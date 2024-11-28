Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Sunscreen in winter: Know why you need this skincare product in cold weather

Even if you can't see the sun properly during the winter months, it can still damage your skin. That is why you need to wear sunscreen in winter.
Sunscreen in winter is a must. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Published by Natalia Ningthoujam
Published On: 28 Nov 2024, 06:00 pm IST
Medically Reviewed by
Dr Shifa Yadav
Sunscreen is not just for hot and sunny days. Even though the sun plays hide and seek in winter, this skincare product should be used religiously. The topical product can help to protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. Skin protection from the sun’s rays is needed, as they can cause sunburn, premature ageing, and even skin cancer. The skincare product, which comes in the form of lotions, creams, sprays, gels, and more, works by absorbing, reflecting, or scattering UV rays, reducing their impact on your skin. You may also wonder about the sun protection factor or SPF while using sunscreen in winter.

Is it good to wear sunscreen in winter?

“Yes, it is good and essential to use this skincare product year-round, including winter. While the sun’s rays may feel less intense, they can still penetrate the clouds and damage your skin,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav. Even though it is a must, not everyone wears sunscreen in winter. During a February 2024 survey by the American Academy of Dermatology, only 13 percent of Americans had planned to use sunscreen while going for walks or hikes in winter.

Sunscreen should be applied in winter. Image courtesy: Freepik

Here are some of the benefits of using sunscreen in winter:

  • Prevents sunburn: Even on cloudy days, UV rays can cause sunburn, especially on exposed areas like your face, neck, and hands.
  • Slows down ageing: “Sun damage is a major contributor to premature ageing, including wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots,” says the expert.
  • Reduces skin cancer risk: Regularly using this skincare product can lower your risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma. Excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays is the main risk factor for skin cancer, which can be decreased with sun-safety practices like using sunscreen, according to research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2008.
  • Protects against environmental damage: Winter weather can be harsh on your skin, with cold winds and dry air. Sunscreen, especially the moisturising ones, can help protect your skin from these elements.

Types of sunscreen you can use in winter

The best type of sunscreen for you will depend on your skin type:

  • Dry skin: Opt for a moisturising sunscreen with a creamy or lotion formula. “Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate your skin,” says the expert.
  • Oily skin: Choose a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen with a matte finish, and formulations with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as active ingredients.
  • Sensitive skin: Select a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic sunscreen labelled “sensitive skin” or “fragrance-free.” The ones with titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide work well for sensitive skin.
  • Normal skin: A lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen is ideal for normal skin. Look for a sunscreen with hydrating ingredients to keep your skin moisturised.
  • Combination skin: Opt for a sunscreen with oil-control properties to prevent excessive shine. Look for a sunscreen that provides hydration to dry areas without clogging pores. A mattifying finish can help control shine and keep your skin looking fresh.

How to apply sunscreen in winter?

To ensure optimal protection from the sun’s rays, follow these steps to apply sunscreen in winter in a correct manner:

  • Start with a clean, dry face.
  • If you are using a separate moisturiser, apply it first, then let it absorb before applying sunscreen. “Using a moisturiser beforehand can help hydrate your skin and create a smoother base for the sunscreen, improving its absorption and effectiveness,” says the expert.
  • Use a generous amount of sunscreen, about a teaspoonful for your face, ears, and neck.

The effectiveness of sunscreen can degrade over time and result in very little protection, so you need to reapply this skincare product. The most commonly recommended sunscreen reapplication interval is every 2 to 3 hours, according to research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2012.

Know if SPF matters. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

Sunscreen in winter: Do you need a high SPF?

“While you may not need a significantly higher SPF in winter, it is still important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher,” says Dr Yadav. The SPF is mostly an indicator of the level of protection that sunscreen provides against UVB radiation, but broad-spectrum ones also offer protection against UVA radiation, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. About 95 percent of the total UV radiation reaching your skin is UVA light, which is mostly responsible for wrinkles, and age spots. UVB rays are the main cause of sunburns, but both types may cause skin cancer, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher at least 15 minutes before potential exposure to sun, recommends the American Academy Of Dermatology Association.

While checking the labels of sunscreen for sun protection, also see the expiry date. Toss expired ones, as they may not be effective anymore.

Sunscreen in winter is essential as it can protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Don’t just apply it to your face and ears. Extend your sunscreen application to your neck, hands, and other exposed areas.

About the Author
Natalia Ningthoujam

Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.

