Vitamin E capsules for face: Benefits and how to use it

Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, is beneficial for your health. This fat-soluble vitamin is good for your heart and a strong immune system. It is also a hit in the skincare industry due to its moisturising properties. That’s why you will find this vitamin in skincare products like serums, cleansers, and lotions. You can apply these products directly to your face for better skin health. But can you also use vitamin E capsules for face? These capsules are meant to be taken orally, especially by people who don’t meet the daily requirements of their diet. Let’s find out if using vitamin E capsules for skin is a good idea or not.
Vitamin E capsules are like tiny health boosters that give you a good dose of antioxidants. “It protects the cells in your body from damage caused by free radicals, the harmful molecules that speed up ageing and cause inflammation and cell damage,” says internal medicine expert Dr Rahul Tambe. Adult women need 15 milligram (mg) of vitamin E every day, according to the US National Institutes Of Health. If they don’t get this vitamin from food sources like seeds and nuts, vitamin E capsules may be prescribed. It offers several health benefits, including:
If you want luscious hair, vitamin E capsules might be the right solution for you. It improves scalp circulation, which strengthens hair and gives it a healthy shine. “It can also reduce hair fall by protecting your scalp and hair from damage,” says Dr Tambe.
You should eat nuts and seeds, which are rich in vitamin E, for your heart. During a 2022 research, published in Advances In Nutrition in 2022, an association was found between eating nuts and seeds, and improved cardiovascular health. “Vitamin E helps your heart by improving blood circulation and reducing the stress caused by harmful molecules in your body,” says Dr Tambe.
Vitamin E may be good to improve immune function, especially in older adults. During an analysis, published in Advances In Nutrition in 2018, it was found that intake above currently recommended levels of vitamin E may improve immune and inflammatory responses in older adults. It may also help in reducing the risk of infectious disease.
Vitamin E may be good for the liver, especially for people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD. During a 2021 research, published in the Journal Of Gastroenterology And Hepatology, supplementing with vitamin E decreased blood lipid levels, and improved liver health in people with NAFLD.
“Vitamin E may help protect against eye issues like cataracts as you age,” says Dr Tambe. Higher dietary levels of antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E may reduce the risk of progression of age-related macular degeneration, as per research published in The Cochrane Database Of Systematic Reviews in 2023.
Using vitamin E capsules for face may offer benefits, including:
“Vitamin E capsules are soluble so they can be used with homemade face masks or applied directly,” says Dr Nahar.
You can also open the capsule and apply it directly to your face. Consuming vitamin E capsules for face is also beneficial. “It should be consumed or applied maximum two times a week. A 400mg capsule is usually given to people who want to improve health,” says Dr Nahar.
When you use a skincare product with vitamin E, the right amount of this vitamin is used along with other ingredients. Most of the over-the-counter creams contain 0.5 to 1 percent of vitamin E, according to research published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal in 2016.
But if you use vitamin E capsules for face, you may end up giving your skin more of this vitamin than needed. “You would not know how much vitamin E is required for your skin So, it is better to use skincare products with vitamin E as a key ingredient,” says Dr Nahar.
Using vitamin E capsules for face may be a trend right now. It may moisturise your skin, and prevent premature ageing. But there are chances of using more than what is needed. So, it is best to use skincare products with vitamin E in them rather than directly using vitamin E capsules for face.
Vitamin E is good for skin whitening because it reduces blemishes, prevents sun damage, and acts as a good barrier repair. It helps in getting rid of uneven skin tone.
Both are antioxidants. They help in their own way to improve the skin. If your skin is dry and dehydrated, incorporate Vitamin C in your moisturiser. Use Vitamin E as a night-repair serum. If you have oily skin, you may not be able to tolerate Vitamin C as it may clog pores, so Vitamin E will be better.
