What makes a sunscreen safe? Top face sunscreen picks for all skin types and block harmful UV rays

Choosing the right sunscreen isn’t just about high SPF, it is about safety, comfort, and skin compatibility. With growing awareness of harmful UV rays and questionable ingredients in some formulas, it is more important than ever to find the best face sunscreen that protects and supports skin health. Luckily, several SPF 50+ sunscreens offer broad-spectrum protection, avoid harsh chemicals, and suit all skin types, whether your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or acne-prone. From giving glowing skin to matte-finish formulas, we have listed down the 10 best sunscreens that actually feel good on your skin. {{{htmlData}}}

10 best face sunscreens for all skin types

Sunscreen is a must because it helps reduce sun damage, protects against tanning, and even slows down early ageing. In fact, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation, using sunscreen daily can reduce your risk of skin cancer and skin precancer. Here are some of the best sunscreens with SPF 50+ you may try:

1. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

This sunscreen is a multitasker, it not only protects your skin but also brightens it. Enriched with ceramides and vitamin C, it strengthens the skin barrier while giving you a healthy glow. It is non-greasy, fast-absorbing, and leaves no white cast, making it ideal for daily wear. Plus, it contains hyaluronic acid that hydrates, keeping your skin nourished.

Why Choose:

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Boosts radiance with vitamin C

Strengthens the skin barrier with ceramides

Why Avoid:

May not offer long-lasting oil control in hot, humid weather

Customer’s Feedback:

Users love the glow it gives without feeling heavy because it is lightweight. It leaves no white cast and is worth the money, they feel.

2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Oil-Free Gel

This is one of the best sunscreens for oily skin and also for people with acne-prone skin. It is oil-free and contains 1% hyaluronic acid for a lightweight, hydrating feel. It absorbs quickly, does not clog pores, and offers intense protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light. There is no white cast, and it is photostable, meaning it holds up under sunlight for longer-lasting protection.

Why Choose:

Oil-free and non-comedogenic, great for acne-prone skin

Offers hydration without greasiness

Why Avoid:

Gel texture might feel slightly tacky during initial application

Customer’s Feedback:

Popular among those with oily skin, this sunscreen is praised for keeping breakouts at bay and providing a matte finish.

Combining vitamin C and turmeric, this sunscreen not only protects your skin but also helps brighten and even out your tone. Not only SPF 50, but it is PA+++, which means it delivers complete sunscreen protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is lightweight, non-sticky, and designed for all skin types. A great pick if you want SPF with skin-brightening benefits, without the white cast.

Why Choose:

Packed with natural ingredients like turmeric and vitamin C

Brightens dull skin over time

Non-sticky and lightweight

Why Avoid:

Not ideal for very dry skin due to its light texture

Customer’s Feedback:

Reviewers say it gives a subtle, natural glow and smells pleasant. It is especially loved by those who want their SPF to double as a brightening skincare step.

4. Aqualogica All Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel

A favourite for dewy skin lovers, this hydrating or gel-based sunscreen is packed with papaya and vitamin C. It provides SPF 50+ and PA++++ broad-spectrum protection, along with an anti-pollution factor (APF). It is fragrance-free and leaves no white cast, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

Why Choose:

Dewy finish with hydrating ingredients like papaya and vitamin C

Fragrance-free and gentle on sensitive skin

Protects against UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution

Why Avoid:

It might feel too shiny for oily skin types

Customer’s Feedback:

Users love the skin-brightening effect and find it ideal under makeup. Many say it provides a glowy, dewy finish and leaves no white cast.

5. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

This is another gem from The Derma Co, and it is slightly larger at 80g. The combination of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E protects from sun damage, while also reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and making your skin soft and supple. Designed for all skin types, including oily, dry, and acne-prone, it features an ultra-lightweight, non-greasy texture. It delivers excellent protection without clogging pores and leaves no white cast behind.

Why Choose:

Ultra-lightweight, water-based gel

Great for oily, dry, and sensitive skin

Hydrates and protects without clogging pores

Why Avoid:

It may feel too minimal for those who prefer thicker protection layers

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers say this sunscreen feels barely there and leaves their skin fresh all day. Some customers consider it worth the price, while others find it expensive for the quantity provided.

