Can vitamin c serum combat winter skin damage?

Vitamin C serum is a skincare essential but should you use it in winter? Know if it protects your skin against environmental damage and gives you a radiant appearance during the cold weather or not.

Winter, with its piercing cold and dry air, can be harsh on your skin and can leave it dull, dry, and prone to many problems. While many people opt for heavy moisturisers, there is another potent skincare product you can try—vitamin C serum in winter. This powerful anti-inflammatory vitamin has been praised as a winter skincare must-have, providing numerous benefits to the health of your skin. Vitamin C, a skincare superhero, is well-known for its ability to hydrate skin, minimise hyperpigmentation, and protect against environmental damage. During the winter, when your skin’s natural barrier becomes less effective, vitamin C serum functions as a shield, addressing free radicals that can speed up ageing. It can also help moisturise your skin, particularly during the hard winter months. Know how to use vitamin C serum in winter.

What is vitamin C serum?

Vitamin C serum is a skincare product containing L-ascorbic acid, the most stable and efficient form of vitamin C. It is applied topically to the skin and has some benefits, including glowing skin, decreasing hyperpigmentation, and protecting against environmental damage, as found in a study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal. Vitamin C serum also neutralises free radicals, stimulates collagen production, and inhibits melanin synthesis. It is suitable for all skin types, but especially for people with dull, uneven skin tone or signs of ageing.

Does using vitamin C serum in winter good for your skin?

Here’s how vitamin C serum in winter is highly beneficial. It offers several benefits, including:

1. Protects against environmental stressors

Vitamin C serum in winter acts as a formidable shield against environmental stressors. It acts as a powerful antioxidant, neutralising damaging free radicals produced by cold winds and dry air. These free radicals can speed up skin ageing and cause oxidative damage. Vitamin C combats these aggressors, preserving the skin’s youthfulness, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. This serum can improve the efficacy of sunscreen by adding an extra layer of protection against damaging UV radiation, preventing premature ageing and sunspots.

2. Hydrates and rejuvenates skin

Vitamin C serum in winter plays a crucial role in hydrating and rejuvenating the skin. It promotes the formation of hyaluronic acid, a natural humectant that pulls and maintains moisture within the skin, effectively treating dryness and ensuring a plump, hydrated look. Vitamin C stimulates collagen synthesis, a crucial protein responsible for skin suppleness and firmness. This collagen boost reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which are prevalent problems during the winter months when skin becomes dry and sagging, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. This serum also promotes hydration and collagen formation, helping to keep skin looking young and vibrant throughout the winter.

3. Promotes even skin tone

Vitamin C serum in winter is a potent tool for glowing and improving skin tone, especially during the cold months when skin can appear dull and uneven. “It effectively addresses hyperpigmentation issues such as dark spots and uneven skin tone, which can worsen during winter due to various factors,” says dermatologist Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi. By inhibiting melanin production, vitamin C helps fade these blemishes and restores more uniform skin. Additionally, it acts as a radiance booster, revitalising skin and making it look refreshed and luminous. This dual action of reducing hyperpigmentation and enhancing radiance contributes to a more youthful and vibrant appearance.

4. Soothes and calms skin

Vitamin C serum in winter offers soothing properties, which are particularly beneficial during the cold months when skin can become irritated from dry air and harsh weather conditions. “Its anti-inflammatory characteristics aid in reducing redness, inflammation, and discomfort caused by such irritations,” says the expert. Vitamin C serum supports a healthy skin barrier by lowering inflammation and making it more resistant to external assaults. This calming effect leads to a more relaxed and revitalised face, particularly during this time.

Vitamin C serum in winter: How to include in your skincare routine?

Here are some easy and effective ways to incorporate vitamin C serum in winter skincare routine, as suggested by dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan.

1. Morning glow routine

Start with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities.

Apply a hydrating toner to balance your skin’s pH.

Apply a few drops of vitamin C serum to your face and neck.

Seal in the goodness with a hydrating moisturiser.

Always finish with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, as vitamin C can increase sun sensitivity.

2. Nighttime repair

Remove makeup and impurities with a gentle cleanser.

Use a hydrating toner to prep your skin.

Apply a few drops of vitamin C serum to your face and neck.

Lock in hydration with a rich night cream.

3. Vitamin C mask

Mix 1 teaspoon of vitamin C powder with a hydrating mask or yoghurt.

Apply the mask to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water.

4. Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid duo

Apply a few drops of hyaluronic acid serum to your damp skin.

Follow up with a few drops of vitamin c serum.

This combination provides intense hydration and antioxidant protection.

5. Vitamin C and green tea toner

Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool.

Add a few drops of vitamin C serum to the tea.

Apply the toner to your face with a cotton pad.

6. Vitamin C and honey mask

Mix 1 teaspoon of honey with a few drops of vitamin C serum.

Apply the mask to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water.

7. Vitamin C and aloe vera gel

Mix a few drops of vitamin C serum with aloe vera gel.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck, gently massaging it in.

Leave it on overnight for intense hydration and glow.

Remember to patch-test vitamin C serum in your winter skincare routine, to avoid allergic reactions. Consult a dermatologist if you have sensitive skin or specific skin concerns.

Side effects of Vitamin C serum in winter

While vitamin C serum in winter is generally well-tolerated, some people may experience side effects. Here’s how:

This can manifest as redness, itching, or a burning sensation. It’s more common when using high concentrations of vitamin C serum in winter or applying it too frequently.

Some people may experience dryness, particularly if the serum doesn’t contain hydrating ingredients.

Vitamin C can increase skin’s sensitivity to sunlight. It is crucial to wear sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days to protect your skin.

In rare cases, people may develop an allergic reaction to specific ingredients in the serum. If you experience severe reactions, discontinue using it and consult a dermatologist.

Takeaway

Vitamin C serum in winter is a powerful ally for your skin. It protects against environmental damage, hydrates and rejuvenates, evens skin tone, and soothes irritation. By incorporating vitamin c serum into your winter skincare routine, you can safeguard your skin from the harsh elements, maintain a youthful glow, and get a radiant appearance. However, always check with your doctor before making any changes to your skincare routine.