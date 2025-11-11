Top 5 skincare myths that people should stop believing for healthy skin

Learn about the top 5 skincare myths that might be hurting your beauty routine. Get expert advice on achieving healthy, glowing skin.

In the quest for clear skin, one often encounters numerous tips that promise a radiant complexion. However, it can be challenging to determine which of these tips is genuinely effective. As we strive for a healthy glow, we can easily fall prey to common skincare myths that may harm our beauty routines. Let’s look at the top five skincare myths you should ignore to help your skin shine with real health and beauty.

Top 5 skincare myths that people should stop believing

Dr Arti Sharma shares her expert advice on debunking some popular and common skincare myths:

Scrub exfoliation

One of the most common misconceptions is that scrubs are the most effective way to exfoliate the skin. While exfoliation is a key component of a healthy skincare routine, not all methods are created equal. Physical scrubs, which often contain harsh ingredients with tiny particles, can be more damaging than beneficial. These scrubs can irritate the skin, leading to micro-tears that can cause inflammation and contribute to breakouts.

Instead of scrubbing your skin, try using chemical exfoliants, such as AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) or BHAs (Beta Hydroxy Acids). These gentle products help remove dead skin cells without the harsh rubbing that can harm your skin. This way, you can achieve a smoother, more radiant complexion without the risks that come with scrubbing.

2. Glowing complexion

Many people believe that having light skin indicates healthy, glowing skin. This belief can be harmful and upsetting to many individuals. Your genetics determine your skin tone, and no skincare product can significantly alter your natural complexion.

Glowing skin comes from health and radiance, not just fairness. A good skincare routine should enhance your skin’s natural beauty, rather than trying to change it. With the right products and habits, you can achieve a balanced and even skin tone that shows your health and well-being. Staying hydrated, eating well, and protecting your skin from the sun are essential for getting that desired glow. Embrace your unique skin tone and focus on enhancing its natural beauty.

3. Facial on makeup day

It’s common to treat your skin to a facial before a special event. However, this can be a mistake. Facials can cause temporary irritation or redness because they often involve deep cleaning, exfoliation, or the use of potent ingredients that may not be suitable for your skin immediately.

Schedule your facial 2 to 3 days before your special event. This gives your skin time to recover and absorb nutrients so it looks its best for makeup. Think of it as a bit of vacation for your skin before it gets glam. You’ll see a clear improvement in your skin’s texture and avoid the stress of last-minute treatments.

4. Sheet masks

Many people believe that sheet masks work like magic and solve skin problems overnight, but this is a common misconception. Sheet masks can provide a quick boost to your skin’s hydration, but they are not a permanent solution. Some people use them before putting on makeup, expecting immediate results, which can be disappointing.

For optimal results, use sheet masks one to two days before your event. This allows the ingredients to work together, helping your skin appear more radiant and nourished. By considering your skin care a long-term process rather than a quick solution, you can fully enjoy the benefits of these hydrating masks.

5. Home remedies

Home remedies are popular as natural solutions for skin problems, but not all of them are safe or effective. Some ingredients in your kitchen can help your skin, while others can be harmful. For example, putting lemon juice or baking soda directly on your skin can cause irritation and sensitivity, especially when exposed to sunlight.

Before trying any home remedy, research your skin type to ensure it is suitable for your skin. Always do a patch test to see how your skin reacts. It’s a good idea to consult a dermatologist or skincare expert if you’re considering trying homemade treatments. They can help you discover the best practices for your skin, allowing you to achieve a festive glow safely.