Is your sunscreen safe? Dermatologist reveals 6 hidden side effects

Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays, but not all formulas are risk-free. Some potential side effects include irritation, breakouts, allergic reactions, or even worsened hyperpigmentation.

Sunscreen is a must-have in any skincare routine, helping protect your skin from harmful UV rays, premature ageing, and even skin cancer. But while most of us slather it on without a second thought, not all sunscreens may be safe for you. Some formulas can trigger unexpected side effects that go beyond a simple rash, from skin irritation and breakouts to allergic reactions or even affecting vitamin D absorption. Knowing what to watch out for can help you choose the safest option for your skin type and avoid hidden sunscreen side effects.

What are the hidden side effects of sunscreen?

Sunscreen is generally safe, but according to cosmetologist Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, several side effects that often go unnoticed are:

1. Skin irritation

Some sunscreens, especially chemical ones or those with fragrances, can cause redness, stinging, or itching. People with sensitive skin may notice these reactions soon after application, making the skin feel uncomfortable.

2. Allergic reactions

Certain ingredients in your everyday sunscreen, like oxybenzone or preservatives, can trigger rashes, hives, or swelling in sensitive individuals. Even a small exposure can cause noticeable discomfort and sometimes requires switching to hypoallergenic options.

3. Acne breakouts

Thick, greasy, or oil-based sunscreens can clog pores, leading to pimples or blackheads. This is particularly common in oily or acne-prone skin types.

4. Eye irritation

If sunscreen accidentally gets into the eyes, it can cause burning, redness, or excessive watering. It is best to apply carefully around the eyes and use formulations designed for sensitive areas.

5. Photosensitivity

In rare cases, certain sunscreen chemicals can make your skin more reactive to sunlight instead of protecting it. This can lead to redness, rashes, or sunburn despite proper application.

6. May worsen hyperpigmentation

Some sunscreens can unintentionally make dark spots or melasma worse. Ingredients like fragrance or alcohol may irritate melanin-rich skin, triggering more pigmentation. It is best to choose sunscreens without irritants and with added iron oxides, which provide extra protection against visible light.

Make sure you avoid making these sunscreen mistakes in order to keep your skin protected!

Can sunscreen cause vitamin D deficiency?

Sunscreen blocks UVB rays, which your skin needs to produce vitamin D naturally. While it’s often thought that sunscreen use could lead to vitamin D deficiency, studies show no clear link between regular sunscreen use and lower vitamin D levels, according to the Skin Cancer Organization. In fact, people who apply sunscreen daily can still maintain healthy vitamin D levels. To support your vitamin D, you can:

Spend a few minutes outdoors safely without sunscreen (based on your skin type)

Eat vitamin D-rich foods like salmon, fortified milk, or eggs

Consider a vitamin D supplement if recommended by your doctor

Which sunscreen ingredients should you watch out for?

Dr Mahnaz recommends checking your sunscreen labels for these potentially problematic ingredients:

Oxybenzone: Linked to allergic reactions and environmental concerns

Fragrance: Can trigger irritation or allergies, especially in sensitive skin

Parabens and preservatives: Sometimes associated with skin sensitivity

Instead, look for mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which tend to be gentler and less likely to irritate.