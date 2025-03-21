The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen: Is it good for oily skin?
As someone with oily skin, finding the right sunscreen has always been a struggle. It is similar to finding a needle in a rucksack. Most formulas feel heavy, leave an unbearable white cast, or make my skin look shinier than a glazed doughnut by midday. I wanted sun protection that didn’t suffocate my pores or turn my face into an oil slick. That is when I stumbled upon the Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen—a lightweight, broad-spectrum sunscreen promising SPF 50 and PA++++ protection. But did it live up to the hype? Here’s my honest experience.
First impression of the Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen
After several hours in humid weather, the Derma Co 1% hyaluronic acid sunscreen remained lightweight and comfortable. It didn’t feel greasy or cause excessive shine, and there were no signs of clogged pores or breakouts. I liked how it kept my skin hydrated without feeling sticky. The hyaluronic acid helped maintain moisture without making my skin oily, while vitamin E provided a nourishing touch. It also offers reliable sun protection, preventing sunburn and tanning. With some reapplication, it controlled excess oil without over-drying. Its non-comedogenic formula makes it suitable for oily, acne-prone skin and does not cause any irritation or breakouts.
Blue light protection: A bonus for oily skin
An added feature of The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen is its protection against blue light from screens. I appreciated this extra layer of defense, given the amount of time I spend in front of digital devices. Prolonged exposure can contribute to premature ageing and pigmentation, so having blue light protection makes this sunscreen for oily skin a multifunctional option for modern skincare needs.
Ingredients breakdown: What makes The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen special?
Understanding the ingredients behind any skincare product is essential. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Aqua Gel Sunscreen contains:
- Hyaluronic acid: The best sunscreen brands with this ingredient can help retain moisture and provide deep hydration, ensuring the skin remains plump and smooth without excessive oiliness.
- Vitamin E: It is a powerful antioxidant that combats free radicals and soothes the skin. A study in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal highlights that vitamin E protects the skin from harmful solar radiation by neutralizing free radicals
- Zinc oxide: The Derma Co 1% hyaluronic aqua gel sunscreen contains this mineral filter that provides broad-spectrum sun protection while being gentle on sensitive skin.
- Titanium dioxide: The best sunscreen for oily skin with this ingredient can create a physical barrier against UVA and UVB rays.
- Glycerin: It acts as a humectant, drawing moisture to the skin while preventing dehydration.
Packaging: sleek and travel-friendly
The no-fuss tube packaging of The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen is designed for convenience, making it a perfect companion for daily use and travel. Its sturdy, lightweight build ensures durability, while the secure cap prevents leakage, so you can toss it into your bag without worry. The nozzle is thoughtfully designed to dispense just the right amount, preventing wastage and ensuring a hygienic application. Unlike bulky bottles, this compact tube fits easily into your skincare pouch or pocket, making reapplication on the go effortless.
Lightweight texture and fast absorption give a dewy finish
From the very first application, the standout feature of the Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen is its ultra-light, water-like texture. The gel-based formula glides effortlessly over the skin, blending seamlessly without leaving a white cast. Unlike traditional sunscreens that feel greasy or heavy, this absorbs in seconds, leaving behind a soft, breathable finish. There is no tackiness or residue, which makes it comfortable for all-day wear. This Derma Co sunscreen for oily skin layers beautifully under makeup, ensuring a smooth base without pilling.
How to use The Derma Co 1% hyaluronic aqua gel sunscreen?
1. For optimal sun protection, apply a generous amount of the best sunscreen in India to your
face and neck as the last step in your morning skincare routine.
2. Make sure your skin is clean and well-moisturised before application to enhance absorption. 3. Gently pat it in for even coverage, ensuring no areas are missed. For maximum efficacy, wait at least 15 minutes before sun exposure.
4. Reapply every 3-4 hours, especially if you are outdoors, sweating, or swimming. Consistent use not only shields against harmful UV rays but also helps prevent premature aging and sun damage.
Pros and cons breakdown
To make your decision, here is showdown of the advantages and disadvantages of The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen:
What I loved:
- Lightweight and quick-absorbing without any heavy or greasy feel.
- No white cast and works beautifully on all skin tones.
- Non-comedogenic feature, which didn’t clog my pores or trigger breakouts.
- Matte yet hydrating finish
- The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen comes with SPF 50 & PA++++
- Fragrance-free
- Water-resistant
What could be better:
- Needs reapplication
- Might not be hydrating enough for people with dry skin.
Affordable and value for money
The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen offers great sun protection at a competitive price. The 80g variant is priced at Rs 572, while other sizes range from Rs 448 for 50g to Rs 779 for 125g. However, prices can vary across shopping platforms, and discounts often bring them down even further. If you are looking for a high-quality sunscreen that doesn’t break the bank, this one is a solid choice.
The Derma Co hyaluronic acid sunscreen: Is it worth it?
Absolutely! The Derma Co 1% hyaluronic aqua gel sunscreen ticks all the boxes for oily and acne-prone skin. It provides excellent sun and blue light protection without making the skin greasy or sticky. If you have been struggling to find a sunscreen that works well with oily skin, this might just be your holy grail.
How does sunscreen work?
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
What is the right age to use sunscreen?
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock?
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
Which is the best time to apply sunscreens?
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
