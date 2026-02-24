Heading to a beach holiday? Don’t miss a sunscreen with SPF 50 to prevent sunburn

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Applying sunscreen is non-negotiable, regardless of the weather, where you live, or your skin type. In fact, the higher the Sun Protection Factor, the better the protection against sun damage. Keeping this in mind, an SPF 50 sunscreen is a must-have, especially if you have sensitive skin, live in a hot or humid climate or are planning a beach holiday.
A sunscreen with SPF 50 blocks 98% of UVB rays and provides superior protection against UVA rays that cause wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. So, if you want to fight signs of ageing while protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, you know you need to add a sunscreen with SPF 50 to your vanity kit.
To make it easier for you to find the right SPF 50 sunscreen, we have compiled a list of the top 8 options.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452) protects skin from harmful sun damage while enhancing natural radiance. Infused with papaya and vitamin C, it helps brighten skin and promote a healthy glow. The water-light, non-sticky formula blends effortlessly and leaves a dewy finish without clogging pores. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen delivers high sun protection, long-lasting hydration, and a visibly luminous look for everyday outdoor exposure.
Reasons to buy
Gives instant dewy glow
Hydrating and fragrance-free
Lightweight texture
Reason to avoid
Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers
Can feel greasy on oily skin
Customer Feedback
Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.
B09TPFTJNN
Dr Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) shields skin from UVA and UVB rays while targeting pigmentation and dullness. Enriched with kesar and kojic acid, it helps brighten skin tone and reduce dark spots. The creamy yet lightweight texture spreads evenly without heaviness or white residue. Designed for Indian skin concerns, this sunscreen offers advanced sun protection, helps even out tone, and supports a radiant, healthy complexion daily.
Reasons to buy
Helps reduce tanning and dullness
Contains pigmentation-targeting ingredients
High UVA protection
Reason to avoid
Texture may feel heavy for oily skin
Active ingredients may not suit sensitive skin
Customer Feedback
Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated its even skin tone, and reported that it reduced tanning. Some sensitive-skin users advise patch testing due to active ingredients.
B0CSPH8FTZ
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while deeply hydrating the skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast. Powered by 1% hyaluronic acid, it helps lock in moisture, making skin soft and plump. Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, this sunscreen offers daily sun defence with a fresh, breathable finish.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight, non-sticky gel texture
Hydrates while protecting the skin
No white cast
Reason to avoid
Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.
Not water-resistant
Customer Feedback
Customers love its fast absorption and invisible finish. Many oily-skin users say it feels comfortable for daily wear, though it lacks water resistance.
B095CRM8NF
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen protects skin from sun damage while boosting natural brightness. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, it helps fight tanning, dullness, and environmental stress. The lightweight, non-sticky texture blends easily and leaves no white cast. Suitable for daily use, this sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection and helps maintain an even skin tone. It keeps skin glowing, nourished, and protected, making it ideal for all skin types.
Reasons to buy
Beginner-friendly formula
Adds a mild glow to skin
No harsh chemicals
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for very oily skin
Protection may feel insufficient for long sun exposure
Customer Feedback
Customers like the gentle formula and glow effect. Some mention it works better for indoor or short outdoor exposure.
B0BRY7YPFK
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers powerful broad-spectrum sun protection with an ultra-light, dry-touch formula. It absorbs quickly and delivers a matte finish without clogging pores or leaving a greasy feel. Powered by Helioplex technology, it helps protect skin from premature ageing caused by sun exposure. Suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, this sunscreen works well under makeup and ensures comfortable, long-lasting protection for daily outdoor use.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection
Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture
No white cast; works well under makeup
Suitable for oily and combination skin
Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand
Reason to avoid
May sting eyes if applied too close
Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin
Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports
Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands
Customer Feedback
Customers like its lightweight and matte finish and the fact that this sunscreen absorbs quickly without greasiness. It provides effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning, and it works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, it may be pricey.
B082PFY9S7
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ provides high-performance broad-spectrum protection backed by US in-vivo clinical testing. The lightweight, fragrance-free formula protects against UVA and UVB rays without irritation or white cast. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it absorbs smoothly and layers well under makeup. This sunscreen focuses on efficacy and transparency, delivering reliable sun defence while maintaining skin comfort, barrier health, and long-term protection for everyday use.
Reasons to buy
Clinically tested in vivo
Fragrance-free, minimal formula
Strong UVA protection
Reason to avoid
Slight white cast on deeper skin tones
Finish may feel heavy for oily skin
Customer Feedback
Customers trust its protection and clean formulation. Some mention that the texture takes time to blend fully.
B0DHY6LQTW
7. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen for Oily skin SPF 50 PA++++
Deconstruct SPF 50+ In-Vivo Gel Sunscreen offers scientifically tested sun protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its fast-absorbing gel texture feels weightless and leaves no greasy residue or white cast. Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, it provides effective daily sun defence without clogging pores. Clinically tested in vivo, this sunscreen ensures dependable performance while keeping skin comfortable, protected, and balanced during prolonged sun exposure.
Reasons to buy
In-vivo tested protection
Lightweight and non-comedogenic
Suitable for sensitive skin
Reason to avoid
Slightly higher price point
No added glow or skincare actives
Customer Feedback
Users appreciate its gentle nature and non-sticky feel. Many mention it’s comfortable for daily office wear.
B0F4DMS93W
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
