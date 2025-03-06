Rosacea triggers: Factors that can affect people with this skin condition

Sun exposure and stress are just some of the common rosacea triggers. Know what all factors can make the symptoms of this skin condition more pronounced.

If you have rosacea, you must be experiencing redness and small, red bumps on your face for a long time. These symptoms may last for a few weeks or months and then disappear for a while. The problem with this skin condition is that even spending some time in the sun can make your face turn red. Reaching out for skincare products may also leave you with a burning sensation. There are a few factors that can make your symptoms worse. Read on to know more about the common rosacea triggers so that you can avoid them and the discomfort caused by them.

What is rosacea?

Characterised by persistent redness, rosacea is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that mostly affects the face. The overall prevalence of this skin condition is 5.1 percent, with people in the age group 25 to 39 mostly affected by it, as per research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2024. “This condition, which can also lead to acne-like bumps, often follows a pattern of flare-ups and remissions,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

This means the symptoms may worsen and then subside for a while. “Many people mistake it for acne, but rosacea is different because it involves persistent redness and sensitivity, often worsening over time if left untreated,” says the expert.

What are the symptoms of rosacea?

The symptoms of rosacea can vary, but they commonly include:

“Persistent redness, especially on the cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin, occurs due to dilated blood vessels,” says the expert. It may look like a frequent blush or sunburn that does not fade.

You may experience a burning sensation on your face along with itchiness.

Small, broken blood vessels appear on the surface of the skin, giving a web-like pattern. This happens due to weakened blood vessel walls.

It can cause small, red bumps or pus-filled pimples. “That’s why this skin condition is often mistaken for acne,” says Dr Malhotra.

In severe cases, the skin, especially on the nose, thickens and becomes bumpy due to too much tissue growth.

Your eyes may feel dry and itchy if you have rosacea. “Redness, swelling, and sensitivity to light can also be experienced by some,” says the expert.

What are the rosacea triggers?

Here are some of the common rosacea triggers:

1. Sun exposure

Ultraviolet or UV rays from the sun can damage your skin and cause inflammation. This can lead to face redness that does not fade quickly. “Sun exposure also weakens the blood vessels, making them more prone to flare-ups,” says Dr Malhotra.

2. Hot weather

High temperatures increase blood circulation to the skin’s surface, causing excessive flushing. “Heat-induced sweating can also irritate sensitive skin, making the symptoms more pronounced, especially during summer or in places with high humidity,” says the expert.

3. Stress

Stress, one of the common rosacea triggers, is known for releasing hormones like cortisol. “This hormone can trigger inflammation and worsen rosacea. Anxiety, nervousness or strong emotions may lead to increased flushing, making stress management important for controlling the symptoms,” says the expert.

4. Spicy foods

Ingredients like chili, pepper and hot sauces often contain capsaicin, which can stimulate nerve endings and dilate the blood vessels. “This reaction can cause flushing, warmth, and discomfort, particularly in people with sensitive skin,” says the expert.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol is also one of the common rosacea triggers. During 2021 research, published in The Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology, alcohol, particularly red wine, was found to be the most common trigger of rosacea. “Certain alcoholic drinks like red wine contain histamines, which may trigger persistent flare-ups,” says the expert.

6. Hot beverages

Drinks like coffee, tea and hot chocolate can also be rosacea triggers. They easily raise the body temperature, which can cause flushing. “The heat from these beverages stimulates nerve responses and increases facial redness, making rosacea symptoms more noticeable,” says the expert.

7. Cold weather

It is not just the heat, but also cold temperature that can affect your skin. Cold weather, harsh and chilly winds, and dry air can strip moisture from your skin, leading to irritation. “Your body’s response to cold may also cause blood vessels to constrict and dilate, triggering rosacea flare-ups,” says Dr Malhotra.

8. Certain skincare products

Harsh skincare ingredients like alcohol, fragrances, and exfoliating acids can disrupt your skin barrier. “Sensitive skin reacts to these irritants with redness, burning, and increased inflammation, worsening rosacea symptoms,” says the expert.

Keeping a symptom diary can help identify and manage rosacea triggers.

How do you calm a rosacea flare up?

To soothe a rosacea flare-up, do the following:

Use mild, fragrance-free skincare products like cleansers, moisturisers and sunscreen. A sunscreen, which consists of zinc oxide, titanium dioxide and no fragrance, is least likely to irritate rosacea-prone skin, as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Applying a cool, damp cloth can reduce redness and discomfort associated with this condition.

Identify and steer clear of known rosacea triggers like stress and hot beverages.

Topical or oral treatments prescribed by a doctor can help manage symptoms. “Metronidazole, an antibiotic, is often used to treat rosacea, as it can help reduce inflammation,” says the expert.

Rosacea symptoms can be taken care of with the help of topical or oral treatments. But knowing rosacea triggers can be of great help.