility of fine lines, wrinkles.

How to use vitamin E capsules for face?

“Vitamin E capsules are soluble so they can be used with homemade face masks or applied directly,” says Dr Nahar.

Clean your skin with a gentle cleanser.

Put a warm towel on your face to open up the pores.

Wait for 3 to 7 minutes then mix a vitamin E capsule with a face mask, and apply it.

Let it sit on your face for 10 to 15 minutes then wash it off.

You can also open the capsule and apply it directly to your face. Consuming vitamin E capsules for face is also beneficial. “It should be consumed or applied maximum two times a week. A 400mg capsule is usually given to people who want to improve health,” says Dr Nahar.

Vitamin E skincare products vs vitamin E capsules for face

When you use a skincare product with vitamin E, the right amount of this vitamin is used along with other ingredients. Most of the over-the-counter creams contain 0.5 to 1 percent of vitamin E, according to research published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal in 2016.

But if you use vitamin E capsules for face, you may end up giving your skin more of this vitamin than needed. “You would not know how much vitamin E is required for your skin So, it is better to use skincare products with vitamin E as a key ingredient,” says Dr Nahar.

What are the side effects of using vitamin E capsules for face?

Directly using vitamin E capsules for face may cause skin irritation and rashes in people with sensitive skin.

It may clog the pores of people with oily skin, and make it prone to breakouts

Absorption of excess Vitamin E can also have side effects like nausea, and fatigue.

Using vitamin E capsules for face may be a trend right now. It may moisturise your skin, and prevent premature ageing. But there are chances of using more than what is needed. So, it is best to use skincare products with vitamin E in them rather than directly using vitamin E capsules for face.