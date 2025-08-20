Top 10 face moisturisers for normal skin: Ultimate hydration picks

Find the top 10 face moisturisers for normal skin that provide ultimate hydration without greasiness. Uncover your perfect match for healthy, glowing skin!

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Normal skin is often regarded as the ideal skin type because it strikes a perfect balance between dryness and oiliness. However, even if you don’t have major skin concerns, a well-rounded skincare routine is crucial. Among the essential steps is moisturising, which helps ensure that your skin remains hydrated and healthy. An excellent face moisturiser contains active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and vitamin E, which support hydration and help keep the skin feeling soft and comfortable. {{{htmlData}}}

Top 10 face moisturisers for normal skin

Check out the top 10 face moisturisers perfect for normal skin. These picks aim to hydrate without leaving a greasy residue, making them a great addition to your daily skincare routine.

1. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Normal to Combination, Sensitive Skin

Cetaphil’s Moisturising Lotion is a favourite for those with normal or combination skin. This lightweight, non-greasy lotion is enriched with niacinamide and glycerin to nourish and hydrate your skin throughout the day effectively. It’s perfect for sensitive skin and promises to leave your complexion smooth and soft.

2. RE’EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser

This moisturiser is ideal for normal to dry skin, offering long-lasting hydration. The inclusion of mango seed butter not only helps improve skin texture but also provides a soft, touchable feel. Its non-comedogenic formula ensures that it won’t clog pores. Regular use may promote plumper, healthier skin and help repair the skin’s moisture barrier to lock in hydration.

3. Dermafique Aqua Cloud Hydrating Creme with Shea Butter

Offering deep hydration, this face moisturiser contains shea butter and olive oil to nourish your skin effectively. Infused with vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, this product helps fortify the skin’s barrier, aiding in enhanced moisture retention. Its light texture is perfect for those who dislike heavy creams, as it absorbs quickly without any sticky residue.

4. Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion

Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion is packed with vitamin E, providing soothing and replenishing benefits. Suitable for all skin types, this lotion features sodium PCA and glycerin, which help protect the skin from environmental stressors, minimise signs of ageing, and soothe reddened areas. Thanks to its lightweight texture, it won’t weigh down your skin.

5. Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

Harnessing the power of Active HydraMesh Technology, this cream locks in moisture for 48 hours. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and aloe vera help shield your skin from environmental stress while evenly distributing hydration to keep it healthy and hydrated. Ideal for reducing sensitivity and promoting tissue repair, this product is free from harmful additives like gluten and parabens.

6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturiser

La Roche-Posay’s Moisturiser is enriched with ceramides and niacinamide, providing profound hydration and protecting against UV rays. It claims to restore the skin’s barrier in just one hour. Antioxidants in the formula offer additional protection against oxidative stress while maintaining moisture levels, making this an excellent choice for sensitive skin.

7. The Skin Pantry Face Moisturiser

Rich in organic essential oils, this moisturiser includes lavender, aloe vera, and vitamin E to provide deep hydration without being comedogenic. It’s particularly excellent for normal skin, softening dry patches and supporting skin health. The brand’s commitment to being cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals adds to its appeal.

8. Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Lightweight Face Moisturiser

Paula’s Choice has created a lightweight moisturiser designed to rejuvenate your skin. It features omega-3, -6, and -9, along with ceramides and amino acids that strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. This stylishly packaged product promises long-lasting hydration, tackling dryness and uneven skin tone with daily application.

B0C2QPF2PR

9. Lakme Peach Milk Soft Creme Face Moisturiser

Infused with the goodness of peaches and milk, this product hydrates and nourishes your skin. Lakmé Peach Milk Soft Creme promises up to 24 hours of moisture, accompanied by a delightful fragrance. Its blend of nourishing ingredients helps give your skin a glowing appearance while maintaining hydration.

10. Dot & Key Ceramides Face Moisturiser

Another fantastic choice, Dot & Key’s moisturiser combines the benefits of five essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, and Japanese rice water. This concoction works to enhance your skin barrier, ensuring moisture is locked in while treating redness and plumpness. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula feels smooth on the skin.

How to choose the best face moisturiser for normal skin?

When seeking the right moisturiser, it’s essential to consider what your skin truly needs. For normal skin, look for ingredients that boost hydration while keeping your skin supple, such as:

Hyaluronic acid: It draws moisture into the skin.

Glycerin: Helps to hydrate and protect skin.

Niacinamide: Known for soothing and strengthening the skin barrier.

Vitamins: For replenishing skin nutrients.

Always avoid products containing harsh chemicals or synthetic fragrances, and consider reading reviews for additional insights before making a purchase.

Does normal skin need a face moisturiser?

Absolutely! Regardless of your skin type, daily moisturisation is crucial. A good moisturiser helps to:

Combat dehydration and lock in moisture to keep your skin supple and healthy.

Protect against environmental aggressors, such as pollution and UV rays.

Promote collagen production, thereby reducing signs of ageing.

Support skin barrier function, leading to improved overall health.

Incorporating one of these top-rated face moisturisers into your routine can elevate your skin health, keeping it radiant and youthful-looking.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we strive to provide our readers with valuable information. All products listed here have been carefully curated, but individual results may vary. It’s always a good idea to consult with a skincare expert before trying new products. Prices and availability are subject to change, and we may earn a commission from products purchased through our links.)

Related FAQs Why do you need a moisturiser? Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching. How often should I use face moisturisers? You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture. Which type of moisturiser is best? It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial. Is it better to use a moisturiser that contains SPF? It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.