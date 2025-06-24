10 best vitamin C serums for face: Top picks of June 2025

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
If terms like dull skin, dark spots and uneven tone sound familiar, it probably means your skincare routine is missing a powerful essential — vitamin C serum for face. Known as the glow-boosting superhero of skincare, vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps brighten skin, fade pigmentation, and fight environmental damage. From combatting post-acne marks to giving glowing skin, this one ingredient can truly transform your face. This lightweight and potent potion can make your skin appear fresher, firmer, and more radiant over time. So, explore the best vitamin C serum to get glowing, clearer and healthier skin.
Vitamin C is a safe, multifunctional compound used in treating photo-ageing, pigmentation, and inflammation, while promoting healing and collagen production, which makes it increasingly valuable in modern dermatology, as per a study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal. Top vitamin c serum options for you to try in June 2025:
Formulated with 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, this stable vitamin C serum for face penetrates deep for maximum glow and anti-pigmentation benefits. It contains Centella water and Acetyl Glucosamine, which helps soothe and hydrate sensitive skin. Moreover, its lightweight, fragrance-free formula makes it suitable for daily use. Minimalist vitamin C serum is ideal for dull and uneven skin tone.
Why choose: Gentle yet effective brightening.
Why avoid: May cause breakouts in acne-prone skin.
B0CW1M1BC1
A blend of 10% Vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this vitamin C serum for face fades dark spots and boosts collagen. It works best for oily and combination skin. With regular use, the Derma Co vitamin C serum improves skin brightness and texture. However, some report quick oxidation and skin sensitivity.
Why choose: Fights pigmentation and supports youthful skin.
Why avoid: May not suit sensitive or dry skin types.
B096MNYLWS
Powered with 10% vitamin C complex, jicama extract, and vitamin E, this vitamin C serum for face fights oxidative stress, reduces blemishes, and enhances collagen. Its smooth, lightweight formula absorbs quickly for a radiant glow in 21 days. Regular use of this serum may offer a brightening effect and make your skin feel good.
Why choose: Trusted brand, good for beginners.
Why avoid: May not deliver results on deeply pigmented skin.
B0CWXH2D7W
Also Read: Looking for a home remedy for glowing skin? Try glycerin and vitamin C face masks
Using 15% pure L-ascorbic acid, this vitamin C serum for face targets pigmentation, dullness, and early aging signs. It improves brightness in just 5 days while deeply hydrating the skin. Moreover, the best vitamin C serum is suitable for all skin types as it helps boost collagen and offer antioxidant protection.
Why choose: Fast results and intense glow.
Why avoid: Some dislike its smell.
B0D96CRX4S
A gentle formula with 10% vitamin C and 0.5% ferulic acid, this water-based vitamin C serum for face suits beginners and sensitive skin. It helps brighten dull skin, reduce tanning, and improve texture. Moreover, with its lightweight and non-sticky feature, the Deconstruct vitamin C serum absorbs fast and offers a glowing effect.
Why choose: Great for oily, sensitive skin.
Why avoid: Might not work on deep pigmentation.
B09GPSR5N4
Infused with triple vitamin C, blood orange, niacinamide, and vitamin E, this serum revives dull skin, fades dark spots, and supports collagen. Its clean formula is cruelty-free and free from sulfates and parabens.
Why choose: Potent brightening with skin-loving ingredients.
Why avoid: Watery texture and potential irritation for some.
B0BCQ5RJH1
This Korean-inspired formula blends 2% alpha arbutin with 3% vitamin C and blueberry extract. Regular use of this vitamin C serum for face may target early aging, pigmentation, and dull skin. Non-toxic and vegan, this product suits all skin types. Moreover, customers notice brightness in 2 weeks.
Why choose: Mild formula with visible results.
Why avoid: May not suit everyone’s budget.
B096XYRM5X
Packed with vitamin C, this liposomal vitamin C serum for face provides antioxidant defense, improves elasticity, and evens tone. With visible results in 28 days, it brightens skin while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles.
Why choose: Fast-acting and dermatologically tested.
Why avoid: Pricey for some users.
B00JHFPH2U
Inspired by Ayurvedic texts, this vitamin C serum for face blends 26 herbs, including saffron, turmeric, and sandalwood. Regular use of this product may brighten, heal, and hydrate. It supports collagen, fades dark spots, and suits sensitive skin. Users of this product experienced a visible glow in 28 days.
Why choose: Ayurvedic, natural and effective.
Why avoid: Herbal scent may not appeal to all.
B01IZAWOSC
Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Serum contains vitamin C, turmeric, and squalane. The combination of these ingredients may help combat dark spots, boost radiance, and reduce fine lines. Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types, this vitamin C serum is non-greasy, but results may vary.
Why choose: Budget-friendly, natural formulation.
Why avoid: Some users report irritation or no visible improvement.
B0965RR6WQ
Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum stands out for its stable ethyl ascorbic acid, clean formulation, and suitability for even sensitive skin. With a balanced mix of brightening, hydration, and skin-soothing benefits, it delivers visible results while maintaining a high safety profile and transparency in ingredients.
Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Serum offers powerful yet gentle brightening benefits with ferulic acid, a non-sticky formula, and affordable pricing. It suits oily and sensitive skin well, which makes it a great entry-level, budget-friendly option without compromising on performance or safety.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Skin type
|Scent
|Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum | Formulated & Tested For Sensitive Skin with Ethyl Ascorbic Acid & PHA | All Skin Types| Brightening & Hydrating Formula for Unisex, 10ml
|All
|Fragrance-free
|The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | For Glowing Skin | For Oily Skin | Suitable For All Skin Types | 30 ml
|All
|Fragrance-free
|LAKMÉ Vit C Brillance Serum, 10% Vit C Complex, Glass Skin In 21 Days, Tighter Brighter Skin, 30Ml
|All
|Nice fragrance
|Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Pure L-Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin E | Brightening Serum for Dark Spots,Dull Skin,Uneven Skin Tone | All Skin Types | 10 ml
|All
|Mild fragrance
|Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Serum | Non-Irritating & Non-Sticky | Tested for Oily, Sensitive Skin | Beginner-Friendly| Brightens Dull Skin, Evens Tone | No Purging | With 0.5% Ferulic Acid|30ml
|All
|Unscented
|Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml
|All
|Unscented
|PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml
|All
|Fragrance-free
|Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum, 30ml
|Normal
|N/A
|Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam Skin Brightening Face Oil for Glowing Skin, Dull & Damage Skin Repair | Natural Anti Aging Serum | With Plant Based Collagen Booster (26 Herbs, 10 ml)
|Sensitive
|N/A
|Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Face Serum for Radiant Skin with Vitamin C and Turmeric (15g)
|All
|Citrus like smell
Apply Vitamin C serum in the morning after cleansing. Follow up with sunscreen to protect against free radicals.
Avoid combining vitamin C with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol, as it may cause irritation and reduce effectiveness.
It may take 4-6 weeks to notice visible improvements like brighter skin and reduced dark spots.
Yes, but start with a lower concentration (10%) and perform a patch test to avoid irritation.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.