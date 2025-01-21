Use tinted sunscreen for UV protection and glowing skin: 6 reasons to apply it

Tinted sunscreen can provide protection from the harsh ultraviolet rays. It can also even out your skin tone and give you glowing skin. Know more benefits of using this skincare product.

Be it winter, summer or monsoon season, sunscreen is one skincare product that should always be part of your skincare routine. It can block off harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays that are known to damage your skin and lead to premature ageing. What if you could get your hands on a sunscreen that works as makeup as well as a skincare product? Meet tinted sunscreen, which can provide sun protection and also improve your skin tone and give you glowing skin. This is perfect for those who are in a rush every morning but want to prioritise skin health too.

What is tinted sunscreen?

It is a type of sunscreen that contains added pigments, usually in skin-tone shades. “It offers protection against harmful UV rays while providing light coverage to even out skin tone,” says dermatologist Dr Rupika Singh. You will find a lot of things listed on the product but iron oxide and titanium dioxide are the key ingredients. Different combinations of red, black, and yellow iron oxides along with white titanium dioxide are used in a tinted sunscreen. Thanks to these ingredients, a colour blend can be achieved that matches the skin tone of the person using it. The concentration of titanium dioxide is usually between 2 and 15 percent, according to research published in ACS Omega in 2016. As for iron oxide, look for a concentration of 3.2 percent.

What are the benefits of using tinted sunscreen?

1. UV protection

Like regular sunscreen, tinted sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. “It shields the skin from ageing effects caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet rays, such as wrinkles and loss of elasticity,” says the expert. Iron oxide in tinted sunscreen can protect against ultraviolet rays, as per research published in the International Journal Of Dermatology in 2024.

2. Protects skin against blue light

Due to the presence of iron oxide in this type of sunscreen, it can protect against blue light, emitted by smartphones, laptops, and LED lights. “Blue light may lead to hyperpigmentation and premature skin ageing, so use tinted sunscreen that acts as a barrier against it,” says Dr Singh. A 2021 study, published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, showed that tinted sunscreen containing pigments like iron oxide, has a greater protective effect against blue light compared to regular sunscreen.

3. Non-comedogenic formula

This type of sunscreen is often lightweight and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores. This makes the product suitable for people with acne-prone or sensitive skin types. “It combines protection with lightweight coverage, and also reduces the risk of breakouts or skin irritation,” says the expert.

4. Multitasking product

Tinted sunscreen is a multitasking product as it serves as both a skincare and cosmetic solution. “It provides the sun protection of regular sunscreen and the coverage of a sheer foundation,” says the expert. It also saves time in the morning by reducing the need for multiple layers of skincare and makeup.

5. Reduces hyperpigmentation risk

Hyperpigmentation, a condition that makes skin darker after exposure to sun and blue light, can worsen without proper protection. Tinted sunscreen is beneficial for people with hyperpigmentation disorders, including melasma, as per research published in the Journal Of The American Academy Of Dermatology in 2021. “It can reduce the appearance of discolouration, and blemishes, offering a smoother, even-toned complexion,” says the expert.

6. Hydrates the skin

This type of sunscreen is often enriched with hydrating ingredients and skin-nourishing agents. “Components like hyaluronic acid or glycerin can ensure your skin remains moisturised throughout the day. Ingredients like vitamin C or niacinamide can combat free radical damage, enhancing the skin’s resilience,” says Dr Singh.

How to choose tinted sunscreen?

For oily skin : Look for a tinted sunscreen with mattifying, oil-free formula consisting of ingredients like zinc oxide or niacinamide.

: Look for a tinted sunscreen with mattifying, oil-free formula consisting of ingredients like zinc oxide or niacinamide. For dry skin : Opt for a sunscreen with hydrating formula like hyaluronic acid, and glycerin.

: Opt for a sunscreen with hydrating formula like hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. For acne-prone skin: Use non-comedogenic formulas with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or green tea extract.

While choosing tinted sunscreen, use one with broad-spectrum and a sun protection factor of at least 30, according to research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2021.

What are the side effects of using tinted sunscreen?

Clogged pores : If the formula is not non-comedogenic, it might cause breakouts, especially in people with acne-prone skin.

: If the formula is not non-comedogenic, it might cause breakouts, especially in people with acne-prone skin. Redness and skin irritation : Tinted sunscreen may have fragrance that can lead to redness and skin irritation, especially in people who have sensitive skin.

: Tinted sunscreen may have fragrance that can lead to redness and skin irritation, especially in people who have sensitive skin. Allergic reaction: Some people may be allergic to UVA filter such as avobenzone. It may lead to rash, lip swelling, and chapped lips.

Tinted sunscreen can provide glowing skin while offering protection from sunlight and blue light. It works as makeup and not just a skincare product, making it perfect for women who don’t have time to follow an elaborate beauty routine. Apply it regularly but perform a patch test before using it to minimise side effects such as redness, and skin irritation.