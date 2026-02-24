Heading to a beach holiday? Don’t miss a sunscreen with SPF 50 to prevent sunburn

Going for a beach holiday? Looking to fight premature ageing due to high sun exposure? These SPF 50 sunscreens are a must-have.

Applying sunscreen is non-negotiable, regardless of the weather, where you live, or your skin type. In fact, the higher the Sun Protection Factor, the better the protection against sun damage. Keeping this in mind, an SPF 50 sunscreen is a must-have, especially if you have sensitive skin, live in a hot or humid climate or are planning a beach holiday. {{{htmlData}}}

What are the benefits of a sunscreen with SPF 50?

A sunscreen with SPF 50 blocks 98% of UVB rays and provides superior protection against UVA rays that cause wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. So, if you want to fight signs of ageing while protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, you know you need to add a sunscreen with SPF 50 to your vanity kit.

Top 8 Sunscreens with SPF 50

To make it easier for you to find the right SPF 50 sunscreen, we have compiled a list of the top 8 options.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452) protects skin from harmful sun damage while enhancing natural radiance. Infused with papaya and vitamin C, it helps brighten skin and promote a healthy glow. The water-light, non-sticky formula blends effortlessly and leaves a dewy finish without clogging pores. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen delivers high sun protection, long-lasting hydration, and a visibly luminous look for everyday outdoor exposure.

Reasons to buy

Gives instant dewy glow

Hydrating and fragrance-free

Lightweight texture

Reason to avoid

Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers

Can feel greasy on oily skin

Customer Feedback

Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.

B09TPFTJNN

2. Dr Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen

Dr Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) shields skin from UVA and UVB rays while targeting pigmentation and dullness. Enriched with kesar and kojic acid, it helps brighten skin tone and reduce dark spots. The creamy yet lightweight texture spreads evenly without heaviness or white residue. Designed for Indian skin concerns, this sunscreen offers advanced sun protection, helps even out tone, and supports a radiant, healthy complexion daily.

Reasons to buy

Helps reduce tanning and dullness

Contains pigmentation-targeting ingredients

High UVA protection

Reason to avoid

Texture may feel heavy for oily skin

Active ingredients may not suit sensitive skin

Customer Feedback

Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated its even skin tone, and reported that it reduced tanning. Some sensitive-skin users advise patch testing due to active ingredients.

B0CSPH8FTZ

3. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while deeply hydrating the skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast. Powered by 1% hyaluronic acid, it helps lock in moisture, making skin soft and plump. Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, this sunscreen offers daily sun defence with a fresh, breathable finish.

Reasons to buy

Lightweight, non-sticky gel texture

Hydrates while protecting the skin

No white cast

Reason to avoid

Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.

Not water-resistant

Customer Feedback

Customers love its fast absorption and invisible finish. Many oily-skin users say it feels comfortable for daily wear, though it lacks water resistance.

B095CRM8NF

4. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen protects skin from sun damage while boosting natural brightness. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, it helps fight tanning, dullness, and environmental stress. The lightweight, non-sticky texture blends easily and leaves no white cast. Suitable for daily use, this sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection and helps maintain an even skin tone. It keeps skin glowing, nourished, and protected, making it ideal for all skin types.

Reasons to buy

Beginner-friendly formula

Adds a mild glow to skin

No harsh chemicals

Reason to avoid

Not ideal for very oily skin

Protection may feel insufficient for long sun exposure

Customer Feedback

Customers like the gentle formula and glow effect. Some mention it works better for indoor or short outdoor exposure.

B0BRY7YPFK

5. Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers powerful broad-spectrum sun protection with an ultra-light, dry-touch formula. It absorbs quickly and delivers a matte finish without clogging pores or leaving a greasy feel. Powered by Helioplex technology, it helps protect skin from premature ageing caused by sun exposure. Suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, this sunscreen works well under makeup and ensures comfortable, long-lasting protection for daily outdoor use.

Reasons to buy

High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection

Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture

No white cast; works well under makeup

Suitable for oily and combination skin

Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand

Reason to avoid

May sting eyes if applied too close

Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin

Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports

Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands

Customer Feedback

Customers like its lightweight and matte finish and the fact that this sunscreen absorbs quickly without greasiness. It provides effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning, and it works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, it may be pricey.

B082PFY9S7

6. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ provides high-performance broad-spectrum protection backed by US in-vivo clinical testing. The lightweight, fragrance-free formula protects against UVA and UVB rays without irritation or white cast. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it absorbs smoothly and layers well under makeup. This sunscreen focuses on efficacy and transparency, delivering reliable sun defence while maintaining skin comfort, barrier health, and long-term protection for everyday use.

Reasons to buy

Clinically tested in vivo

Fragrance-free, minimal formula

Strong UVA protection

Reason to avoid

Slight white cast on deeper skin tones

Finish may feel heavy for oily skin

Customer Feedback

Customers trust its protection and clean formulation. Some mention that the texture takes time to blend fully.

B0DHY6LQTW

7. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen for Oily skin SPF 50 PA++++

Deconstruct SPF 50+ In-Vivo Gel Sunscreen offers scientifically tested sun protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its fast-absorbing gel texture feels weightless and leaves no greasy residue or white cast. Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, it provides effective daily sun defence without clogging pores. Clinically tested in vivo, this sunscreen ensures dependable performance while keeping skin comfortable, protected, and balanced during prolonged sun exposure.

Reasons to buy

In-vivo tested protection

Lightweight and non-comedogenic

Suitable for sensitive skin

Reason to avoid

Slightly higher price point

No added glow or skincare actives

Customer Feedback

Users appreciate its gentle nature and non-sticky feel. Many mention it’s comfortable for daily office wear.

B0F4DMS93W

FAQ – Sunscreen with SPF 50

Is SPF 50 suitable for daily use?

Yes, SPF 50 is safe and recommended for daily sun protection, especially in sunny areas. How often should SPF 50 sunscreen be reapplied?

Every 2–3 hours, or immediately after sweating or swimming. Does SPF 50 block 100% UV rays?

No. SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays, which is excellent protection. Can SPF 50 sunscreen be used indoors?

Yes, especially if you’re exposed to sunlight through windows or screens. Is SPF 50 good for oily or acne-prone skin?

Yes, if the formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic, like Neutrogena Ultra Sheer.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). It reflects independent editorial judgement along with inputs provided for this collaboration.]

Related FAQs How does sunscreen work? Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin. What is the right age to use sunscreen? Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions. What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock? Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Which is the best time to apply sunscreens? You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.