Not only women, but this is also one of the best sunscreens for men. Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Sunscreen with SPF 50+ is beloved for its weightless feel and intense water resistance. It protects against UVA/UVB rays and blue light, making it great for those who spend more time in daylight and for beach days. The ultra-light, dry-touch formula is suitable for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin types.

Why Choose:

Water-resistant and non-shiny

Blue light and UV protection

Why Avoid:

Contains added fragrance, which may not suit highly sensitive skin

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers love how it holds up during outdoor activities and does not drip into the eyes. It is often mentioned as a go-to for travel and summer outings.

7. Brinton UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel

This silicone-based sunscreen creates a smooth, matte finish without leaving a white cast. It is water-resistant, non-comedogenic, and benzene-free, making it safe for long-term use. A great everyday sunscreen for face and body. It will keep your skin youthful and radiant all day long!

Why Choose:

Smooth silicone texture for a matte finish

Paraben-free and non-comedogenic

Suitable for both face and body

Why Avoid:

The silicone feel may not appeal to those who prefer natural textures

Customer’s Feedback:

Users enjoy the silky, makeup-friendly finish. Many say it works for at least 2 hours and provides good sun protection.

If you have oily, normal, or combination skin, this gel-based sunscreen is made just for you. It offers SPF 50+ with a non-sticky, lightweight texture and absolutely no white cast. It blends seamlessly and feels like you are wearing nothing. When used regularly, it not only prevents sun damage but also delays early skin ageing.

Why Choose:

Lightweight gel, minimal feel

No white cast or stickiness

Ideal for daily wear under makeup

Why Avoid:

May not offer enough hydration for dry or flaky skin types

Customer’s Feedback:

Reviewers say it’s best for oily skin, with no white cast and a light, non-greasy texture that blends well. They also noted that it gives their skin a healthy glow, while others report it makes their skin tone darker.

9. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun (K-Beauty Favorite)

If you are a fan of Korean skincare products, you have to try this product! This Korean sunscreen has a cult following because it is hydrating, non-greasy, and packed with skin-loving ingredients like rice extract and probiotics. It feels like a moisturizer but protects like a sunscreen, ideal for dry or sensitive skin.

Why Choose:

Korean skincare favourite with hydrating ingredients like rice extract

Soothes and calms sensitive skin

Lightweight, lotion-like texture

Why Avoid:

A bit expensive

Customer’s Feedback:

Users call it a game-changer for dry or sensitive skin. They love how moisturising it feels and often compare it to a light face cream rather than SPF.

For those who love clean, scientifically formulated skincare, Minimalist sunscreen is a great choice. It is clinically tested in the US, enriched with multi-vitamins, and designed to leave zero white cast. This is also one of the best face sunscreens because it is lightweight enough for oily skin and nourishing enough for dry skin types.

Why Choose:

For all skin types

No white cast, fragrance, or essential oils

Lightweight and packed with multivitamins

Why Avoid:

Comes in a smaller 30g tube compared to others

Customer’s Feedback:

Users receive mixed feedback about its white cast, with some saying there’s none while others mention it leaves a white residue. It is effective and suitable for sensitive skin, though some report it is worse for oily skin.

How to choose a safe sunscreen: Ingredients to look for and avoid

When selecting a safe and effective sunscreen, start by looking for mineral-based options containing zinc oxide, known for its gentle, broad-spectrum protection. Choose a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection with an SPF of 30 or higher and is water-resistant, as recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

To care for your skin while protecting it, opt for non-comedogenic formulas enriched with beneficial ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin E, or hyaluronic acid, which offer hydration and antioxidant support.

Be cautious of certain chemical filters. Ingredients such as oxybenzone and octinoxate have been banned in some regions due to concerns over their potential hormone-disrupting effects. Other chemical filters, including homosalate, octocrylene, and avobenzone, have also raised questions in some studies, including one published in the International Journal of Dermatology, about possible health risks.

To stay safe, consider choosing mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, especially if you have sensitive skin or prefer cleaner formulas.

What are the benefits of sunscreen?

Using the right sunscreen for your face is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. It protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and even skin cancer. Regular use helps prevent fine lines, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, keeping your skin looking healthy and youthful. Many face sunscreens also come packed with nourishing ingredients like antioxidants and hydrators that improve overall skin health. Plus, they help protect the results of active ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, making your entire skincare routine more effective.

Related FAQs How does sunscreen work? Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin. What is the right age to use sunscreen? Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions. What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock? Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Which is the best time to apply sunscreens? You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.