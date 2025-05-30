Is it sun poisoning or sunburn? Know the difference

Sun poisoning and sunburn can cause skin damage following sun exposure. But what makes the two skin problems different?

You may not feel like stepping out due to the heat, but you can’t completely ignore the sun. And if your skin gets too much sun sans sunscreen and sun-protective clothes, you can end up with a sunburn. Apart from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, UV light from artificial sources like a tanning bed can also lead to red, painful, damaged skin. Unprotected exposure to the sun can also lead to sun poisoning, which may initially feel and look like a sunburn. So, are the two different skin problems?

What is sunburn?

It is a type of skin damage caused by overexposure to UV rays from the sun or something artificial like a tanning bed. Sunburn is experienced by more than a third of the population every year, according to research published in StatPearls. When the unprotected skin absorbs too much UV rays, it becomes red, inflamed and painful. “Sunburn is essentially an inflammatory reaction to direct DNA damage in skin cells,” says dermatologist Dr Sunita Naik.

What is sun poisoning?

It is not a medically defined skin condition, but is used to describe a severe form of sunburn that results from prolonged exposure to UV rays. “It is often used to describe sunburn that is accompanied by symptoms like nausea, headache, dehydration, fever, chills, dizziness or even a rash,” says the expert. It reflects an extreme reaction of the body to too much sun exposure and may resemble an allergic reaction or heat-related illness.

Sun poisoning vs sunburn: What are the differences?

While both sunburn and sun poisoning result from overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, there are a few differences:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Conditions

Sunburn is a superficial skin condition caused by UV rays. It leads to redness, pain, and sometimes peeling, and usually remains localised to the skin. Sun poisoning, although not a clinical term, refers to a more severe reaction to the sun. It involves symptoms such as nausea, headache, fever and chills, alongside skin damage.

2. Duration

Sunburn typically lasts 3 to 7 days, depending on severity. Sun poisoning symptoms can persist longer, often over a week, especially if systemic symptoms like dehydration or fever are involved.

3. Risk factors

Common risk factors for both include regularly exposing skin with protection to UV rays, swimming in the sun and having a history of sunburn. Additional risk factor for sun poisoning includes taking medications tetracycline that increase photosensitivity. Tetracycline, which is a broad-spectrum antibiotic used to treat infectious and dermatological issues, may lead to photosensitivity reactions, as per research published in Dermatologic Therapy.

Sun poisoning vs sunburn: Symptoms

Here are the symptoms of sunburn and sun poisoning:

Sunburn symptoms (affect only the skin):

Redness and inflammation

Skin that feels warm or hot to the touch

Pain or tenderness

Peeling after a few days, as damaged skin sheds

Sun poisoning symptoms (affect both skin and whole body):

The symptoms start with a red rash and can progress to the following:

Blisters, which indicate a second-degree burn, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Nausea and vomiting due to dehydration or heat exhaustion

Fever and chills, resembling flu-like symptoms

Headache, often a result of dehydration

Dizziness or fainting from electrolyte imbalance

Rash, hives, or small fluid-filled bumps

“In severe cases, hospitalisation may be needed, especially if organs start reacting to overheating or dehydration,” says Dr Naik.

Sun poisoning vs sunburn: How to treat them?

Both conditions start with protecting the skin from further UV exposure and cooling the affected area, but treatment differs based on severity and symptoms.

Sunburn treatment (usually manageable at home):

Apply cool compresses or take cool, but not cold baths to soothe your skin and treat sunburn.

Use aloe vera gel, hydrating lotions or calamine lotion to moisturise and cool the burn.

Drink plenty of water to combat mild dehydration.

Take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen (if prescribed or recommended by a doctor) to reduce inflammation and discomfort.

Avoid wearing tight clothes and stay out of the sun until your skin heals.

Sun poisoning treatment:

Apart from opting for the sunburn treatment, you may also need:

Oral or intravenous fluids to correct severe dehydration

Antihistamines for rashes, itching or hives

Topical or oral corticosteroids for severe inflammation

When to see a doctor?

Here’s when seeing a doctor is crucial:

Risk of infection: Blisters, especially if they break, can lead to bacterial infections. “If you notice pus, yellow crusting, or swelling, this could mean your skin is infected and requires medical treatment,” says the expert.

Dehydration and heat-related illnesses: Symptoms like dizziness, dry mouth and nausea are signs of dehydration. If not treated, this can lead to more serious complications such as heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Systemic symptoms need medical attention: When the symptoms go beyond the skin, and include fever, chills or vomiting, you need to see a doctor. You may require IV fluids and steroids.

Underlying health conditions: People on certain medications like antibiotics or those with photosensitivity issues may have an exaggerated reaction to sun exposure, and need personalised medical care.

Lack of improvement: If your sunburn doesn’t get better within a few days or seems to worsen, it may require a doctor’s intervention.

Sun poisoning is a severe form of sunburn that does not only affect the skin. It can lead to severe skin damage, and you may also experience systemic symptoms.